FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
homenewshere.com
Planning Board considers Sal’s Pizza site
TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met on Jan. 23, 2023 at Tewksbury Town Hall. All members were present. Town Planner Alex Lowder reported that the Hanover Company terminated its agreement with Marc Ginsberg to purchase 300 Ames Pond and will not be moving forward with an apartment complex; units would have counted towards the town’s 10 percent affordability requirement.
Commission Calls Methuen’s Use of Former Councilor as Police Officer ‘Brazen Example of Abuse’
The state Civil Service Commission ruled Thursday the former Methuen police chief’s use of a former city council chairman as a full-time police officer is a “most brazen example of abuse which occurred (in plain sight)” of using non-civil service personnel in the department. Further, commissioners said...
Council ready for Healey judicial nominees
Gov. Maura Healey gaveled the Governor's Council into its new session Wednesday, and while this week's workload was light, councilors are already looking ahead to the judicial nomination process that's just around the corner.
high-profile.com
BPDA Approves New Housing in South Boston, Dorchester, and Allston
Boston – The Boston Planning & Development Agency (BPDA) board of directors recently approved four new development projects representing 2.5 million sq. ft. The new projects will create 145 residential units, 56 of which will be designated income-restricted, and will support approximately 2,267 construction jobs and 4,614 permanent jobs.
nhbr.com
Tuscan Village seeks to add 600 more housing units
Developers of Tuscan Village, the massive multi-use development in Salem, have switched gears on one aspect of the plan: They want to replace nearly 300,000-square-foot of proposed office space with another 600 housing units. The added units would bring the total number of housing units at Tuscan. Village to 1,785,...
bpdnews.com
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public to Identify Suspect Wanted in Connection to Recent Commercial Breaking and Entering in Roxbury
BPD Community Alert: Detectives assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspect in the images above in connection to a Commercial Breaking and Entering that occurred at about 8:25 AM on Friday January 27, 2023, in the area of 2201 Washington Street in Roxbury. During the incident, the suspect used a prying device to gain entry via the locked office door.
capeandislands.org
New canal bridges just became more likely. Here’s why
As the Bourne and Sagamore bridges age, the battle to fund replacements has proven to be a challenge. Just this week, the project inched closer to "shovels in the ground" when officials revealed the preferred location for the new bridges. But the question remains: how close — or far— are we to funding that effort?
Liberty Mutual Workers Leaving Dover, New Hampshire, but Tax Payments Continue
🔴 The move of 1,225 Liberty Mutual workers from Dover to Portsmouth will take most of 2023. 🔴Payments will continue from the city's biggest tax payer. 🔴Margaret Joyce, President of the Greater Dover Chamber of Commerce, hopes that the company will continue to have a presence in the city.
nbcboston.com
Trailer Detaches From Cab, Blocks Part of Washington Street in Jamaica Plain
A portion of Washington Street in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood was closed down on Thursday morning, after a trailer came apart from its truck and blocked part of the road. The trailer, seen shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday in the middle of the road, came apart from the truck cab...
Michitson Lays Out Vision for New Advanced Manufacturing Business Park in Haverhill
The Haverhill City Council received a vision of the future of manufacturing in Haverhill during a presentation by the body’s vice president Tuesday night. Council Vice President John A. Michitson outlined a plan to develop a “Regional Smart Manufacturing Hub” at the site of a proposed business park to be located at the old Dutton Airport, off Amesbury Road. He explained smart manufacturing as an integration of digital and traditional manufacturing allowing companies to eliminate time consuming and costly production costs.
The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
BC Heights
University Temporarily Places Crane in Front of Maloney To Address Rock Shifting
The University temporarily placed a crane in front of Maloney Hall to address an issue involving shifting rocks in the ledge between Maloney and O’Neill Library, according to Associate Vice President of Facilities Services Robert Avalle Jr. “It is a routine procedure that we anticipate will be completed this...
valleypatriot.com
2023’s Best Restaurants in The Valley – Tom Duggan’s Notebook (1-23)
Since the needless COVID lockdowns our Valley Patriot restaurant reviewers have found that many of the places we used to love are no longer providing good food or good service, or both. So, we just don’t go anymore. However, we have also found that some restaurants we used to...
Pass Permits Free Senior Parking at Westport’s Horseneck Beach
Massachusetts no longer offers free college tuition for seniors, but there are still a few perks left for us "golden agers" to enjoy. SeniorLiving.org provides a comprehensive listing of senior discounts and savings, some available to folks as young as 55 years old, including retail, restaurants, grocery chains, travel, and more.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Quincy
A lucky lottery player who bought their winning $1 million ticket from a store in Eastern Massachusetts is several hundreds of thousands of dollars richer. The seven-figure award was won from the “$10,000,000 Lucky Bucks” lottery game. The winning ticket was bought at Hancock Tobacco in Quincy on Friday. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
newbedfordguide.com
Guatemalan man living in Massachusetts, convicted of strangulation, pleads guilty to illegal reentry
“Defendant previously convicted of strangulation/suffocation and assault and battery. A Guatemalan man residing in Framingham pleaded guilty yesterday in federal court in Boston to illegally reentering the United States after deportation. Carmen Jimenez-Cruz, 42, pleaded guilty to illegal reentry before U.S. District Court Judge Angel Kelley, who scheduled sentencing for...
Harvard Health
Harvard University Housing establishes new rents for 2023–2024
Harvard University Housing (HUH) manages approximately 3,000 apartments, offering a broad choice of locations, unit types, amenities, and sizes to meet the individual budgets and housing needs of eligible Harvard affiliates (full-time graduate students, faculty members, and employees). Harvard affiliates may apply for Harvard University Housing online at www.huhousing.harvard.edu. The website also provides information about additional housing options and useful Harvard and community resources for incoming and current affiliates.
everettleader.com
— Eye on Everett —
Private conversations with the Blue Suit, arguably the most knowledgeable and politically connected piece of off the rack clothing in the city of Everett. Tuesday I picked up the Blue Suit, this time in an orange-red late model BMW I’ve been driving. I picked him up at the end...
Boston's Oldest Restaurant Serving Diners Since 1826 Till Date From The Same Building That once Housed An Exiled Prince
A future king of France lived on the second floor in 1776. In 1771 Printer Isaiah Thomas published his newspaper from the second floor of the building ‘The Massachusetts Spy,’ long known as the oldest newspaper in the United States.
Ex-Stoneham Officer, Brother Charged In Kickback Scheme Worth Millions: Feds
A former Stoneham police officer and his brother, who owns an electrical contracting company, were charged in federal court Thursday, Jan. 26, with receiving bribes and kickbacks that earned them millions of dollars in Mass Saves contracts, authorities said. Joseph Ponzo, 49, of Stoneham, and …
