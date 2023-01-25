Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Colorado witness reports fast-moving object was cigar-shaped
A Colorado witness at Westcliffe reported watching a fast-moving, cigar-shaped object cross the sky at 4:42 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
9News
This winter snow cover in Colorado helps reveal "snow holes"
PUEBLO, Colo. — 59.7% of the country was covered with snow on Thursday. That’s the most snow cover in a single day so far this winter. That total had dropped down to 48.7% by Saturday but there is another big storm that could bring more snow deep into the southern part of the country this week.
This Is Colorado's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Cheapism rounded up the best place to grab fried chicken in every state.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Colorado Republicans in Crisis: ‘We Were Told We Should Be Put in Front of a Firing Squad and Shot’
We learned this week that a group of El Paso County Republicans have made extraordinary allegations against their own county party chairwoman, Vickie Tonkins. The most disturbing charges involve physical intimidation. “Most recently, at the special central committee meeting, we were told we should be put in front of a...
Springs Police Chief ‘horrified’ by footage of Tyre Nichols beating
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded Friday evening on Jan. 27, to the public release of body-worn camera footage showing moments during Tyre Nichols’ alleged murder by five Memphis Police officers. “I was horrified by what I witnessed,” said CSPD Chief Adrian Vasquez. “I want to offer my condolences, and those […]
FOX21News.com
Tyre Nichols Video : Surveillance camera captures MPD beating on street (2)
Tyre Nichols Video : Surveillance camera captures MPD beating on street (2) Tyre Nichols Video : Surveillance camera captures …. Tyre Nichols Video : Surveillance camera captures MPD beating on street (2) Socks for Springs Rescue Mission. Slow Down, Move Over. Colorado State Patrol hosted a press conference on Friday...
fremontcountycrusader.com
Two juveniles Arrested
On Thursday, Jan. 19, Officers with the Florence Police Department made the second of two juvenile arrests of two Cañon City juvenile males ages 16 and 14 on a number of felony charges including arson, burglary, criminal mischief, and trespass. Officers on Dec. 7 had responded to the Florence Inn, formerly the Super 8 motel, to take a report regarding fires being set in a motel room during the night. Motel security video capture two juvenile males in the motel, breaking in to an unoccupied room during the night of Dec. 6 and 7. Motel staff discovered that the suspects had set fires in the room, plus did more than $1,600 in damages to the room.
Comments / 0