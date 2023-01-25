Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rising Rapper Yung Pre Unveils New Single “Underdog”Music NewsLexington, KY
The richest person in Kentucky is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKentucky State
Todd & Julie Chrisley have now reported to federal prison. In two different states.Alpha TangoPensacola, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Earthquake rattles Central Kentucky with 2.6 magnitude tremor and frightens residentsEdy ZooKentucky State
gohuskies.com
Huskies Hold Against Flames
LEXINGTON, Ky. – The newest Dawg, Jim Hendrikx, got his first clutch clincher for the Huskies today as UW came out of ITA Kickoff Weekend with a big victory over the Liberty Flames. In a match played at Kentucky's Boone Indoor Center, the Huskies won a razor thin doubles point and got three singles wins, with Hendrikx putting it away in just his fourth match as a Husky since transferring from Samford.
gohuskies.com
Huskies Drop First Match To Notre Dame
Lexington, Ky. - Hillary J. Boone Indoor Tennis Center. #5 Kentucky def. Liberty, 4-0 Notre Dame def.Washington, 4-2 Washington vs. Liberty, 8 a.m. PT | Live Stats | Live Video. Kentucky vs. Notre Dame, 12 p.m. PT | Live Stats | Live Video. LEXINGTON, Ky. – A couple lengthy tiebreaks...
gohuskies.com
Dawgs Settle In To Ground Pilots In Home Opener
SEATTLE – In its home opener, the Husky women's tennis team had to handle an early challenge from the Portland Pilots, but the women of Washington were up to the task and pocketed a 6-1 victory with a sweep of singles play. The Huskies improved to 3-0 and will have another opportunity to play in the Nordstrom Tennis Center on Sunday against Portland State.
gohuskies.com
Stephenson Has Huskies Hungry, Confident Into Home Opener
Washington hosts Portland, 1 pm | Live Stats and Video. Washington hosts Portland State, 12 pm | Live Stats and Video. This Saturday and Sunday the Husky women's tennis team plays its first two home matches of the season coming off a successful 2-0 trip to Hawaii to start the 2023 dual season. Washington has a long-term goal of earning a second straight NCAA Championship appearance, but first things first, taking on the Portland Pilots and Portland State Vikings this weekend. And in just a couple short weeks, the Huskies will be the host for the 2023 ITA National Team Indoor Championships, which will bring in fifteen of the top teams in the nation to battle for the indoor national title. The Dawgs will look to be in top form for that big opportunity to compete and beat some highly-ranked opponents.
gohuskies.com
Washington Loses Close One at No. 19 Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. – The Washington women's basketball team (10-9, 2-7) battled No. 19 Arizona (16-4, 6-3) in the desert Friday night, but fell 54-61. Haley Van Dyke, in her 125th career game as a Husky, led all scorers with 16 points, a new season high. She also recorded eight rebounds, tying her season high.
gohuskies.com
Washington Hosts No. 6 Arizona Saturday for White Out at Hec Ed
SEATTLE – Washington (13-9, 5-6 Pac-12) hosts sixth-ranked Arizona on Saturday after leveling the score against Arizona State on Thursday. The Huskies improved to 3-0 in overtime games this season and enter Saturday's game winners of four of their last five games. Tip-off is set for 2:30 p.m. with...
