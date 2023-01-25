ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

Tallahassee Reports

Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor on AP Black History Course: ” I Think it’s Trash.”

This past week Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor did not mince words when he addressed the recent controversy over the Florida Department of Education denied approval of an AP African American history course. During the closing minutes of the January 24th Leon County Commission meeting, Proctor addressed the course and said “I think it’s trash.” […]
LEON COUNTY, FL
vegetablegrowersnews.com

Lewis Taylor Farms counters rising labor costs

Lewis Taylor Farms Inc., one of the Southeast’s largest privately-owned vegetable and greenhouse operations, battles escalating costs through in-house mechanization and efficient use of labor as well as improved methods of fighting pests and diseases. In 2019, the farm paid $350 a ton for fertilizer. Today, it’s $960. Cartons...
TIFTON, GA
southeastagnet.com

Colquitt County’s Bart Davis Named Georgia Farmer of the Year

Bart Davis never sought recognition as a farmer. But praise and accolades found him on Friday. He was recognized as Georgia’s Farmer of the Year during the University of Georgia Ag Forecast event at the UGA Tifton Campus Conference Center in Tifton, Georgia. The Colquitt County row crop producer, who farms cotton, peanuts, corn and cattle was humbled with the honor.
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Valdosta groups work to keep weapons away for kids

The early closing stems from recent crime-related incidents that happened at the park. Lowndes County Bird Supper returns to help bridge the gap between the community and state leaders. Updated: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST. The Bird Supper is a great way to bridge the gap between state...
VALDOSTA, GA
tallahasseereports.com

BREAKING: Leon County School Board Member Alva Swafford Smith Releases Statement on Hanna Investigation

In response to the investigation into Superintendent Rocky Hanna by the Florida Department of Education, Leon County School Board member Alva Swafford Smith provided the following statement:. “Our Superintendents political diatribes and combativeness with the Governor have done nothing but reflect poorly on our district. Regardless of differences, our focus...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WALB 10

Valdosta-Lowndes County community getting expansion in arts through planned building

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The sign on the corner of Webster and North Ashley Streets in Valdosta marks the expansion in the life of the arts in the Valdosta-Lowndes community. The Turner Center is the future home of the Meta Shaw Coleman Children’s Imagination Station. The Turner Center plans to break ground on the 10,000 sq. ft. community resource at 512 N. Ashley St. in summer 2023.
VALDOSTA, GA
Ocala Gazette

The sheriff’s turkey trouble

Marion County’s top law enforcement officer broke a state law during the early days of Florida’s spring gobbler season in 2021. Sheriff Billy Woods and his wife were caught hunting turkey over bait while in a ground blind in rural Madison County on Good Friday, April 2, 2021, according to a report filed that day by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officer Randy McDonald.
MARION COUNTY, FL
tallahasseereports.com

Amazon Project Status Updated

Businesses Incentives Are Provided Only After Jobs Created. Keith Bowers, the Director of the Office of Economic Vitality (OEV), recently provided an up- date related to the Amazon project. In a memo to Vince Long, the Leon County Administrator, Bower’s addressed concerns about the delay in activating the fulfillment center which was originally scheduled to open in late 2022.
LEON COUNTY, FL
WALB 10

Car theft on the rise nationwide, certain brands at higher risk

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Car theft declined for two years before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Kelly Blue Book. Now, research shows it is back on the rise. Nearly 250,000 vehicle thefts were reported from January to March 2022, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. They say car theft drastically increased compared to 2021 when about 930,000 Americans reported stolen vehicles for that year.
VALDOSTA, GA
augustaceo.com

New Franchise Brews Up in Thomasville

Davis Companies, a full-service commercial real estate development firm established in Albany, Georgia, in 2014, today announced its latest business development has opened in Thomasville, 7 Brew Coffee. The refreshment franchise is known for its delicious, infused energy drinks, coffee, Italian sodas, smoothies, and teas. The drive thru coffee shop is located next to Publix and Lowes along Highway 19 in Thomasville, Georgia.
THOMASVILLE, GA
mainstreetdailynews.com

Crash claims O’Brien man in Suwannee County

A 63-year-old O’Brien man died Saturday morning when his SUV left 198th Terrace in Suwannee County, collided with a tree and caught fire. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, the driver was traveling west on 198th Terrace at 2 a.m. north of O’Brien when he lost control of his Buick SUV.
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Local high schools cope with threat of guns

Leon County had 108 shootings in 2022, a 17% increase from 2021. Florida A&M alumni Juan Houston grew up in Tallahassee and had a friend who was fatally shot. “Being so close to someone who was a victim of gun violence leaves a bitter taste in your mouth in a sense where you never know who’s next or when the next occurrence may be,” Houston said.
LEON COUNTY, FL
WALB 10

Valdosta community members respond to recent juvenile crime spree

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The issue of young kids using guns is top of mind once again after an 11-year-old was one of three teens arrested for aggravated assault. While the life of crime continues to lure young people into its deadly trap, some community members are speaking out on the continuous trend of gun violence and assaults committed by young people.
VALDOSTA, GA

