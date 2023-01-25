ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

KREX

VIDEO: Surveillance footage shows truck crash into GJPD lobby

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Surveillance footage has been released showing a full-size pickup truck plowing through the front doors of the Grand Junction Police Department (GJPD). At around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25, GJPD Officers and detectives responded to their very own lobby in search of injured citizens or employees. Officers approached the […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

3 Vehicle crash on I-70

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — It was just 10 days ago when 3 semi-trucks collided on I-70, causing the highway to be closed most of the day. Today, snowy weather in Glenwood Canyon caused another 3-vehicle collision in Glenwood Canyon today. If you’re heading in that direction or have friends or family traveling this way […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Cohee Trial: Day 9

Crosby Avenue under the Grand Avenue bridge next to a concrete pillar is where 69-year-old Warren Barnes was brutally murdered, and where Jordan Huslig with the Grand Junction Police Department started his investigation.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

GRAPHIC: More details emerge in Sherwood Drive murder case

MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - New information on the ongoing Sherwood Drive homicide investigation in Montrose paints a clearer picture of what happened the night of January 23 that left 59-year-old David Lofley dead, and 26-year-old Elijah Johnson jailed and charged with murder. Arrest documents characterize Lofley and his girlfriend as...
MONTROSE, CO
KREX

CIRT investigating officer-involved shooting

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Critical Incident Response Team is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Grand Junction on January 24. Mesa County Sheriff Deputies were trying to apprehend a man with a felony arrest warrant around 7:50 p.m. near a Carl’s Jr. at 2842 North Avenue when the shooting happened. The suspect was hit […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Prosecution rests in Cohee murder trial

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - After two weeks of presenting their case to the jury, the prosecution has rested their case against accused murderer 21-year-old Brian Cohee. Previously, Cohee confessed to killing and dismembering 69-year-old Warren Barnes in early 2021. Cohee claims he is not guilty by reason of insanity,...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Downtown Fruita gas line break sealed, partial closure still in place.

FRUITA, Colo. (KKCO) - The Lower Valley Fire District closed the downtown area of Fruita Friday morning due to a gas line break. Emergency crews said the area of Aspen Avenue from Peach Street to Circle Park was affected, as well as Mulberry Street from Pabor Avenue to McCune Avenue.
FRUITA, CO
KREX

Red Rock Auto Group under State and local investigation

"Red Rock Auto Group" has been driving in the fast lane for the last few years, buying up 5 major local dealerships since 2016, But a new state investigation could slow things down, after multiple customers, and some former employees, raised serious questions about their business practices. There are dozens of complaints online and with the better business bureau on this issue, some so serious they've triggered a local and state investigation.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Anger Ensues When Colorado Burger Joint Flips Beverage Option

A national burger chain with several locations in Colorado is under scrutiny. A recent decision has given some customers a case of grumpypants. The chain Culver's operates 900 restaurants in 26 states. You'll find 22 Culver's restaurants in Colorado, the newest operating in Grand Junction. The entire chain is making a flip, causing some patrons to flip out.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Pandemic-era SNAP benefits to end in March

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado residents receiving help from SNAP will see reduced benefits soon as food benefits stemming from the pandemic will end in March. Food bank workers are urging residents to pitch in increased donations or volunteer time to help their neighbors. Over 10,000 people, or roughly six percent of Mesa County’s population, receive some form of food assistance.
MESA COUNTY, CO

