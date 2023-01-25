Tyson Strang and Tatiana Baibabaeva never imagined that they would relocate from New York City to Mallorca full-time, let alone that the move would spark an interior-design career. But the Balearic fates had surprises in store for this creative couple, founders of the hit ceramics studio Terra Coll Clayworks. After a 2015 home exchange introduced them to the agrarian heart of the island, the duo dreamed of a local summer escape, eventually buying a finca to make their own. What was meant to be a short-term trip in autumn 2020 then became an open-ended stay, and their renovation a catalyst for jobs across the island. “The whole thing has been very one step at a time,” notes Strang, likening the process to “discovering new trees as we went deeper into the forest.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 18 DAYS AGO