Laramie, WY

uwyo.edu

UW Trustees Approve New Contract for President

At its regular business meeting today (Friday), the University of Wyoming Board of Trustees approved a new contract for President Ed Seidel through June 30, 2026. His current contract was set to expire June 30, 2023. “Over the past several months, the board has discussed and taken to heart feedback...
uwyo.edu

UW Entrepreneurship Program Wins Top National Award

The University of Wyoming College of Business Entrepreneurship Program won the Model Emerging Program Award at the U.S. Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship (USASBE) Conference Jan. 18-22 in Tallahassee, Fla. This major national award “recognizes colleges and universities for their efforts developing nascent entrepreneurship programs that demonstrate outstanding progress...
