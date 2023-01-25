Washington hosts Portland, 1 pm | Live Stats and Video. Washington hosts Portland State, 12 pm | Live Stats and Video. This Saturday and Sunday the Husky women's tennis team plays its first two home matches of the season coming off a successful 2-0 trip to Hawaii to start the 2023 dual season. Washington has a long-term goal of earning a second straight NCAA Championship appearance, but first things first, taking on the Portland Pilots and Portland State Vikings this weekend. And in just a couple short weeks, the Huskies will be the host for the 2023 ITA National Team Indoor Championships, which will bring in fifteen of the top teams in the nation to battle for the indoor national title. The Dawgs will look to be in top form for that big opportunity to compete and beat some highly-ranked opponents.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO