burlington-record.com
Officers in Grand Junction cleared after review of shooting of armed man
Two Grand Junction police officers who fired shots at an armed man in December will not face criminal charges, according to a review letter by the Mesa County District Attorney’s Office. Joseph Mendez, 28, was shot on Dec. 6 after pointing a handgun police and then running into a...
VIDEO: Surveillance footage shows truck crash into GJPD lobby
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Surveillance footage has been released showing a full-size pickup truck plowing through the front doors of the Grand Junction Police Department (GJPD). At around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25, GJPD Officers and detectives responded to their very own lobby in search of injured citizens or employees. Officers approached the […]
Affidavit: Man intentionally drove into Grand Junction Police Department
A man was arrested for attempted murder and attempted assault after he allegedly intentionally drove into the Grand Junction Police Department Wednesday afternoon.
3 Vehicle crash on I-70
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — It was just 10 days ago when 3 semi-trucks collided on I-70, causing the highway to be closed most of the day. Today, snowy weather in Glenwood Canyon caused another 3-vehicle collision in Glenwood Canyon today. If you’re heading in that direction or have friends or family traveling this way […]
Cohee Trial: Day 9
Crosby Avenue under the Grand Avenue bridge next to a concrete pillar is where 69-year-old Warren Barnes was brutally murdered, and where Jordan Huslig with the Grand Junction Police Department started his investigation.
Man injured after being shot by police in Grand Junction Tuesday night
A man was injured after he was shot by deputies from the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office early Tuesday night in Grand Junction, but few details about the shooting have been released so far.
KJCT8
Suspect falls out of attic, leads to arrest in Saturday night shooting incident
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A suspect was arrested Saturday after falling out of an attic. At approximately 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, officers with the Grand Junction Police Department responded to the 1400 block of Ouray Ave for reports of an intoxicated male who was yelling and had fired a gun in a house.
KJCT8
GRAPHIC: More details emerge in Sherwood Drive murder case
MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - New information on the ongoing Sherwood Drive homicide investigation in Montrose paints a clearer picture of what happened the night of January 23 that left 59-year-old David Lofley dead, and 26-year-old Elijah Johnson jailed and charged with murder. Arrest documents characterize Lofley and his girlfriend as...
CIRT investigating officer-involved shooting
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Critical Incident Response Team is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Grand Junction on January 24. Mesa County Sheriff Deputies were trying to apprehend a man with a felony arrest warrant around 7:50 p.m. near a Carl’s Jr. at 2842 North Avenue when the shooting happened. The suspect was hit […]
nbc11news.com
Truck smashes through Grand Junction Police Station front door, ends up in lobby
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A pickup truck smashed through the front doors of the Grand Junction Police Station just after noon Wednesday, ending up several feet inside the lobby. Police confirmed that there are no injuries, but have indefinitely closed the station’s lobby. Our crews on scene could...
KJCT8
Prosecution rests in Cohee murder trial
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - After two weeks of presenting their case to the jury, the prosecution has rested their case against accused murderer 21-year-old Brian Cohee. Previously, Cohee confessed to killing and dismembering 69-year-old Warren Barnes in early 2021. Cohee claims he is not guilty by reason of insanity,...
nbc11news.com
Downtown Fruita gas line break sealed, partial closure still in place.
FRUITA, Colo. (KKCO) - The Lower Valley Fire District closed the downtown area of Fruita Friday morning due to a gas line break. Emergency crews said the area of Aspen Avenue from Peach Street to Circle Park was affected, as well as Mulberry Street from Pabor Avenue to McCune Avenue.
Red Rock Auto Group under State and local investigation
"Red Rock Auto Group" has been driving in the fast lane for the last few years, buying up 5 major local dealerships since 2016, But a new state investigation could slow things down, after multiple customers, and some former employees, raised serious questions about their business practices. There are dozens of complaints online and with the better business bureau on this issue, some so serious they've triggered a local and state investigation.
KJCT8
Forensic psychologist: Cohee showed no signs of psychosis, knew what he was doing
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County prosecutors hammered home their case against 21-year-old Brian Cohee II, who is accused of murdering and dismembering a homeless man in 2021. Cohee previous plead not guilty by reason of insanity, but must prove his insanity in court. Forensic Psychologist Dr. Laura Serrano-Amerigo...
cpr.org
In Grand Junction, Bendu the dog finds his people despite terminal cancer and full shelters
Bendu just has one of those lovable, squishy faces. Thought to be part Shar-Pei and part pitbull, the short-haired, brown-and-white dog has floppy jowls that hang down around his mouth, making him look sad even when he’s getting all the pets he wants. His new foster parents, Grand Junction...
Poolside Palm Trees and Amazing Views Can Be Yours in Grand Junction
Palm trees are pretty rare in Colorado. It's pretty cool when you see a few real ones. They are usually on some pretty incredible properties like the one we are looking at today in Grand Junction. Colorado is a much colder state than say Florida where palm trees are pretty...
coloradosun.com
Massive rock slide halts operations at Glenwood Springs quarry. Mine opponents call for shut-down, investigation.
Last week, a massive rock slide buried the Mid-Continent limestone quarry above Glenwood Springs. City residents who have spent several years fighting a proposed expansion at the mine say the collapsed mountainside is an opportunity to scrutinize the operation. “The rock slide shines a light on the fact that this...
Anger Ensues When Colorado Burger Joint Flips Beverage Option
A national burger chain with several locations in Colorado is under scrutiny. A recent decision has given some customers a case of grumpypants. The chain Culver's operates 900 restaurants in 26 states. You'll find 22 Culver's restaurants in Colorado, the newest operating in Grand Junction. The entire chain is making a flip, causing some patrons to flip out.
nbc11news.com
Pandemic-era SNAP benefits to end in March
STATEWIDE, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado residents receiving help from SNAP will see reduced benefits soon as food benefits stemming from the pandemic will end in March. Food bank workers are urging residents to pitch in increased donations or volunteer time to help their neighbors. Over 10,000 people, or roughly six percent of Mesa County’s population, receive some form of food assistance.
