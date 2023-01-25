JERSEY CITY, N.J. — The New Jersey City University women's basketball team saw its seven-game winning streak come to an end on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 28, at the John J. Moore Athletics and Fitness Center (JMAC). The Gothic Knights dropped a battle for first place in the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) regular-season standings as they fell to Kean University, 65-49. NJCU (9-9, 9-4 NJAC) started off the day against the Cougars (12-8, 10-3 NJAC) with some tough offensive output and were held to just 3-of-20 from the floor, including 0-of-7 from long range. Kean took a 13-7 lead after the first quarter of play. The second quarter did see the Gothic Knights inch a bit closer as they outscored the Cougars 15-13 thanks to a bounce-back 10 points from junior guard Damaris Rodriguez (Secaucus, N.J./Secaucus). After 20 minutes of play, Jersey City trailed Kean by four, 26-22.

