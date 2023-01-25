Read full article on original website
Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor on AP Black History Course: ” I Think it’s Trash.”
This past week Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor did not mince words when he addressed the recent controversy over the Florida Department of Education denied approval of an AP African American history course. During the closing minutes of the January 24th Leon County Commission meeting, Proctor addressed the course and said “I think it’s trash.” […]
vegetablegrowersnews.com
Lewis Taylor Farms counters rising labor costs
Lewis Taylor Farms Inc., one of the Southeast’s largest privately-owned vegetable and greenhouse operations, battles escalating costs through in-house mechanization and efficient use of labor as well as improved methods of fighting pests and diseases. In 2019, the farm paid $350 a ton for fertilizer. Today, it’s $960. Cartons...
southeastagnet.com
Colquitt County’s Bart Davis Named Georgia Farmer of the Year
Bart Davis never sought recognition as a farmer. But praise and accolades found him on Friday. He was recognized as Georgia’s Farmer of the Year during the University of Georgia Ag Forecast event at the UGA Tifton Campus Conference Center in Tifton, Georgia. The Colquitt County row crop producer, who farms cotton, peanuts, corn and cattle was humbled with the honor.
WALB 10
Valdosta groups work to keep weapons away for kids
The early closing stems from recent crime-related incidents that happened at the park. Lowndes County Bird Supper returns to help bridge the gap between the community and state leaders. Updated: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST. The Bird Supper is a great way to bridge the gap between state...
tallahasseereports.com
BREAKING: Leon County School Board Member Alva Swafford Smith Releases Statement on Hanna Investigation
In response to the investigation into Superintendent Rocky Hanna by the Florida Department of Education, Leon County School Board member Alva Swafford Smith provided the following statement:. “Our Superintendents political diatribes and combativeness with the Governor have done nothing but reflect poorly on our district. Regardless of differences, our focus...
WCTV
Florida D.O.E. investigating potential complaint against Leon County Schools
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Education is investigating the Leon County Schools Superintendent after a potential complaint was filed against him by a parent. In a statement to WCTV, Rocky Hanna said that on Christmas Eve on the way to church with his family he received a...
WALB 10
Valdosta-Lowndes County community getting expansion in arts through planned building
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The sign on the corner of Webster and North Ashley Streets in Valdosta marks the expansion in the life of the arts in the Valdosta-Lowndes community. The Turner Center is the future home of the Meta Shaw Coleman Children’s Imagination Station. The Turner Center plans to break ground on the 10,000 sq. ft. community resource at 512 N. Ashley St. in summer 2023.
The sheriff’s turkey trouble
Marion County’s top law enforcement officer broke a state law during the early days of Florida’s spring gobbler season in 2021. Sheriff Billy Woods and his wife were caught hunting turkey over bait while in a ground blind in rural Madison County on Good Friday, April 2, 2021, according to a report filed that day by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officer Randy McDonald.
Essence Cody talks making McDonald's All-American roster; VHS tops Richmond Hill
Valdosta High School star forward Essence Cody was one of just two from the state of Georgia selected to play in the 2023 McDonald's All-American girls basketball game.
tallahasseereports.com
Amazon Project Status Updated
Businesses Incentives Are Provided Only After Jobs Created. Keith Bowers, the Director of the Office of Economic Vitality (OEV), recently provided an up- date related to the Amazon project. In a memo to Vince Long, the Leon County Administrator, Bower’s addressed concerns about the delay in activating the fulfillment center which was originally scheduled to open in late 2022.
WALB 10
Car theft on the rise nationwide, certain brands at higher risk
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Car theft declined for two years before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Kelly Blue Book. Now, research shows it is back on the rise. Nearly 250,000 vehicle thefts were reported from January to March 2022, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. They say car theft drastically increased compared to 2021 when about 930,000 Americans reported stolen vehicles for that year.
augustaceo.com
New Franchise Brews Up in Thomasville
Davis Companies, a full-service commercial real estate development firm established in Albany, Georgia, in 2014, today announced its latest business development has opened in Thomasville, 7 Brew Coffee. The refreshment franchise is known for its delicious, infused energy drinks, coffee, Italian sodas, smoothies, and teas. The drive thru coffee shop is located next to Publix and Lowes along Highway 19 in Thomasville, Georgia.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Crash claims O’Brien man in Suwannee County
A 63-year-old O’Brien man died Saturday morning when his SUV left 198th Terrace in Suwannee County, collided with a tree and caught fire. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, the driver was traveling west on 198th Terrace at 2 a.m. north of O’Brien when he lost control of his Buick SUV.
Tallahassee Police Department officers cleared in West Pensacola Street shooting
Two Tallahassee Police Department officers were were involved in a shooting that injured a man on West Pensacola Street in October 2022, were cleared by a grand jury in Leon County.
Survey confirmed tornado in Liberty County; storm damage in Leon County
A line of severe storms spawned at least one tornado confirmed via survey in Florida's Big Bend region Wednesday.
thefamuanonline.com
Local high schools cope with threat of guns
Leon County had 108 shootings in 2022, a 17% increase from 2021. Florida A&M alumni Juan Houston grew up in Tallahassee and had a friend who was fatally shot. “Being so close to someone who was a victim of gun violence leaves a bitter taste in your mouth in a sense where you never know who’s next or when the next occurrence may be,” Houston said.
WALB 10
Valdosta community members respond to recent juvenile crime spree
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The issue of young kids using guns is top of mind once again after an 11-year-old was one of three teens arrested for aggravated assault. While the life of crime continues to lure young people into its deadly trap, some community members are speaking out on the continuous trend of gun violence and assaults committed by young people.
News Leader
YHS’s Thompson to play football at Valdosta State
Jye Thompson, a senior at Yulee High School, will play football at Valdosta State University. Thompson made the second team All News4Jax team and second team All First Coast. He is currently a…
WJCL
Police: 2 Georgia children, as young as 11, accused of robbing man at gunpoint, opening fire
VALDOSTA, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Two children, as young as 11, are facing felony charges after a reported robbery and shooting in Georgia. According to the Valdosta Police Department, officers responded the afternoon of January 15 to a report that juveniles had robbed a man at gunpoint of a PlayStation 5 that he intended to sell.
11-year-old Georgia boy arrested for robbery, shooting at victim
VALDOSTA, Ga. — An 11-year-old and a 15-year-old are under arrest. Valdosta Police posted on Facebook the two juveniles first ran into a woman’s house on Jan. 15. The woman inside shot at the two and they ran away. DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
