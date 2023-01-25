Read full article on original website
Inside the Beautifully Revived Mallorca Home of the Terra Coll Home Founders
Tyson Strang and Tatiana Baibabaeva never imagined that they would relocate from New York City to Mallorca full-time, let alone that the move would spark an interior-design career. But the Balearic fates had surprises in store for this creative couple, founders of the hit ceramics studio Terra Coll Clayworks. After a 2015 home exchange introduced them to the agrarian heart of the island, the duo dreamed of a local summer escape, eventually buying a finca to make their own. What was meant to be a short-term trip in autumn 2020 then became an open-ended stay, and their renovation a catalyst for jobs across the island. “The whole thing has been very one step at a time,” notes Strang, likening the process to “discovering new trees as we went deeper into the forest.”
SheKnows
Fashion Designer Kimora Lee Simmons Is Selling Her Luxe Beverly Hills Mansion for $23 Million — See the Photos!
After a little under two years of staying off the real estate market, fashion designer and model Kimora Lee Simmons is ready to say goodbye to her insanely lavish Beverly Hills mansion. Simmons has been at the top of her game for years, becoming a multi-hyphenate star by dabbling in...
Rapper Bad Bunny’s Lavish Contemporary Los Angeles Home Has the Best Views from Every Room
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Arguably known as one of the biggest names in music, rapper and actor Bad Bunny is cashing in on his success with the purchase of a new home only fit for someone of his stature.
9 unique bookcases to accent your creative personality
For hardcore bookworms, bookshelves are the soul of their home. That cozy corner helps detach from the world and travel into imagination. When it comes to choosing the right bookshelf, not just anything will suffice. For those who love doing things differently, a unique bookcase is a necessity to quench the thirst for showing off their creative side.
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: A Bold and Glamorous Rental Bedroom Redo Took Inspiration from a Surprising Source
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Older apartments in big cities often have some quirks: no in-unit laundry, no elevators, no central AC, noisy radiators, no parking, tight quarters, very few closets — the list goes on and on. But there are definitely plenty of reasons to move into them, too: beautiful parquet floors, big windows, charming moulding, beautiful exteriors — the list, again, goes on and on.
This furniture designer's pink loft apartment will make color minimalists rethink their spaces
Furniture designer Sophie Collé's apartment is a whimsical pink dream. Here's where her inspiration comes from and where she found her decor
A Design Expert Explains The Best Way To Style A Fireplace Mantel
Fireplaces are common in many homes and form a central design feature. Here is the best way to style a fireplace mantel, according to an interior designer.
onekindesign.com
A rustic luxe retreat in Montana that is in perfect harmony with nature
Starr Sanford Design in collaboration with Tk Design Studio has designed this rustic luxe multigenerational retreat that is nestled on 310 acres of property in Ennis, Montana. This getaway home is idyllically sited for the owners to enjoy views of the Madison River, a portion of which runs through their property. This region is known as “a cowboy town with a fishing problem”.
NYC townhouse and occult researchers’ headquarters lists for $15M
This Upper West Side townhouse offers opulence in this world — and a longtime relationship with the otherworldly. The American Society for Psychical Research, a 138-year-old nonprofit committed to studying “extraordinary or as yet unexplained phenomena,” has put its tony headquarters on the market for $15 million. Founded in 1885, the ASPR claims to be “the oldest psychical research organization in the United States” on its website, where it explains its focus on answering such questions as “How is mind related to matter, energy, space and time? In what unexplained ways do we interconnect with the universe and each other?” The group names...
We Tried The As-Seen-On-TV Water-Proof Flex Tape
Few "as-seen-on-TV" products promise as much in their infomercial as Flex Tape. Although we didn't have a boat to cut in half, we put Flex Tape to the test.
housebeautiful.com
The best rattan furniture for a breezy, bohemian scheme
Since the 1970s, rattan furniture has been making an appearance in our homes, and this pretty, hardwearing material has enjoyed a real resurgence in popularity over the past few years. Made from the bark of climbing palms found in South-east Asia's tropical forests, it's beloved everywhere for its simple, natural charms and versatility. In fact, rattan isn't just suited to inside the home – rattan garden furniture is a go-to option for exterior spaces too.
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: Boring Cabinets Become the Coffee Station Dreams Are Made of in a $2,000 Redo
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Built-in bars in kitchens and dining rooms are a total asset, but sometimes, they can feel a bit randomly-placed or unfinished. In one example, a homeowner added wall paneling, shelving, and artwork to make her dining room’s bar area feel a bit more complete, and in another, a homeowner converted a built-in desk-slash-countertop-space she never used into statement-making storage in her dining area.
Viola Davis and Julius Tennon open the doors to their LA sanctuary
The Hollywood power couple recently renovated their five-bedroom greenery-covered home, adding touches inspired by the Davis-led film "The Woman King."
homestyling.guru
Ten modern homes with interiors informed by biophilic design
Biophilic design, which aims to create spaces in which humans are more connected to nature, is becoming increasingly popular. In this lookbook, we’ve gathered 10 interiors with soothing biophilic designs. The design principle can be used in architecture and interior design through the use of natural materials, as well...
Before and After: Mismatched Thrift Store Nightstands Become a Smart-Looking Duo in a $50 Project
Sarah is a staff writer at Apartment Therapy. She completed her MA in journalism at the University of Missouri and has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Belmont University. Past writing and editing stops include HGTV Magazine, Nashville Arts Magazine, and several outlets local to her hometown, Columbia, Missouri. published...
Psst: These Midcentury Modern-Style Chairs Are Less Than $100 On Amazon
You don't have to tell anyone where you found those expensive-looking dining chairs.
onekindesign.com
A Louisiana home on the bayou gets reimagined for comfort and relaxation
Historical Concepts in collaboration with Carter Kay Interiors has reimagined this home on the bayou, nestled along Contraband Bayou, a large bayou that runs through Lake Charles, Louisiana. The residence was originally designed in the 1970s by architect A. Hays Town, but was quite formal and no longer fit their lifestyle needs.
Midcentury-Modern Architecture: Everything You Should Know About the Funky and Functional Style
Midcentury modern is a term that’s thrown around a lot these days, but what is it really? Midcentury-modern architecture is not simply anything that was designed and built in the middle of the 20th century, but in fact an architectural style with a defined set of principles and influences. The style continues to influence contemporary architecture in ways big and small, so below, with the help of four industry experts, we’ve broken it all down from you—from the history to the most famous examples that still stand today.
Where Is HGTV’s ‘Unsellable Houses’ Filmed? All About the Show’s Location and Hosts
Unsellable Houses has quickly become an HGTV phenomenon, proving that home renovations truly change people’s lives. Hosts Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis live by the motto that no house is “unsellable,” putting their design skills to the test on the series. Scroll for details on where the show is filmed and more.
