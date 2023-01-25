ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lanes of I-695 prior to South Capitol Street in DC reopens after crash

WASHINGTON (7News) — A vehicle crash caused Friday morning caused hours-long traffic issues for those traveling on I-695, prior to South Capitol Street in D.C. The Metropolitan Police Department said a crash had blocked some eastbound lanes in the area. No injuries were reported. Drivers were still able to...
DC school bus driver hiring and retaining challenges, call-outs blamed for disruptions

WASHINGTON (7News) — So far this new year, thousands of District of Columbia Public Schools (DCPS) families have been affected by significant school bus disruptions. More than 600 buses transport 3,600 children with special needs to and from schools every day in D.C. More than half of the children that rely on these buses live in the city’s lowest-income neighborhoods. On really bad days, delays have been 90 minutes to two hours with more than a hundred bus routes affected. Some days, routes aren’t serviced at all.
Community leaders say Ward 8 needs cleanup to impact crime

Washington, DC — A DC neighborhood commissioner says it’s time to clean up the crime in the streets, and time to clean up the community. Salim Adofo has been documenting illegal dumping and piles of trash, he has seen in the District. “People are less likely to commit...
Metro honors 2 women operators for quick thinking during DC shootings

WASHINGTON (7News) — The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority honored two of its operators during a meeting Thursday whose quick thinking during separate D.C. shootings is being lauded. Train operator Victoria Stanley is being praised following a fatal December shooting involving an off-duty FBI agent and another person on...
What's up at Wunder Garten?

Ben McEvoy, Events Coordiantor with Wunder Garten DC stopped by to let us know what's going on,,,check it out. Wunder Garten DC is located at 1101 First St NE, Washington, DC 20002. For More Info.: WUNDERGARTENDC.COM.
WATCH: DC police release surveillance video of wanted Northwest homicide suspect

WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department released surveillance footage of a suspect it believes is tied to a December homicide, police said. Shortly after 1 a.m. on Dec, 17, an alleged homicide occurred in the 2400 block of 18th Street, Northwest, officials said. Nearby surveillance was captured and police are hopeful it helps lead to an arrest.
