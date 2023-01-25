Read full article on original website
New leadership on Lakeshore Advantage board brings expertise in key focus industries
Two new members to the Lakeshore Advantage board of directors bring new expertise in key focus industries. Phil LaMothe, plant manager of fairlife in Coopersville, and Nick Nykerk, president of Lakewood Construction in Holland, will serve three-year terms. “We look forward to learning from Nick and Phil’s expertise,” says Board...
secondwavemedia.com
Young professionals group plans its first leadership conference
The Holland/Zeeland Young Professionals (HYP) plans to host its first-ever leadership conference, dubbed the Future Leaders Conference, on Feb. 16 at the Holland Civic Center Place. This conference is the first of its kind in West Michigan. The conference will be geared toward developing professionals into leaders in their workplaces...
