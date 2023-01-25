Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
uwyo.edu
New Short Film Links Ranching and Fishing to Conservation Careers for UW Students
A new short film, “Father + Nature,” tells the story of John Turner, a humble cowboy from western Wyoming whose career included some of the most impactful conservation decisions of the last century. The film emphasizes the perspective that individuals from farming, ranching, hunting and fishing backgrounds can...
uwyo.edu
UW Trustees Approve New Contract for President
At its regular business meeting today (Friday), the University of Wyoming Board of Trustees approved a new contract for President Ed Seidel through June 30, 2026. His current contract was set to expire June 30, 2023. “Over the past several months, the board has discussed and taken to heart feedback...
uwyo.edu
UW Entrepreneurship Program Wins Top National Award
The University of Wyoming College of Business Entrepreneurship Program won the Model Emerging Program Award at the U.S. Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship (USASBE) Conference Jan. 18-22 in Tallahassee, Fla. This major national award “recognizes colleges and universities for their efforts developing nascent entrepreneurship programs that demonstrate outstanding progress...
Comments / 0