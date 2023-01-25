Trio of WP Professors Awarded $2.8 Million Grant from the US Department of Education to Bolster Bilingual Education in NJ Schools

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in New JerseyTravel MavenEnglewood, NJ
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New JerseyEast Coast TravelerJersey City, NJ
NYC Protestors Surround NYPD Car After The Release of Tyre Nicholas Video: Police Arrested A ManAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Man With Crushed Eye Socket Due To Cops, Gets 6-Figure Sum In Settlement. Was The Amount Worth It?Chibuzo NwachukuJersey City, NJ
Charlie Chop-off: The Harlem Serial Killer Who Preyed On Young Black BoysThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew York City, NY
Related
wrnjradio.com
Menendez, Booker announce $35M in rental assistance funding for New Jersey
NEW JERSEY – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker (both D-N.J.) announced Thursday a total of $35,160,643.26 million in federal housing rental assistance funding for the state of New Jersey in reallocated funds to assist renters facing financial hardship. The funding was awarded through the U.S. Department of...
jcitytimes.com
A Rancorous BOE Meeting Hits Teacher Shortage, Ethics and Threats
A rancorous Board of Education meeting on Thursday night was dominated by the teacher shortage, ethics complaints and talk of threats. Numerous parents and even one student took to the podium to complain about the district’s teacher shortage, which has been going on for months and they say is threatening to prevent the full curriculum of some classes from being covered.
Newark Schools Superintendent Non-Renewal Motion Shot Down By Board
A Newark school board member unsuccessfully raised a motion for the non-renewal of Superintendent Roger Leon's contract in the midst of an ongoing wave of controversy. "I serve the students and the parents in this community first and foremost. I would like us to make a motion to issue the Superintendent a letter of non-renewal before January 31 in order to reassess his contract," said board member Crystal Williams at the Thursday night board meeting following increased scrutiny about transparency regarding Leon's contract. "This gives the public the opportunity to voice their concerns as stated by state statute,” Williams said. “The voice...
Family of brothers who drowned in Bayonne school pool preparing to sue
The still-grieving family of two teenagers who drowned in a Bayonne school pool last year are close to filing a lawsuit against the city, school district and lifeguards who were present over what their attorneys describe as a systemic failure to operate the pool safely. Attorneys Daryl Zaslow and Barry...
New report calls this NJ city the 2nd dirtiest in the entire US
I’ve often said that New Jersey makes the top of the list in so many different categories. Unfortunately, we usually top the list for all the stuff that states DON’T want, as opposed to the good stuff. Among our dubious achievements comes the distinction of having one of...
NJ Behavioral Healthcare Professionals Can Now Apply for up to $180,000 in Student Loan Balance Repayment
TRENTON –New Jersey Higher Education Student Assistance Authority (HESAA) is now accepting applications for the Behavioral Healthcare Provider Loan Redemption Program, announced Governor Murphy's office. The purpose of the program is to help recruit and maintain a qualified workforce of behavioral healthcare professionals in order to further Governor Phil Murphy's ongoing goal of expanding access to mental health care on behalf of New Jersey residents. Through funding in the Fiscal Year 2023 budget last June and a law signed by Governor Murphy last year, this career-specific loan redemption program was created to help address the critical shortage of behavioral health providers in the Garden State....
Newark latest N.J. city to dump state public worker health plan amid huge rate hikes
New Jersey’s largest city is the latest to drop the state health benefits plan for public workers and go with a private insurer as rates are expected to dramatically increase to levels that officials have warned could wreak havoc on local governments and taxpayers. Newark’s plan with its private...
SNAP 'food stamp' payments are about to get smaller. NJ lawmakers want to fund the difference.
After a federal supplement ends at the end of February, families can expect to see their SNAP food stamp payments slashed. A New Jersey bill would fund the difference, and keep levels at a minimum $95 per month. New Jersey was one of the first states to set its own minimum for SNAP, beyond the federal guarantee. But it's not enough to close the gap. [ more › ]
New Milford Resident Among Purported Trinitarios Members Seized In Massive NYC Drug Takedown
A New Milford resident was one of more than a dozen purported Triniarious gang members arrested in a lightning-strike series of raids on both sides of the Hudson River, authorities confirmed. Fentanyl and an unspecified amount of illegal proceeds were seized during the New Milford raid around 6 a.m. Wednesday,...
Fake Nursing Degrees Sold For $15K, Pair Arrested In South Jersey: Feds
A large-scale scheme to sell fake nursing degrees has been busted up by federal authorities. Two South Jersey men were charged in the scheme that allowed thousands of prospective nurses to skip time-consuming training and licensing by purchasing credentials for up to $15,000. Those indicted collected more than $100 million...
Teachers in one of N.J.’s largest districts reach new deal after months without a contract
The Paterson school district has reached a tentative agreement with its teachers’ union on a new, 5-year contract, officials said Thursday. The terms of the contract, which still must be approved by the Paterson Board of Education and Paterson Education Association, were not disclosed. The contract covers about 2,800...
NJ city ranked best in the country for first-time homebuyers
Buying a home for the first time can be pretty tough but knowing the best place in New Jersey to buy for first-time home buyers is a plus. New Jersey is a state filled with so many gorgeous homes from beachside mansions to quaint downtown townhomes, to some pretty unique custom homes.
American Dream Rewards College Achieve Students for Academic Success
PATERSON, NJ - American Dream is gifting each of the 1,500 students at College Achieve Paterson Charter School (CAPS Paterson) a $50 American Dream attraction ticket to reward them for outstanding results on the New Jersey Student Learning Assessment (NJSLA), the state standardized test. CAPS Paterson students improved at every grade level in reading, math and written expression. “We are so grateful to American Dream for wanting to bring a smile to our scholars’ faces by generously recognizing their hard work. Our scholars have proven time and again that if you set high standards and provide a robust curriculum and resources, all students can and...
N.J. reports 1,637 new COVID cases, 3 deaths; 4 counties have ‘high’ levels of virus, CDC says
New Jersey health officials on Friday reported another 1,637 COVID-19 cases and three new confirmed deaths. Those numbers were offset by some promising news: The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lowered the number of counties it considers to have ‘high’ community levels of COVID-19 from seven to four Friday.
Adult arrested after pretending to be student at N.J. school
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. -- A 29-year-old woman was arrested for pretending to be a high school student in New Jersey.New Brunswick police say she provided the school district a fake birth certificate in order to enroll.Students at New Brunswick High School are upset after learning at a school board meeting Tuesday night that a 29-year-old woman was arrested for using a fake birth certificate to enroll and attending school for four days.Police have charged that woman, Hyejeong Shin, with one count of providing a false government document with the intent to verify one's identity or age. The school circulated a letter...
Where’s my money? Answers about NJ ANCHOR rebate
❓ Questions and answers about the NJ ANCHOR property tax rebate. 🏠 The benefit has been expanded to both homeowners and renters. 🔴 The deadline to apply has been extended to Feb. 28. You have questions, we get you the answers. New Jersey: Asked & Answered is your...
North Bergen students disqualified from Junk Kouture finals because of country’s ‘cross-dressing’ laws
With its bold white wings, the shower of faux blue and white roses dotted all over and the gold caduceus symbol on the chest, “The Nightingale,” a dress stitched entirely out of recyclable material by a pair of North Bergen High School students, is a creation to behold.
GoFundMe Started to Support Family of Kenilworth School Staff Member who Suddenly Passed Away
KENILWORTH, NJ - A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for the family of a Kenilworth Public Schools staff member who unexpectedly died this week. Patty Schaffer of Roselle Park was an instructional aide in one of the special education classrooms at Harding Elementary School. As stated on the GoFundMe page, "Patty was a shining light for all of us that knew her and the loss of her is devastating. Patty was a social butterfly and able to make friends with any person." The money, according to the campaign organized by William Van Buskirk on behalf of Debra Ann Schaffer, is being raised to ease the financial burden on her family that comes with the unexpected loss of someone so young. This will help them be able to focus on grieving. To make a donation go HERE Related Articles: Kenilworth School Staff Member Passes Away
New Details Emerge After Investment Banker From New Canaan Jumps To Death
A Connecticut father of three who jumped to his death from a rooftop bar in New York City had filed for divorce the day before his deadly leap. Fairfield County resident Dale L. Cheney, of New Canaan, jumped from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square New York at 135 West 45th St. in Manhattan on Wednesday, Jan. 25 around 6:30 p.m.
Massive indoor go-kart facility reopens in N.J. after 6 months of renovations
A renovated indoor go-kart track has reopened in New Jersey. RPM Raceway unveiled its upgraded indoor go-kart experience in Jersey City on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The entertainment center at 99 Caven Point Rd. went through a six-month remodel that RPM Raceway now heralds as one of the world’s largest go-kart tracks.
Comments / 0