ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thezone939.com

Huskers Rally Falls Short at No. 10 Iowa

Iowa City - Nebraska rallied from a 17-point deficit to open the fourth quarter but came up just short in an 80-76 loss to No. 10 Iowa at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday afternoon. Sam Haiby led five Huskers in double figures with 16 points, while Alexis Markowski and Jaz Shelley...
IOWA CITY, IA
thezone939.com

Huskers Begin Road Trip at Maryland on Saturday

The Nebraska men's basketball team begins a two-game road trip this Saturday, as the Huskers travel to College Park for a matchup with the Maryland Terrapins. Tipoff from the Xfinity Center is set for 3:30 p.m. (CT) and the game will be carried on BTN. It will also be available on the Fox Sports app.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy