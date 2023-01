If Creighton wants to get back in the race for the Big East regular season title, Saturday’s game against #13 Xavier is a must-win. The Musketeers are 9-1 in the league at the halfway point, and own wins over second-place Marquette (8-2) and fourth-place Creighton (6-3), plus a sweep of UConn. True, they still have to play at Marquette, and have yet to play 8-2 Providence at all. But falling three games behind them in the standings (and in effect four games, with the tiebreaker) would be game over.

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO