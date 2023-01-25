ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
homenewshere.com

Planning Board considers Sal’s Pizza site

TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met on Jan. 23, 2023 at Tewksbury Town Hall. All members were present. Town Planner Alex Lowder reported that the Hanover Company terminated its agreement with Marc Ginsberg to purchase 300 Ames Pond and will not be moving forward with an apartment complex; units would have counted towards the town’s 10 percent affordability requirement.
TEWKSBURY, MA
high-profile.com

BPDA Approves New Housing in South Boston, Dorchester, and Allston

Boston – The Boston Planning & Development Agency (BPDA) board of directors recently approved four new development projects representing 2.5 million sq. ft. The new projects will create 145 residential units, 56 of which will be designated income-restricted, and will support approximately 2,267 construction jobs and 4,614 permanent jobs.
BOSTON, MA
nhbr.com

Tuscan Village seeks to add 600 more housing units

Developers of Tuscan Village, the massive multi-use development in Salem, have switched gears on one aspect of the plan: They want to replace nearly 300,000-square-foot of proposed office space with another 600 housing units. The added units would bring the total number of housing units at Tuscan. Village to 1,785,...
SALEM, NH
bpdnews.com

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public to Identify Suspect Wanted in Connection to Recent Commercial Breaking and Entering in Roxbury

BPD Community Alert: Detectives assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspect in the images above in connection to a Commercial Breaking and Entering that occurred at about 8:25 AM on Friday January 27, 2023, in the area of 2201 Washington Street in Roxbury. During the incident, the suspect used a prying device to gain entry via the locked office door.
BOSTON, MA
capeandislands.org

New canal bridges just became more likely. Here’s why

As the Bourne and Sagamore bridges age, the battle to fund replacements has proven to be a challenge. Just this week, the project inched closer to "shovels in the ground" when officials revealed the preferred location for the new bridges. But the question remains: how close — or far— are we to funding that effort?
BOURNE, MA
WHAV

Michitson Lays Out Vision for New Advanced Manufacturing Business Park in Haverhill

The Haverhill City Council received a vision of the future of manufacturing in Haverhill during a presentation by the body’s vice president Tuesday night. Council Vice President John A. Michitson outlined a plan to develop a “Regional Smart Manufacturing Hub” at the site of a proposed business park to be located at the old Dutton Airport, off Amesbury Road. He explained smart manufacturing as an integration of digital and traditional manufacturing allowing companies to eliminate time consuming and costly production costs.
HAVERHILL, MA
WUPE

The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
1420 WBSM

Pass Permits Free Senior Parking at Westport’s Horseneck Beach

Massachusetts no longer offers free college tuition for seniors, but there are still a few perks left for us "golden agers" to enjoy. SeniorLiving.org provides a comprehensive listing of senior discounts and savings, some available to folks as young as 55 years old, including retail, restaurants, grocery chains, travel, and more.
WESTPORT, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Quincy

A lucky lottery player who bought their winning $1 million ticket from a store in Eastern Massachusetts is several hundreds of thousands of dollars richer. The seven-figure award was won from the “$10,000,000 Lucky Bucks” lottery game. The winning ticket was bought at Hancock Tobacco in Quincy on Friday. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
QUINCY, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Guatemalan man living in Massachusetts, convicted of strangulation, pleads guilty to illegal reentry

“Defendant previously convicted of strangulation/suffocation and assault and battery. A Guatemalan man residing in Framingham pleaded guilty yesterday in federal court in Boston to illegally reentering the United States after deportation. Carmen Jimenez-Cruz, 42, pleaded guilty to illegal reentry before U.S. District Court Judge Angel Kelley, who scheduled sentencing for...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Harvard Health

Harvard University Housing establishes new rents for 2023–2024

Harvard University Housing (HUH) manages approximately 3,000 apartments, offering a broad choice of locations, unit types, amenities, and sizes to meet the individual budgets and housing needs of eligible Harvard affiliates (full-time graduate students, faculty members, and employees). Harvard affiliates may apply for Harvard University Housing online at www.huhousing.harvard.edu. The website also provides information about additional housing options and useful Harvard and community resources for incoming and current affiliates.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
everettleader.com

— Eye on Everett —

Private conversations with the Blue Suit, arguably the most knowledgeable and politically connected piece of off the rack clothing in the city of Everett. Tuesday I picked up the Blue Suit, this time in an orange-red late model BMW I’ve been driving. I picked him up at the end...
EVERETT, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy