nddist.com
SRS Distribution Acquires Marsh Building Products
McKINNEY, Texas — SRS Distribution Inc. announced Friday that it has acquired Marsh Building Products Inc., a leading distributor of residential and commercial building products. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed. Headquartered in Fort Thomas, Kentucky, Marsh was founded in 1989 by brothers Ken and Mike Middleton, and...
Recycling Today
German company to build PET recycling facility in Georgia
Revalyu Resources GmbH, with headquarters in Kleinostheim, Germany, has announced that it will invest $50 million during the initial phase of its strategic expansion to the United with the construction of a plant in Statesboro, Georgia. Groundbreaking at 43-acre Statesboro site will take place in the first half of 2023,...
morningbrew.com
Boot the broker and invest in the future of freight
The global supply chain has a $200b problem: freight brokers. When companies need to ship their products—from fresh food to electronics—they can’t just hire a trucking company to haul the load. They call a broker. The broker finds the trucks, delivers the products…and charges the company up to 50% of the contract in fees to do it.
msn.com
Kraft announces major change to iconic product packaging: ‘900,000 pounds of plastic waste annually’
In a step to reduce plastic waste, the Kraft Heinz Company is shaking up its packaging with the removal of the iconic Shake ‘N Bake “shaker” bag. The packaging change, which will affect all 11 Shake ‘N Bake products, will help eliminate 900,000 pounds of plastic waste annually, according to the company.
This China-free lithium battery plant can power the next 100 years
An Australian-based startup, Recharge Industries Pty, is planning to build a A$300 million (US$210 million) factory that can build lithium-ion batteries that do not have materials imported from China, Bloomberg reported. Currently, China accounts for the majority of lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. Other nations are striving to seek alternatives to...
scitechdaily.com
300% More Capacity: New Battery Technology Could Significantly Lower Energy Storage Costs
A new battery has been developed that boasts four times the capacity of lithium batteries, and at a more affordable cost. An international team of researchers, led by Dr. Shenlong Zhao from the University of Sydney, has developed a new battery that has the potential to significantly reduce the cost of transitioning to a decarbonized economy.
nddist.com
Stellar Industrial Supply Names 3M Supplier of the Year
TACOMA, Wash. — Stellar Industrial Supply named previous, multi-year winner 3M has as its supplier of the year for 2022. The two companies collaborated to save 61 joint customers nearly 22.5% in customer Documented Cost Savings during 2022. The company also announced Brady, Master Fluid Solutions and Walter Surface...
constructiontechnology.media
US debut for JCB’s hydrogen engine
JCB will showcase its hydrogen combustion technology on the international stage for the first time with a debut in North America. The OEMs new hydrogen combustion engine – the company’s zero-carbon emissions solution for construction and agricultural equipment – will be shown at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023 in Las Vegas, US, as part of the International Fluid Power Exposition (IFPE).
Berry, Coca-Cola collaborate to implement tethered caps in EU markets
EUROPE (WEHT) – After winning a sustainability award at PACK EXPO International last month for this solution, Berry Global Group, Inc. is the first plastic packaging manufacturer in Europe to supply The Coca-Cola Company with a lightweight, tethered cap for its soft drinks. Officials say due to the European Union (EU) Single-Use Plastics Directive, Berry’s new tethered closure for Coca-Cola is designed to remain […]
torquenews.com
Supply Chain Crisis Over; Stored F-150s Begin To Get The Semiconductors They Need
Though it has slipped far into the background, the supply chain problem has impacted Ford and other automakers for at least the last two years -- until very recently, in fact. Now, as the supply of semiconductors has increased the chipless trucks that were placed into storage are getting the semiconductors they need and heading for sale.
Instead of canceling the gas engine, California should let innovators innovate
Rather than arbitrarily mandating a car or energy technology, it would be better to allow for the competition of innovation.
BBC
Job risk as Shell considers quitting energy market
Up to 2,000 UK jobs are at risk at Shell Energy after it announced it was considering quitting the energy sector. The firm said it was conducting a "strategic review" to its operations in the UK, Netherlands and Germany amid "tough market conditions". The Coventry-based company provides energy to 1.4...
US general warns of potential war with China: ‘My gut tells me we will fight in 2025’
A four-star US Air Force general has said that Washington is expecting a potential war with China in 2025 and asked his commanders to prepare for battle by aiming “for the head”.General Mike Minihan, the head of the Air Mobility Command, said the US’s main goal should be to deter “and, if required, defeat” China, in a shocking internal memorandum signed off by him and confirmed to be genuine by the Pentagon.The memo, which has been circulating on social media, was first reported by NBC News and is dated 1 February of this year. It contains several pointers, including...
defensenews.com
Indian lab teams up with France’s Naval Group on submarine tech
NEW DELHI — An Indian defense laboratory and French company Naval Group are teaming up to integrate fuel cell-based air-independent propulsion systems in Kalvari-class submarines. As part of the agreement made on Monday between Naval Materials Research Laboratory and Naval Group, the latter will certify the AIP design. The...
nddist.com
Tenneco Executive Named Dayco Aftermarket and Belts CEO
Dayco, a leading engine product and drive systems manufacturer for the automotive, heavy-duty and industrial market segments, announced that Craig Frohock accepted the opportunity to join Dayco Aftermarket and Belts as its new chief executive officer. Effective January 16, Frohock, reporting directly to the board of Dayco, is responsible for...
Japan, Netherlands to join U.S. in restricting chip equipment exports to China-Bloomberg
TOKYO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Japan and the Netherlands will soon agree to join the United States in restricting exports of semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China, Bloomberg News reported.
OffWorld and Ma’aden Collaborate to Spearhead a New Era of AI-Powered Swarm Robotic Mining in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 27, 2023-- OffWorld, the global pioneer in AI-powered industrial Swarm Robotic Mining systems and Saudi Arabia’s leading mining enterprise — Ma’aden — one of the fastest-growing mining companies in the world signed a Memorandum of Understanding at the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh to take first steps toward achieving autonomous industrial mining by exploring the potential of utilizing smart robots in Ma’aden’s mines. The promise of these robotic mining swarms will usher in a new era of zero-carbon footprint mining with no people in harm’s way and will revolutionize the processing of the minerals in the mine itself. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230127005093/en/ From left to right: His Excellency, Khaled Saleh Al-Mudaifer, Vice Minister of Mining; His Excellency, Eng. Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, Minister of Investment; Jim Keravala, OffWorld Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder; His Highness, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, Minister of Energy; Saud M. Al Mandil, Vice President, Technology, R&D, and Innovation (TRI); His Excellency, Bandar bin Ibrahim Al Khorayef, Minister of Mining (Photo: Business Wire)
Recycling Today
SABIC sets 1M tons recycling target
Saudi Arabia-based conglomerate SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corp.) says it is reaffirming its commitment to “accelerate the circular carbon economy” by setting a target to make 1 million metric tons annually of its recycled-content TruCircle plastic by 2030. The firm stated its ambition to process 1 million metric...
Exclusive-U.S. Energy Department to allocate $118 million to biofuels projects
NEW YORK, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) on Thursday will announce over $100 million in funding to expand U.S. biofuels production, as the Biden administration works to cut greenhouse gas emissions from transportation and meet climate goals, the department told Reuters.
Futurism
Researchers Successfully Turn Abandoned Oil Well Into Giant Geothermal Battery
Researchers have successfully turned an abandoned oil and gas well into a geothermal energy storage system, repurposing a once-polluting resource extraction site into what they say amounts to a green energy battery. As detailed in a new study published in the journal Renewable Energy, the researchers from the University of...
