ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
anemeraldcitylife.com

Room Tour of the Hilton Zachari Dunes at Mandalay Beach in Oxnard California

First of all, have you ever heard of Oxnard, California? It’s an area just about 60 miles northwest of LAX and we went to visit because I heard it would be an excellent home base to explore the Channel Islands. It turns out, Oxnard is also a really great foodie destination- my family tried to conquer the Oxnard taco trail and barely made it 1/5 through so we’ll have to come back again. We were hosted by Visit Oxnard at the Hilton Zachari Dunes at Mandalay Beach and had a fantastic time at this beautiful resort. We would definitely stay here again.
OXNARD, CA
kvta.com

KVTA Friday News Briefs

The latest COVID update for Ventura County shows continued improvement. There were just 350 new cases reported during the past week with the total number of currently active cases remaining at a low 326. The number of COVID patients in local hospitals also continued to decline and was at just...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Women arrested for allegedly ransacking Ventura County drugstores

Two women were arrested for allegedly ransacking drugstores in Ventura County on Saturday. The suspects were identified as 26-year-olds Kayla Thomas and Imani Adedji from Los Angeles, according to Simi Valley Police. Officers responded to a shoplift in progress at a CVS store at 4440 Alamo Street in Simi Valley around 4:09 p.m., police said. […]
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Ventura County Fairgrounds is Ripe For California Strawberry Festival

After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the California Strawberry Festival will return May 20-21 at a new venue, the Ventura County Fairgrounds. “We are thrilled to relaunch the California Strawberry Festival in 2023 at the Fairgrounds,” said Dean Kato, chair of the California Strawberry Festival Board of Directors.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Missing Tehachapi Man Found Safe In Santa Clarita

A man who was reported missing from Santa Clarita last week has been found safe, officials reported Friday. Lance Theodore Stone, 27, was found safe and returned to his family, according to an early morning update from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD). “Thank you to the public, the media, Aero Bureau, and deputy personnel ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
vidanewspaper.com

Brownley presents $640,000 for Oxnard Family Justice Center

On Monday, January 23, Congresswoman Julia Brownley presented a check for $640,000 to the County of Ventura to expand crime victim services and resources in Oxnard and Port Hueneme. The money will help with the expansion of the Ventura County Family Justice Center, a program administered by the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office, at a new location in Oxnard.
OXNARD, CA
Tonicmud

The Oldest House In California

The Avila Adobe: California's Oldest Recorded House. Located in the heart of Los Angeles, the Avila Adobe is believed to be the oldest house in California in recorded history. Built in 1818 by Francisco Avila, a wealthy rancher and political figure in Mexican California, the adobe is a testament to the rich history of the state and the early days of Spanish colonization.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Malibu Times

Severe slope damage on PCH, right shoulder blocked

The right shoulder of southbound State Route 1 (PCH) approaching Coastline Dr. (into Malibu) is blocked by K-rail due to severe slope damage while @CaltransDist7 prepares for reconstruction. Caltrans is asking motorist to be work zone alert while driving in the area. The post Severe slope damage on PCH, right shoulder blocked appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
daytrippen.com

10 Epic Los Angeles Road Trips

Mulholland Highway twists and turns its way through the Santa Monica Mountains and makes an epic LA road trip. Along the route are numerous points of interest. This road trip starts at Pacific Coast Highway and Leo Carrillo State Park. From there, the road winds through the coastal mountains past wineries and mansions. After passing the world-famous Rock Store, Mulholland Highway descends the “Snake.” From there, the highway becomes the “Three Magical Miles Of Malibu ” with attractions including Paramount Ranch, scenic Peter Strauss Ranch, and Cornell Winery & Tasting Room. From there, it’s an easy ride to Calabasas and the 101 freeway. Plan on 2-3 hours for this road trip. Note a section of the highway called The Snake is closed to through traffic.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Noozhawk

Bill Macfadyen: Santa Barbara Caught in Crime Warp

Noozhawk’s top story merits far more reporting — and commentary — than our news team and I were able to get to this past week. No matter how you look at it, the chain of events is an outrageous atrocity, the consequences of which our community must confront honestly and head on.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
oakparktalon.org

4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Southern Calif. just after midnight

On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Southern Calif. was rattled by a 4.2 magnitude earthquake at 2 a.m., just 10 miles off the coast of Malibu. This quake was 16 kilometers south of Malibu, with a depth of 14 kilometers. The 4.2 earthquake was then followed by a series of aftershocks, with the greatest magnitude of 3.5 at 2:03 a.m.
MALIBU, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy