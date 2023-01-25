ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canon City, CO

9News

This winter snow cover in Colorado helps reveal "snow holes"

PUEBLO, Colo. — 59.7% of the country was covered with snow on Thursday. That’s the most snow cover in a single day so far this winter. That total had dropped down to 48.7% by Saturday but there is another big storm that could bring more snow deep into the southern part of the country this week.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Springs Police Chief ‘horrified’ by footage of Tyre Nichols beating

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded Friday evening on Jan. 27, to the public release of body-worn camera footage showing moments during Tyre Nichols’ alleged murder by five Memphis Police officers. “I was horrified by what I witnessed,” said CSPD Chief Adrian Vasquez. “I want to offer my condolences, and those […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
fremontcountycrusader.com

Two juveniles Arrested

On Thursday, Jan. 19, Officers with the Florence Police Department made the second of two juvenile arrests of two Cañon City juvenile males ages 16 and 14 on a number of felony charges including arson, burglary, criminal mischief, and trespass. Officers on Dec. 7 had responded to the Florence Inn, formerly the Super 8 motel, to take a report regarding fires being set in a motel room during the night. Motel security video capture two juvenile males in the motel, breaking in to an unoccupied room during the night of Dec. 6 and 7. Motel staff discovered that the suspects had set fires in the room, plus did more than $1,600 in damages to the room.
FLORENCE, CO

