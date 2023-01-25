Read full article on original website
The man who sprayed a police officer with pepper spray on January 6 was sentenced to nearly seven years in prisonJoseph GodwinWashington, DC
Popular retail chain opening new Maryland store locationKristen WaltersSilver Spring, MD
President Biden Expected to Soon Announce Re-Election CampaignJordan ArthurWashington, DC
Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closing March 31Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
FDA proposes changes to blood donation restrictions: Equality for gay and bisexual men in sightEdy Zoo
WJLA
First Alert Weather Storm Tracker Visits Cardinal Elementary in Arlington, VA
WASHINGTON (7News) — Brian van de Graaff visited Cardinal Elementary School in Arlington, VA . It ended up being a great day to be outside showing the kids the First Alert Weather Storm Tracker but it certainly was on the cool side!. Invited by Ms. Paz, Brian really enjoyed...
WJLA
DC Auto Show: Check out the latest tech that will help you drive in nasty weather
WASHINGTON (7News) — More and more vehicles are equipped with standard safety features, many of which include helping you drive in bad weather. 7News' First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Veronica Johnson hit the floor of the Washington DC Auto Show to check out the latest auto smart technology. For...
WJLA
Lanes of I-695 prior to South Capitol Street in DC reopens after crash
WASHINGTON (7News) — A vehicle crash caused Friday morning caused hours-long traffic issues for those traveling on I-695, prior to South Capitol Street in D.C. The Metropolitan Police Department said a crash had blocked some eastbound lanes in the area. No injuries were reported. Drivers were still able to...
WJLA
Loudoun County transit workers have been on strike for 3 weeks; no agreement reached
WASHINGTON (7News) — A strike by transit workers in Loudoun County is now in its third week with no clear end in sight. A county spokesperson said service for Loudoun County Transit began being affected by the strike on January 11. As of Friday, commuter buses that travel between...
WJLA
Lanes reopen after tractor-trailer overturns, spills sewage on I-95 in Springfield
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — An overturned tractor-trailer caused a headache for Thursday morning commuters on Interstate 95 in Fairfax County, according to the Virginia Department Of Transportation (VDOT). VDOT says the overturned vehicle spilled sewage on the roadways just before 7:30 a.m. and caused a two-mile backup on...
WJLA
11 people displaced, including 4 children, after fire tears through DC row house
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Seven adults & four children were displaced and are receiving assistance from the Red Cross after a fire tore through a D.C. rowhouse, D.C. Fire & EMS said. The fire took place on the first floor of a two-story row house in the 1300 block...
WJLA
DC school bus driver hiring and retaining challenges, call-outs blamed for disruptions
WASHINGTON (7News) — So far this new year, thousands of District of Columbia Public Schools (DCPS) families have been affected by significant school bus disruptions. More than 600 buses transport 3,600 children with special needs to and from schools every day in D.C. More than half of the children that rely on these buses live in the city’s lowest-income neighborhoods. On really bad days, delays have been 90 minutes to two hours with more than a hundred bus routes affected. Some days, routes aren’t serviced at all.
WJLA
Rain may be cause of massive 13-vehicle crash in Spotsylvania County on I-95: VSP
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia State Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash northbound on Interstate 95 near the border of Caroline County and Spotsylvania County Wednesday afternoon. State police are investigating rain as the main factor that led to three separate collisions, totaling up to 13 vehicles involved,...
WJLA
Community leaders say Ward 8 needs cleanup to impact crime
Washington, DC — A DC neighborhood commissioner says it’s time to clean up the crime in the streets, and time to clean up the community. Salim Adofo has been documenting illegal dumping and piles of trash, he has seen in the District. “People are less likely to commit...
WJLA
Arlington Co. board moves closer to final 'Missing Middle' decision, now expected in March
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — The Arlington County Board voted on Wednesday to advance discussions over the county's 'Missing Middle' housing strategy, setting the stage for a final decision in March. Wednesday's action comes after three separate meetings this week and hours of discussion, including public comment from nearly 200 community members.
WJLA
Manassas City Public Schools to deploy new security screening technology at Osbourn HS
Manassas, Va. (7News) — Manassas City Pubic Schools will soon deploy new security screening technology at Osbourn High School. The school board approved the system in December, and 7News has learned it's expected to officially launch sometime in March. "It's an important step because it provides another layer of...
WJLA
Metro honors 2 women operators for quick thinking during DC shootings
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority honored two of its operators during a meeting Thursday whose quick thinking during separate D.C. shootings is being lauded. Train operator Victoria Stanley is being praised following a fatal December shooting involving an off-duty FBI agent and another person on...
WJLA
Small Business Spotlight: Last Call Bar
"Dry" January has turned into "Damp" January. Brian Van de Graaff has some tips for the "Sober Curious" from the Last Call Bar in Northeast DC.
WJLA
GALLERY: Youth Art Walk dedicated at Reagan National, featuring art by DC students
REAGAN NATIONAL AIRPORT, Va. (7News) — A new Youth Art Walk was dedicated Wednesday morning at Reagan National Airport, featuring art by D.C. high school students. In a 130-foot walkway between Terminals 1 and 2, the exhibit showcases more than 50 works of art from the students. The project...
WJLA
MPD looking for this man in connection to fatal shooting near Minnesota Ave. Metro Station
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said it is looking for a man in connection to a fatal shooting near the Minnesota Avenue Metro Station in Northeast on Jan. 19. 23-year-old Keshon Cornish, of Lanham, Md. was shot and killed in the 4000 block of Minnesota...
WJLA
On heels of its own loss, DC school prepares for 'deep emotions' over Memphis police video
WASHINGTON (7News) — Just a few weeks ago, 31-year-old Keenan Anderson died after being repeatedly tased by Los Angeles Police. He was a beloved teacher at D.C.'s Digital Pioneers Academy, and was visiting family in California when the deadly encounter with officers took place. LAPD has said Anderson went...
WJLA
What's up at Wunder Garten?
Ben McEvoy, Events Coordiantor with Wunder Garten DC stopped by to let us know what's going on,,,check it out. Wunder Garten DC is located at 1101 First St NE, Washington, DC 20002. For More Info.: WUNDERGARTENDC.COM.
WJLA
WATCH: DC police release surveillance video of wanted Northwest homicide suspect
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department released surveillance footage of a suspect it believes is tied to a December homicide, police said. Shortly after 1 a.m. on Dec, 17, an alleged homicide occurred in the 2400 block of 18th Street, Northwest, officials said. Nearby surveillance was captured and police are hopeful it helps lead to an arrest.
WJLA
86-year-old woman identified as the one fatality from December Fairfax County home fire
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Fire and Rescue has identified the one person killed in a Dec. 26, house fire. 86-year-old Crista Mensh was identified on Wednesday as the fatality from a house fire that fire crews believe originated from a natural Christmas tree. At around 8...
WJLA
Man carjacked near Pentagon City Mall, second carjacking in two days
ARLINGTON, VA (7 News DC) — Arlington County Police are investigating a carjacking near the Pentagon City Mall on Thursday night. Police said the carjacking happened just after 9:20 p.m. at the 1100 block of South Hayes Street. According to police, the victim was sitting in his parked car...
