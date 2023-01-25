On Thursday, Jan. 19, Officers with the Florence Police Department made the second of two juvenile arrests of two Cañon City juvenile males ages 16 and 14 on a number of felony charges including arson, burglary, criminal mischief, and trespass. Officers on Dec. 7 had responded to the Florence Inn, formerly the Super 8 motel, to take a report regarding fires being set in a motel room during the night. Motel security video capture two juvenile males in the motel, breaking in to an unoccupied room during the night of Dec. 6 and 7. Motel staff discovered that the suspects had set fires in the room, plus did more than $1,600 in damages to the room.

