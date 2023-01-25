Prince Harry says his family “has been briefing the press for over a decade”. He means briefing against him, his wife and his family. For their own selfish – even jealous – purposes, according to Harry; Charles, Camilla, William and Kate and their respective staffs have all variously been “complicit” with the British tabloid press in creating a damaging family divide. He proclaims, often, how much he loves his family, and how much he wants them back, but the “dysfunctional” family doesn’t seem to want him, or Meghan and the kids. Quotes, leaks and planted stories attributed to Buckingham...

20 DAYS AGO