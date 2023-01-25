Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in FloridaEast Coast TravelerDunedin, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Fake nursing diploma fraud scheme exposed: Over $114 million in profiteering in MiamiEdy ZooMiami, FL
A girl who lived through the Parkland shooting kills herself. The mother says she had PTSD and "survivor's guilt."San HeraldParkland, FL
Marlins Seek to Balance Payroll Limits, High-Promise PitchersIBWAAMiami, FL
Related
WSVN-TV
2 in custody after pursuit involving car linked to shootings ends in parking garage near Dadeland Mall
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Sirens blared in Southwest Miami-Dade during a police pursuit that came to an end in a parking garage near Dadeland Mall and led officers to take two men into custody. 7News cameras captured the chaotic scene at a parking garage of an apartment building on...
Man Killed, Shot Multiple Times According To Police
North Broward County Murder Under Investigation. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Broward Sheriff’s Office Saturday evening is searching for a suspect in the early morning murder of a man in Pompano Beach. In a statement to BocaNewsNow.com, BSO said it’s seeking any information […]
WSVN-TV
Entrance to Rickenbacker Causeway reopens after reported seaplane landing
VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have reopened the entrance to the Rickenbacker Causeway hours after a reported rough seaplane landing. Miami-Dade Police, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and City of Miami Fire Rescue units responded to reports of a plane down along the causeway near MAST Academy on Virginia Key, at around 5 p.m., Saturday.
Click10.com
Pompano Beach shooting leaves 1 man dead, deputies say
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Pompano Beach on Saturday. According to authorities, the shooting happened around midnight near the 300 block of Southwest Second Place in Pompano Beach. According to BSO, deputies located a man...
WSVN-TV
Man arrested after being caught breaking into South Beach building
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A young man was arrested after, police and witnesses said, he was busted while breaking into a building in Miami Beach. 7News cameras captured Miami Beach Police officers on Saturday morning as they collected evidence in the area of 15th street, near Pennsylvania Avenue. Witness...
WSVN-TV
Margate police searching for elderly woman missing from residence
MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Margate Police Department needs the public’s help in the search for a missing endangered adult. On Saturday, 76-year-old Martha Dawkins was reported missing at 9:20 a.m.; she was last seen Friday night at her residence located on Holiday Springs Boulevard. Dawkins is 5 feet,...
WSVN-TV
Woman hospitalized after driving car underneath 18-wheeler trailer
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters worked gingerly to remove a woman from her car after she drove underneath an 18-wheeler trailer carrying spools of wire. On Thursday morning, Hollywood Fire Rescue crews responded to 29th Avenue, just north of Sheridan Street. Before rescue crews arrived, witnesses attempted to help after...
FLORIDA TURNPIKE CLOSED: FATAL CRASH SOUTH OF BOCA RATON
BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A fatal crash on the Florida Turnpike has closed the Turnpike as of 9:33 p.m. Saturday, south of Boca Raton. According to FHP and sources connected to the emergency response, the crash was first dispatched around 8:20 p.m. in […]
WSVN-TV
Hundreds evacuated from MIA concourse after K-9 picks up suspicious bag
MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspicious package has led to the evacuation of a terminal at Miami International Airport. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to Concourse D at around 5 p.m., Saturday. Investigators said a K-9 unit picked up a suspicious bag, leading officers to evacuate...
WSVN-TV
2 hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash sends car into Miramar banquet hall
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took two people to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Miramar sent a car into a building. Miramar Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the three-vehicle collision in the area of State Road 7 and 25th Street, Thursday afternoon. Investigators said...
WSVN-TV
Firefighters extinguish blaze in NW Miami-Dade home
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A house in Northwest Miami-Dade went up in flames. Firefighters responded to the blaze near Northwest 100th Street and Northwest 36th Court Friday afternoon. Heavy smoke poured out of the home as crews worked to get it under control. The cause is under investigation. No...
WSVN-TV
Woman, 2 dogs injured after dogfight in South Beach leads to shooting
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman and two dogs have been taken to the hospital after what started as a dogfight on a busy South Beach street turned into a shooting, police said. According to Miami Beach Police, they received a call from a man saying he discharged a...
WSVN-TV
Police: Man arrested in Miami arson fire set brother ablaze
MIAMI (WSVN) - An argument between two brothers inside their Miami home nearly turned deadly when one of them set the other on fire, causing the unit to become engulfed in flames and leading to the perpetrator’s arrest. Micky Felder appeared before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer, Friday...
1 dead in Northlake Boulevard crash, Palm Beach Gardens police say
Palm Beach Gardens police confirmed Friday one person died in a crash the day before on Northlake Boulevard, which caused a mess for drivers during the morning commute.
WSVN-TV
Man arrested in Miami arson fire knew victims
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police said they’ve caught the firestarter behind Thursday morning’s dangerous duplex fire. Micky Felder is being accused of dousing a duplex with gas after having a dispute with someone inside the home. Firefighters raced to Northwest 11th Court and 12th Avenue, as flames shot through...
WSVN-TV
Worker dies after suffering respiratory distress working on underwater pipe
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A worker has died after he became distressed while performing underwater construction on a storm drain in Northwest Miami-Dade. The incident unfolded on Thursday morning near Northwest 119th Street and 24th Avenue in Northwest Miami-Dade within a property under development on the old Westview Golf Course.
North Broward Crash Leaves One Person Dead, Circumstances Investigated
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A crash in North Broward County five days ago just became a fatality. A woman involved in the January 19th crash was just pronounced dead. The Broward Sheriff’s Office issued this statement Thursday afternoon: “At approximately 12:36 p.m., Thursday, […]
WSVN-TV
Driver crashes vehicle in apartment building in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver crashed into an apartment building. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived to the scene at 141 Grantham Circle, Wednesday. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene of the crashed Toyota camry solara. According to BSO, the entire front of the apartment was hit, but the...
WSVN-TV
Rescue underway after vehicle goes into Sunrise canal with 2 inside
SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have brought a woman out of a vehicle that went into a canal in Sunrise and are working on pulling a second victim from the water. 7SkyForce hovered above the scene near the 7700 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard, east of University Drive, just before 5:50 p.m., Wednesday.
Man charged with attempted murder, arson in Liberty City duplex fire
MIAMI - An arrest has been made in a Liberty City duplex fire that sent one man to the hospital. Thursday morning, Miami Fire Rescue said around 6 a.m. they received a call about a fire in a residence at the intersection of NW 12th Avenue and NW 40th Street. "When we arrived on the scene we encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from a duplex and immediately made entry into the property and began to extinguish the fire. We encountered an adult male victim laying on the ground when we arrived, he had torso and arm burns and...
Comments / 3