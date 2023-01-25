Read full article on original website
Related
Finally being heard through the noise
Residents of Fox Crossing and Menasha have been dealing with construction sounds coming from Bucklin's Tree Service all hours of the night for years.
wxerfm.com
JMKAC Campaigning to Save Fox Point Art Environment
The John Michael Kohler Arts Center, the James Tellen Woodland Sculpture Garden and the new Art Preserve are familiar to most who live near Sheboygan, and are well-known far beyond here for their collection and preservation of important works from around the world. Now, that preservation effort is focusing on the Milwaukee County Village of Fox Point and the Mary Nohl Art Environment.
Plymouth to host Cheese Capital Festival this summer
According to our partner Sheboygan Sun, the city of Plymouth's Chamber of Commerce has announced a new summer festival that will celebrate the city's status as the "Cheese Capital of the World."
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Wisconsin
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner of Wisconsin. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
leisuregrouptravel.com
Southeastern Wisconsin Offers An Overload of Itinerary Gold
From the Gilded Age mansions of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin to the big-city pleasures of Milwaukee, the region brims with group-friendly opportunities for every interest. Learn about auto manufacturing history, get immersed in motorcycle culture and connect with nature at America’s largest freshwater cattail marsh. You’ll experience these great attractions...
leisuregrouptravel.com
Best Festivals in Wisconsin
Spice up your itineraries by taking travelers to annual events and holiday light extravaganzas. Christmas, a season of holiday cheer, may be the most festive time of the year, but every month on Wisconsin’s calendar brims with festivals and special events that bring out community spirit. These happy happenings spotlight local heritage, culture, food, musical talent and artistic achievements. Most of all, they are just fun.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Fire at restaurant on Paradise Drive in West Bend, WI | By Captain Kenny Asselin
January 26, 2023 – West Bend, WI – On Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 2:40 a.m., West Bend Fire & Rescue. was dispatched for a water flow alarm at Qdoba, 920 W Paradise Dr., in the City of West Bend. Engine 3, Tower 1, and Battalion 1 responded....
Do You Know the Tragic Tale Behind One of Wisconsin’s Most Famous Shipwrecks?
Living in Northern Illinois, I'm willing to bet you have been to Sheboygan, Wisconsin a time or two in your life. The city is only about a 2 hours drive from Rockford, is located along the shores of Lake Michigan, and is most famously known for its bratwursts and cheese. Relaxing on Sheboygan's beaches is always a fabulous thing to do during the summer months, but the city is also full of great places to eat and drink, go sailing or boating, and they have some pretty cool museums to visit, including a children's museum.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Winter storm warning for 4 counties through Sunday morning, Jan. 29
MILWAUKEE - A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for four Wisconsin counties from 12 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, through 6 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29. The National Weather Service says there is a significant threat to property or life in Kenosha County, Milwaukee County, Ozaukee County, and Racine County. Impacts:...
Channel 3000
Road conditions worsen across southern Wisconsin as snowfall continues
MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin drivers can't catch a break this week as snow continues to make travel tricky. Just a day after an 85-vehicle pileup left one person dead and 21 people injured, roads across southern Wisconsin are still slippery. Maps provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation show that...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Washington County barn fire; farm worker suffers smoke inhalation
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - Firefighters on Wednesday, Jan. 25, responded to the scene of a barn fire in Washington County. Crews were notified of a fire inside a barn on County Road Y in the Town of Trenton around 10:30 a.m. A deputy arrived on the scene and began to...
radioplusinfo.com
1-28-23 memorial service for former dodge county public health officer
A memorial service will be held Saturday for former Dodge County Public Health Officer Abby Sauer. Sauer died January 20th at Froedert Hospital in Milwaukee following a recent cancer diagnosis. She was 44. A memorial service will be held at 1pm Saturday at Trinity United Methodist Church in Lomira. Visitation will be held from 10am until the time of the service at the church. Sauer was the Dodge County Public Health Officer during the pandemic, and was currently employed as a nurse at SSM Health in Beaver Dam. She served as a combat medic in the army and is survived by her husband and two children.
thecampbellsportnews.com
Mary Ellen Fogarty
Mary Ellen Fogarty, 76, of Horicon, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. A memorial service for Mary will be held on February 3, at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, at 1 p.m. A visitation for Mary will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Fond du Lac hospital utilizing advanced cardiac scanning
SSM Health Greater Fond du Lac is using digital 3D imaging to look for artery blockages before traditional stress tests would find them.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Poblocki moving to New Berlin
NEW BERLIN — Citing company growth and the needs of their employees, Poblocki Paving Corporation will consolidate the company’s footprint into a recently purchased building in New Berlin. The bulk of their business will soon move to an 88,700-square-foot building at 16363 W. Ryerson Road. “The new location...
Gov. Evers' $270 million idea to improve youth mental health
The first two rounds of funding through the "Get Kids Ahead" initiative helped rural Kewaskum Schools receive $68,000.
spectrumnews1.com
How you can keep your home warm and energy costs down
GLENDALE, Wis. — Energy costs have risen for most people in Wisconsin and across the country. Between rising energy costs and cold weather on the horizon, you may be looking for additional ways to keep your home warm when the cold comes rushing in. David Meinecke is the general...
seehafernews.com
Bishop Ricken Issues Decree on St. Boniface Church Future
Green Bay Catholic Bishop David Ricken has issued a new decree related to the future use of Manitowoc’s oldest catholic church. St. Boniface at South 10th and Marshall Streets has not been used for regularly scheduled masses in 18 years, following the merger of 6 parishes into St. Francis of Assisi Parish on July 1st, 2005.
seehafernews.com
Local Builder Named President of Wisconsin Builders Association
A local construction expert has been named the leader of a statewide organization. Mike Howe, the owner of Mike Howe Builders, has been named the president of the Wisconsin Builders Association. Howe has been responsible for many projects in the Manitowoc area, including the revamping of the former Strand Theater...
Briggs & Stratton to lay off 160 Wisconsin employees
Briggs & Stratton has ceased production at its Wauwatosa plant, resulting in 160 layoffs, TMJ4 News has confirmed.
Comments / 0