We all are constantly worrying about what the future holds for us. We unconsciously make predictions about what could happen next and prepare ourselves on the basis of that. This fascination with the future is not new; people have been attempting to predict the far future for centuries. Paul Fairie, a researcher at the University of Calgary, created a viral thread on 1923 predictions about living in 2023. While some of them are untrue for now, some are hauntingly similar to everything happening in the world right now.
infomeddnews.com
VEXAS Syndrome Study Offers First Glimpse of How Many Suffer From Previously Unknown Illness
About 13,200 men and another 2,300 women in the United States over age 50 are estimated to have VEXAS syndrome, according to a new study. Long considered a mystery illness until its genetic basis was identified in 2020, the latest findings, led by researchers at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, offer the first indication of how common the illness is domestically.
science.org
Ionizable lipid nanoparticles deliver mRNA to pancreatic β cells via macrophage-mediated gene transfer
Systemic messenger RNA (mRNA) delivery to organs outside the liver, spleen, and lungs remains challenging. To overcome this issue, we hypothesized that altering nanoparticle chemistry and administration routes may enable mRNA-induced protein expression outside of the reticuloendothelial system. Here, we describe a strategy for delivering mRNA potently and specifically to the pancreas using lipid nanoparticles. Our results show that delivering lipid nanoparticles containing cationic helper lipids by intraperitoneal administration produces robust and specific protein expression in the pancreas. Most resultant protein expression occurred within insulin-producing β cells. Last, we found that pancreatic mRNA delivery was dependent on horizontal gene transfer by peritoneal macrophage exosome secretion, an underappreciated mechanism that influences the delivery of mRNA lipid nanoparticles. We anticipate that this strategy will enable gene therapies for intractable pancreatic diseases such as diabetes and cancer.
peerj.com
Novel genetic variants in long non-coding RNA MEG3 are associated with the risk of asthma
teslarati.com
Rocket Lab aces first Electron rocket launch from US soil
After many delays, Rocket Lab has successfully launched an Electron rocket from US soil for the first time. The company’s small Electron rocket lifted off at 6 pm EST (23:00 UTC), January 24th, from a pad built at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility. About nine minutes later, the Electron upper stage reached low Earth orbit (LEO) and shut down its Rutherford Vacuum engine. 90 minutes after liftoff, the rocket finished deploying three new Hawkeye 360 Earth observation satellites, marking the successful completion of Rocket Lab’s first American launch.
hcplive.com
Selective Laser Trabeculoplasty Clinically Effective for Long-Term Glaucoma Management
6-year results from the LiGHT trial suggest SLT is a safe treatment for eyes with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension, providing drop-free IOP control. Selective laser trabeculoplasty safely provided drop-free intraocular pressure (IOP) control in nearly 70% of eyes with ocular hypertension (OHT) and open-angle glaucoma (OAG), according to six-year results from the Laser in Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension (LiGHT) trial.
curetoday.com
Adding Avastin to Lonsurf Improved Outcomes in Pretreated Colorectal Cancer
Patients with pretreated metastatic colorectal cancer had better outcomes when Avastin was added to their Lonsurf treatment in the third line setting. Previously treated patients with metastatic colorectal cancer tended to live longer and have better disease control when administered third-line Avastin (bevacizumab) plus Lonsurf (trifluridine/tipiracil; TAS-102) compared to those who were given Lonsurf alone, according to findings from the phase 3 SUNLIGHT trial.
science.org
Optineurin regulates NRF2-mediated antioxidant response in a mouse model of Paget’s disease of bone
Degenerative diseases affecting the nervous and skeletal systems affect the health of millions of elderly people. Optineurin (OPTN) has been associated with numerous neurodegenerative diseases and Paget’s disease of bone (PDB), a degenerative bone disease initiated by hyperactive osteoclastogenesis. In this study, we found age-related increase in OPTN and nuclear factor E2-related factor 2 (NRF2) in vivo. At the molecular level, OPTN could directly interact with both NRF2 and its negative regulator Kelch-like ECH-associated protein 1 (KEAP1) for up-regulating antioxidant response. At the cellular level, deletion of OPTN resulted in increased intracellular reactive oxygen species and increased osteoclastogenic potential. At the tissue level, deletion of OPTN resulted in substantially increased oxidative stress derived from leukocytes that further stimulate osteoclastogenesis. Last, curcumin attenuated hyperactive osteoclastogenesis induced by OPTN deficiency in aged mice. Collectively, our findings reveal an OPTN-NRF2 axis maintaining bone homeostasis and suggest that antioxidants have therapeutic potential for PDB.
neurologylive.com
Future Research Objectives and Questions for Radiologically Isolated Syndrome: Darin Okuda, MD, FAAN, FANA
The director of Neuroinnovation and Multiple Sclerosis & Neuroimmunology Imaging Program at UT Southwestern Medical Center discussed ways to build off the ARISE study and the unanswered questions regarding radiologically isolated syndrome. [WATCH TIME: 3 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 3 minutes. "We were not trying to prove a point that dimethyl...
science.org
Collective fusion activity determines neurotropism of an en bloc transmitted enveloped virus
Measles virus (MeV), which is usually non-neurotropic, sometimes persists in the brain and causes subacute sclerosing panencephalitis (SSPE) several years after acute infection, serving as a model for persistent viral infections. The persisting MeVs have hyperfusogenic mutant fusion (F) proteins that likely enable cell-cell fusion at synapses and “en bloc transmission” between neurons. We here show that during persistence, F protein fusogenicity is generally enhanced by cumulative mutations, yet mutations paradoxically reducing the fusogenicity may be selected alongside the wild-type (non-neurotropic) MeV genome. A mutant F protein having SSPE-derived substitutions exhibits lower fusogenicity than the hyperfusogenic F protein containing some of those substitutions, but by the wild-type F protein coexpression, the fusogenicity of the former F protein is enhanced, while that of the latter is nearly abolished. These findings advance the understanding of the long-term process of MeV neuropathogenicity and provide critical insight into the genotype-phenotype relationships of en bloc transmitted viruses.
Infants born prematurely develop as well as peers by adolescence: study
"Our aim was to examine the association of gestational age with BMI and overweight from infancy through adolescence." The post Infants born prematurely develop as well as peers by adolescence: study appeared first on Talker.
aao.org
The Dead Bag Syndrome
Cataract/Anterior Segment, Complications, IOLs and Implantation. A "dead bag syndrome" has been recently described, in which the capsular bag appears to be clear many years after surgery, becoming diaphanous and floppy and unable to support the intraocular lens within it. The exact etiology of the syndrome is unknown. The findings of cases suspected to be dead bag syndrome are described in this video and illustrated through surgical video clips, clinical photographs, and histopathological evaluation.
ajmc.com
Researchers Find 4 Biomarkers Linked to Copper Metabolism in PAH
The 4 biomarkers linked to copper metabolism in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) were DDIT3, NFKBIA, OSM, and PTGER4. Researchers have identified 4 biomarkers related to copper metabolism in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH): DDIT3, NFKBIA, OSM, and PTGER4. These biomarkers were found to have considerable diagnostic values based on...
neurologylive.com
International Panel of Experts Proposes New Diagnostic Criteria for MOG Antibody Associated Disease
The new criteria, inclusive of both pediatric and adult patients, advocates for testing for MOG-IgG in appropriate populations, and cautions against testing patients with clinical and radiological features typical of multiple sclerosis. Brenda Banwell, MD. Published in The Lancet Neurology, a convened panel of pediatric and adult neurologists, neuroimmunologists, and...
science.org
Metabolic fluorine labeling and hotspot imaging of dynamic gut microbiota in mice
Real-time localization and microbial activity information of indigenous gut microbiota over an extended period of time remains a challenge with existing visualizing methods. Here, we report a metabolic fluorine labeling (MEFLA)–based strategy for monitoring the dynamic gut microbiota via 19F magnetic resonance imaging (19F MRI). In situ labeling of different microbiota subgroups is achieved by using a panel of peptidoglycan-targeting MEFLA probes containing 19F atoms of different chemical shifts, and subsequent real-time in vivo imaging is accomplished by multiplexed hotspot 19F MRI with high sensitivity and unlimited penetration. Using this method, we realize extended visualization (>24 hours) of native gut microbes located at different intestinal sections and semiquantitative analysis of their metabolic dynamics modulated by various conditions, such as the host death and different β-lactam antibiotics. Our strategy holds great potential for noninvasive and real-time assessing of the metabolic activities and locations of the highly dynamic gut microbiota.
science.org
A “best-in-class” systemic biomarker predictor of clinically relevant knee osteoarthritis structural and pain progression
We aimed to identify markers in blood (serum) to predict clinically relevant knee osteoarthritis (OA) progression defined as the combination of both joint structure and pain worsening over 48 months. A set of 15 serum proteomic markers corresponding to 13 total proteins reached an area under the receiver operating characteristic curve (AUC) of 73% for distinguishing progressors from nonprogressors in a cohort of 596 individuals with knee OA. Prediction based on these blood markers was far better than traditional prediction based on baseline structural OA and pain severity (59%) or the current “best-in-class” biomarker for predicting OA progression, urinary carboxyl-terminal cross-linked telopeptide of type II collagen (58%). The generalizability of the marker set was confirmed in a second cohort of 86 individuals that yielded an AUC of 70% for distinguishing joint structural progressors. Blood is a readily accessible biospecimen whose analysis for these biomarkers could facilitate identification of individuals for clinical trial enrollment and those most in need of treatment.
neurologylive.com
Proclaim XR Spinal Cord Stimulation Wins Approval for Painful Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy
The Abbott system previously earned approval for chronic pain in 2019, and adds another option for a patient population with no disease-modifying agents available for treatment. Jason E. Pope, MD, DABPM, FIPP. The FDA has approved the Proclaim XR spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system for the treatment of painful diabetic...
Orthofix Announces Full Commercial Launch and First Patient Cases of Mariner Deformity System
LEWISVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 26, 2023-- Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX), a leading global spine and orthopedics company, today announced the full commercial launch of, and first patient cases involving, the Mariner ® Deformity Pedicle Screw System. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005340/en/ Image of the Mariner Deformity Pedicle Screw System for complex adult deformity spine cases. (Photo: Business Wire)
