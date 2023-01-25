ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Axios Des Moines

Iowa Golf Association to open headquarters, new museum

​​Iowa Golf House fundraising is largely complete and construction will launch this spring, Chat Pitts, CEO of the Iowa Golf Association (IGA), tells Axios.Details: The $5 million project for a junior golf center and museum will also become the new permanent headquarters for the association and its foundation.It'll include meeting space for golf groups, a driving simulator as well as indoor and outdoor putting greens.Of note: The IGA announced the plans last year following donations of land and money from Michael Coppola, owner of the Echo Valley Country Club.The project is next to the club's Creek Course, roughly two miles south of the DSM International Airport.Driving the news: Des Moines City Council this week approved the final subdivision plat for the nearly three-acre property.The IGA anticipates the project will be completed by next spring, Pitts says. This area next to Echo Valley Country Club's Creek Course will be part of the Iowa Golf House development. It was also the answer to yesterday's "Where's Jason" question, won by Axios DSM reader Ronald German. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines superintendent search spurs transparency questions

The Des Moines school board is considering if it should share the names of three superintendent finalists or keep it to one during its search.DMPS plans to start the search and hiring process soon.The intrigue: The board is facing a double-edged sword: If they require final candidates' names be disclosed, they could lose applicants who don't want their employer to know they're job hunting.But on the other hand, students and parents don't get full knowledge of the candidates.State of play: Alton Frailey, a consultant advising the search, warned board members they should only name one final candidate. During a board...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa principal assaulted by student

COLFAX, Iowa — An Iowa principal is being treated on Friday after she was assaulted by a student. Principal Alex Lancaster was physically assaulted Friday morning, according to superintendent Tim Salmon. Lancaster is the principal of Colfax-Mingo Junior-Senior High School. The assault was witnessed by multiple students in the...
COLFAX, IA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you like trying new places, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, using fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
KICK AM 1530

Really? – Iowa’s Best Taco Comes from a Burger Joint?

There's a curious claim from the vast farmlands of Iowa. A new ranking says the best taco in the state comes from a burger joint. Really?. Disclaimer: I don't doubt that Only In Your State knows what it's talking about. They are one of the national authorities on what places in states are good at. It's just hard to swallow (food pun intended) that the best taco anywhere in the state of Iowa originates from a place known for burgers. That's what they're saying about Wood Iron Grille in Oskaloosa.
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

RAGBRAI 2023 route guesses and most common cities

Data: RAGBRAI; Map: Axios VisualsSaturday's RAGBRAI route reveal is one of the state's most anticipated announcements, as Iowans prepare to don their spandex again and voyage across the state on two wheels. State of play: We asked you recently for guesses on this year's route — and you all most certainly believe Des Moines will return as an overnight town again for the first time in a decade.The majority of guesses are that the route starts at Sioux City, then goes to Storm Lake, Fort Dodge, Ames, Des Moines, Grinnell, Iowa City and ends in Davenport.🤔 Our guess: We've been a bit nosy ourselves in trying to figure out the big route.The only hint we've found is a 2013 photo uploaded by the Register to its public photo service site on Jan. 25 with the caption, "RAGBRAI last visited Des Moines in 2013."What's next: Attend Saturday's announcement party for $50 or watch on Facebook between 8-8:30pm to learn the route.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Property owners push back against development of The Family Leader complex

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Some property owners near Bondurant are pushing back on a proposal for The Family Leader to build a rural campus. The Family Leader is a socially-conservative Christian organization based in the Des Moines metro. Its mission is to "strengthen families, by inspiring Christ-like leadership in the home, the church, and the government," according to its website.
POLK COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Popular downtown bar heading west-ish for new era

DES MOINES, Iowa — For more than a decade Beer Can Alley and The Exchange inside the Court Center building were synonymous with Des Moines’ downtown entertainment. “Court Center is a landmark for downtown,” said Ted Hawley who owns both businesses. But numerous police calls within the last year to the gem of a historic […]
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Local Farmer Elected As The First Woman President Of Iowa Pork

The Iowa Pork Congress is underway in Des Moines, and already it’s one for the books. Trish Cook, a Buchanan County pig farmer, has been elected the 2023 president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association. Not only is she a northeast Iowa native, but she is also the first woman to be elected to lead the Iowa Pork Producers.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad takes over new leadership role

DES MOINES, Iowa — Former Iowa Governor and U.S. Ambassador Terry Branstad is taking a new leadership role. The World Food Prize Foundation announced Tuesday that Branstad will be its President. The World Food Prize, which is based in Des Moines, is an award to recognize "individuals who have...
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Wells Fargo to move most employees from Des Moines

Wells Fargo is moving the majority of Des Moines employees to its Jordan Creek Campus in West Des Moines, according to an employee email sent Friday from company executive Kristy Fercho that Axios obtained.Why it matters: The bank is one of the largest employers in the metro, employing roughly 12,000 people.The departure is a blow to DSM, which Mayor Frank Cownie described in a statement as "disappointing and frustrating."Driving the news: The company is exiting the buildings at 800 Walnut St. and 206 8th St. in downtown DSM later this year, company spokesperson Mike Slusark tells Axios. A building at 7001 Westown Parkway in WDSM will also be emptied.Decisions about the vacated buildings are being reviewed, Slusark said.State of play: The company will retain some employee occupancy in the 800 Walnut St. building in downtown DSM.It has not announced the total number of employees that will be affected by the moves, and Friday's announcement did not include job cuts.Yes, but: The company slashed more than 400 positions in the DSM metro in at least 10 rounds of cuts last year.And it announced earlier this month that it's cutting back on its mortgage-lending business.
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Investigation Launched After Northwest Iowa Child's Death

(Des Moines, IA) -- A criminal investigation is underway after the death of a northwest Iowa child. The Palo Alto County Sheriff's Office says first responders were called to an Emmetsburg home the afternoon of January 19th, because of an unresponsive child. The child was taken first to Palo Alto County Hospital, then transferred to Blank Children's Hospital in Des Moines, where the child died yesterday, January 25th.
EMMETSBURG, IA
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines' priciest home sales of 2022

Des Moines metro home pricing finally hit its ceiling in 2022 after several years of spikes.That's according to a new year-end report published by Les Sulgrove, a local realtor and former president of the Des Moines Area Association of Realtors.Zoom in: Sulgrove uses a valuation model of an existing DSM residence's to estimate what an average home is currently worth.That peaked at around $325K during the last quarter of 2022 and is now around $310K, his data shows.👀 Here's a look at the six most expensive metro homes of 2022 that all sold for at least $1.9 million, according to...
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Hold The Mold Please: Iowa Retail Store Cited For 13 Violations

A retail store in Des Moines, Iowa, had a recent health inspection this past December, and it did not go well. Grocery stores and restaurants typically have health inspections every 6 months. A food inspector will stop by to make sure the business is handling food correctly and safely. A business could have more inspections if a customer complains about the state of their food. Someone's complaint appears to be justified in this instance.
DES MOINES, IA

