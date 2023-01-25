ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, NJ

Trio of WP Professors Awarded $2.8 Million Grant from the US Department of Education to Bolster Bilingual Education in NJ Schools

wpunj.edu
 4 days ago
jcitytimes.com

A Rancorous BOE Meeting Hits Teacher Shortage, Ethics and Threats

A rancorous Board of Education meeting on Thursday night was dominated by the teacher shortage, ethics complaints and talk of threats. Numerous parents and even one student took to the podium to complain about the district’s teacher shortage, which has been going on for months and they say is threatening to prevent the full curriculum of some classes from being covered.
TAPinto.net

Newark Schools Superintendent Non-Renewal Motion Shot Down By Board

A Newark school board member unsuccessfully raised a motion for the non-renewal of Superintendent Roger Leon's contract in the midst of an ongoing wave of controversy. "I serve the students and the parents in this community first and foremost. I would like us to make a motion to issue the Superintendent a letter of non-renewal before January 31 in order to reassess his contract," said board member Crystal Williams at the Thursday night board meeting following increased scrutiny about transparency regarding Leon's contract.  "This gives the public the opportunity to voice their concerns as stated by state statute,” Williams said. “The voice...
NEWARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

NJ Behavioral Healthcare Professionals Can Now Apply for up to $180,000 in Student Loan Balance Repayment

TRENTON –New Jersey Higher Education Student Assistance Authority (HESAA) is now accepting applications for the Behavioral Healthcare Provider Loan Redemption Program, announced Governor Murphy's office. The purpose of the program is to help recruit and maintain a qualified workforce of behavioral healthcare professionals in order to further Governor Phil Murphy's ongoing goal of expanding access to mental health care on behalf of New Jersey residents. Through funding in the Fiscal Year 2023 budget last June and a law signed by Governor Murphy last year, this career-specific loan redemption program was created to help address the critical shortage of behavioral health providers in the Garden State....
Gothamist

SNAP 'food stamp' payments are about to get smaller. NJ lawmakers want to fund the difference.

After a federal supplement ends at the end of February, families can expect to see their SNAP food stamp payments slashed. A New Jersey bill would fund the difference, and keep levels at a minimum $95 per month. New Jersey was one of the first states to set its own minimum for SNAP, beyond the federal guarantee. But it's not enough to close the gap. [ more › ]
NEW JERSEY STATE
TAPinto.net

American Dream Rewards College Achieve Students for Academic Success

PATERSON, NJ - American Dream is gifting each of the 1,500 students at College Achieve Paterson Charter School (CAPS Paterson) a $50 American Dream attraction ticket to reward them for outstanding results on the New Jersey Student Learning Assessment (NJSLA), the state standardized test. CAPS Paterson students improved at every grade level in reading, math and written expression. “We are so grateful to American Dream for wanting to bring a smile to our scholars’ faces by generously recognizing their hard work. Our scholars have proven time and again that if you set high standards and provide a robust curriculum and resources, all students can and...
PATERSON, NJ
CBS New York

Adult arrested after pretending to be student at N.J. school

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. -- A 29-year-old woman was arrested for pretending to be a high school student in New Jersey.New Brunswick police say she provided the school district a fake birth certificate in order to enroll.Students at New Brunswick High School are upset after learning at a school board meeting Tuesday night that a 29-year-old woman was arrested for using a fake birth certificate to enroll and attending school for four days.Police have charged that woman, Hyejeong Shin, with one count of providing a false government document with the intent to verify one's identity or age. The school circulated a letter...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
94.5 PST

Where’s my money? Answers about NJ ANCHOR rebate

❓ Questions and answers about the NJ ANCHOR property tax rebate. 🏠 The benefit has been expanded to both homeowners and renters. 🔴 The deadline to apply has been extended to Feb. 28. You have questions, we get you the answers. New Jersey: Asked & Answered is your...
TAPinto.net

GoFundMe Started to Support Family of Kenilworth School Staff Member who Suddenly Passed Away

KENILWORTH, NJ - A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for the family of a Kenilworth Public Schools staff member who unexpectedly died this week. Patty Schaffer of Roselle Park was an instructional aide in one of the special education classrooms at Harding Elementary School. As stated on the GoFundMe page, "Patty was a shining light for all of us that knew her and the loss of her is devastating. Patty was a social butterfly and able to make friends with any person." The money, according to the campaign organized by William Van Buskirk on behalf of Debra Ann Schaffer, is being raised to ease the financial burden on her family that comes with the unexpected loss of someone so young. This will help them be able to focus on grieving. To make a donation go HERE   Related Articles: Kenilworth School Staff Member Passes Away
KENILWORTH, NJ

