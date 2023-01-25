Sentinels are set to sign the Spacestation Gaming roster for their Apex Legends division after releasing their previous squad in January, according to a report. On January 24, all three players from Sentinels Apex announced they were looking for a new team for Split 2 of the ALGS 2023 season. Player and coach Will ‘TeQ’ Starck confirmed that Sentinels were looking to start fresh after the team’s failure to qualify for Split 2.

2 DAYS AGO