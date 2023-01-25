Read full article on original website
Mountain lion P-81 found dead on the Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County
Mountain lion P-81 was killed last weekend after likely being struck by a vehicle in the western Santa Monica Mountains, officials announced Friday. The 4-year-old cougar’s body was found Jan. 22 on the Pacific Coast Highway near Las Posas Road, Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area officials said. A necropsy will be performed to confirm […]
anemeraldcitylife.com
Room Tour of the Hilton Zachari Dunes at Mandalay Beach in Oxnard California
First of all, have you ever heard of Oxnard, California? It’s an area just about 60 miles northwest of LAX and we went to visit because I heard it would be an excellent home base to explore the Channel Islands. It turns out, Oxnard is also a really great foodie destination- my family tried to conquer the Oxnard taco trail and barely made it 1/5 through so we’ll have to come back again. We were hosted by Visit Oxnard at the Hilton Zachari Dunes at Mandalay Beach and had a fantastic time at this beautiful resort. We would definitely stay here again.
kvta.com
KVTA Friday News Briefs
The latest COVID update for Ventura County shows continued improvement. There were just 350 new cases reported during the past week with the total number of currently active cases remaining at a low 326. The number of COVID patients in local hospitals also continued to decline and was at just...
Women arrested for allegedly ransacking Ventura County drugstores
Two women were arrested for allegedly ransacking drugstores in Ventura County on Saturday. The suspects were identified as 26-year-olds Kayla Thomas and Imani Adedji from Los Angeles, according to Simi Valley Police. Officers responded to a shoplift in progress at a CVS store at 4440 Alamo Street in Simi Valley around 4:09 p.m., police said. […]
Stolen Vehicle Suspects Lead Officers on Chase from L.A. to Ventura County
Moorpark, Ventura County, CA: A pursuit was initiated for a stolen vehicle by the Los Angeles Police Department in the early morning hours of Friday, Jan. 27, that took units around the Los Angeles area starting in Sun Valley through Glendale and Burbank, then ending in the city of Moorpark in Ventura County.
Noozhawk
Ventura County Fairgrounds is Ripe For California Strawberry Festival
After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the California Strawberry Festival will return May 20-21 at a new venue, the Ventura County Fairgrounds. “We are thrilled to relaunch the California Strawberry Festival in 2023 at the Fairgrounds,” said Dean Kato, chair of the California Strawberry Festival Board of Directors.
What makes Mount Baldy so dangerous?
After two fatalities and the disappearance of a British actor, we ask what makes Mount Baldy so dangerous, and look into why there are so many rescues on the mountain
Missing Tehachapi Man Found Safe In Santa Clarita
A man who was reported missing from Santa Clarita last week has been found safe, officials reported Friday. Lance Theodore Stone, 27, was found safe and returned to his family, according to an early morning update from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD). “Thank you to the public, the media, Aero Bureau, and deputy personnel ...
vidanewspaper.com
Brownley presents $640,000 for Oxnard Family Justice Center
On Monday, January 23, Congresswoman Julia Brownley presented a check for $640,000 to the County of Ventura to expand crime victim services and resources in Oxnard and Port Hueneme. The money will help with the expansion of the Ventura County Family Justice Center, a program administered by the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office, at a new location in Oxnard.
The Oldest House In California
The Avila Adobe: California's Oldest Recorded House. Located in the heart of Los Angeles, the Avila Adobe is believed to be the oldest house in California in recorded history. Built in 1818 by Francisco Avila, a wealthy rancher and political figure in Mexican California, the adobe is a testament to the rich history of the state and the early days of Spanish colonization.
kclu.org
Swarm of earthquakes rocks much of Southern California, including Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties
Maybe they woke you up! A swarm of small earthquakes rocked much of Southern California early Wednesday morning. A magnitude 4.2 quake occurred at 2:01 a.m. It was centered in the Pacific Ocean 10 miles south of Malibu. It was followed by a magnitude 3.5 quake at 2:03 a.m. and a 2.8 at 2:22 a.m.
Noozhawk
Man on Death Row for 1980 Killing of Isla Vista Boy Found Dead in Prison Cell
A Death Row inmate from Santa Barbara County — convicted of sodomizing and killing a 6-year-old Isla Vista boy in 1980 — was found dead in his cell at Corcoran State Prison on Friday, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Malcolm Joseph Robbins, 63, one...
KEYT
Just before the Santa Barbara harbor closure, some fishermen got their catch in and to the market
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Some Santa Barbara fishermen were able to get their catch in, just in time this week before the harbor entrance closed. The entrance is off limits until sometime Saturday while a sand bar is opened up by an emergency dredging operations. A few fishermen with boat...
Severe slope damage on PCH, right shoulder blocked
The right shoulder of southbound State Route 1 (PCH) approaching Coastline Dr. (into Malibu) is blocked by K-rail due to severe slope damage while @CaltransDist7 prepares for reconstruction. Caltrans is asking motorist to be work zone alert while driving in the area. The post Severe slope damage on PCH, right shoulder blocked appeared first on The Malibu Times.
California witness says bright object appeared after night sky lit up orange
A California witness at Santa Barbara reported watching an orange glow that lit up the sky followed by a bright, orange-colored object rising upwards at 3:47 a.m. on December 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
daytrippen.com
10 Epic Los Angeles Road Trips
Mulholland Highway twists and turns its way through the Santa Monica Mountains and makes an epic LA road trip. Along the route are numerous points of interest. This road trip starts at Pacific Coast Highway and Leo Carrillo State Park. From there, the road winds through the coastal mountains past wineries and mansions. After passing the world-famous Rock Store, Mulholland Highway descends the “Snake.” From there, the highway becomes the “Three Magical Miles Of Malibu ” with attractions including Paramount Ranch, scenic Peter Strauss Ranch, and Cornell Winery & Tasting Room. From there, it’s an easy ride to Calabasas and the 101 freeway. Plan on 2-3 hours for this road trip. Note a section of the highway called The Snake is closed to through traffic.
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Santa Barbara Caught in Crime Warp
Noozhawk’s top story merits far more reporting — and commentary — than our news team and I were able to get to this past week. No matter how you look at it, the chain of events is an outrageous atrocity, the consequences of which our community must confront honestly and head on.
oakparktalon.org
4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Southern Calif. just after midnight
On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Southern Calif. was rattled by a 4.2 magnitude earthquake at 2 a.m., just 10 miles off the coast of Malibu. This quake was 16 kilometers south of Malibu, with a depth of 14 kilometers. The 4.2 earthquake was then followed by a series of aftershocks, with the greatest magnitude of 3.5 at 2:03 a.m.
Authorities ID Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle on 5 Freeway
Authorities today identified a Ventura County man who was fatally struck by a vehicle on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway near downtown Los Angeles.
City of Santa Barbara issues statement on death of Tyre Nichols
The city of Santa Barbara issued a statement on the death of Tyre Nichols on Friday afternoon. The post City of Santa Barbara issues statement on death of Tyre Nichols appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
