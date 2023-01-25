Read full article on original website
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
Mitochondria metabolism sets the species-specific tempo of neuronal development
Neuronal development in the human cerebral cortex is considerably prolonged compared to that of other mammals. We explored whether mitochondria influence the species-specific timing of cortical neuron maturation. By comparing human and mouse cortical neuronal maturation at high temporal and cell resolution, we found a slower mitochondria development in human cortical neurons compared with that in the mouse, together with lower mitochondria metabolic activity, particularly that of oxidative phosphorylation. Stimulation of mitochondria metabolism in human neurons resulted in accelerated development in vitro and in vivo, leading to maturation of cells weeks ahead of time, whereas its inhibition in mouse neurons led to decreased rates of maturation. Mitochondria are thus important regulators of the pace of neuronal development underlying human-specific brain neoteny.
Ionizable lipid nanoparticles deliver mRNA to pancreatic β cells via macrophage-mediated gene transfer
Systemic messenger RNA (mRNA) delivery to organs outside the liver, spleen, and lungs remains challenging. To overcome this issue, we hypothesized that altering nanoparticle chemistry and administration routes may enable mRNA-induced protein expression outside of the reticuloendothelial system. Here, we describe a strategy for delivering mRNA potently and specifically to the pancreas using lipid nanoparticles. Our results show that delivering lipid nanoparticles containing cationic helper lipids by intraperitoneal administration produces robust and specific protein expression in the pancreas. Most resultant protein expression occurred within insulin-producing β cells. Last, we found that pancreatic mRNA delivery was dependent on horizontal gene transfer by peritoneal macrophage exosome secretion, an underappreciated mechanism that influences the delivery of mRNA lipid nanoparticles. We anticipate that this strategy will enable gene therapies for intractable pancreatic diseases such as diabetes and cancer.
T-independent responses to polysaccharides in humans mobilize marginal zone B cells prediversified against gut bacterial antigens
T-independent (TI) B cell responses develop without T cell help and are mostly directed against repetitive structures such as surface polysaccharides derived from encapsulated bacteria. Using high throughput BCR repertoire sequencing, Weller et al. studied the B cell subsets contributing to human TI responses in healthy individuals vaccinated with the pneumococcal polysaccharide vaccine Pneumovax. The most expanded plasma cells were clonally related to previously mutated peripheral blood B cell precursors, which included marginal zone B cells and remained stable without acquiring further mutations up to 2 months after vaccination. Antibodies specific to bacterial capsular polysaccharides isolated from vaccine-elicited plasma cells cross-reacted with gut bacterial antigens, supporting a model in which human TI responses mobilize marginal zone B cells that are pre-diversified in gut-associated lymphoid tissues. —CO.
Optineurin regulates NRF2-mediated antioxidant response in a mouse model of Paget’s disease of bone
Degenerative diseases affecting the nervous and skeletal systems affect the health of millions of elderly people. Optineurin (OPTN) has been associated with numerous neurodegenerative diseases and Paget’s disease of bone (PDB), a degenerative bone disease initiated by hyperactive osteoclastogenesis. In this study, we found age-related increase in OPTN and nuclear factor E2-related factor 2 (NRF2) in vivo. At the molecular level, OPTN could directly interact with both NRF2 and its negative regulator Kelch-like ECH-associated protein 1 (KEAP1) for up-regulating antioxidant response. At the cellular level, deletion of OPTN resulted in increased intracellular reactive oxygen species and increased osteoclastogenic potential. At the tissue level, deletion of OPTN resulted in substantially increased oxidative stress derived from leukocytes that further stimulate osteoclastogenesis. Last, curcumin attenuated hyperactive osteoclastogenesis induced by OPTN deficiency in aged mice. Collectively, our findings reveal an OPTN-NRF2 axis maintaining bone homeostasis and suggest that antioxidants have therapeutic potential for PDB.
I Edited Human DNA at Home With a DIY CRISPR Kit
I never thought I’d order live human kidney cells to my address, but that all changed when I found out about biohacker Jo Zayner’s at-home genetic engineering class. You may know Jo Zayner, a “biohacker” who has been in the vanguard of scientific self-experimentation for years, from their role in Netflix’s 2019 docuseries Unnatural Selection. The series shows Zayner attempting to edit their DNA by injecting themselves with CRISPR, a gene-editing technology. The action inspired a firestorm of criticism.
