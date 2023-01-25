ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, DE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MONTCO.Today

West Chester University Speech-Language Pathology Graduate Students to Earn ‘Cloaks of Compassion’

A formal White Coat Ceremony, as a rite of passage marking the end of coursework and the beginning of hands-on clinical work with patients, will be held on Friday, Jan. 27, 2-4 PM, for WCU speech-language pathology graduate students in West Chester University’s new Sciences & Engineering Center and The Commons, Room 108, located on campus at 155 University Avenue in West Chester. During the ceremony, white coats will be placed upon the shoulders of each graduate student by the faculty who have helped guide them to this next critical phase of professional development.
WEST CHESTER, PA
delawarepublic.org

State Rep. Sophie Phillips discusses being Delaware’s youngest legislator, plans for freshman term

The Delaware General Assembly welcomes its first Gen Z member this session – 26-year-old Sophie Phillips. The Bear resident and University of Delaware grad, Phillips has a master’s degree in environmental policy and was Miss Delaware 2021. She heads to Legislative Hall after winning the 18th House District seat with 70% of the vote – replacing fellow Democrat David Bentz, who chose not to run again.
DELAWARE STATE
WHYY

Latino groups in Delaware protest pilot program they say would limit their ability to get state contracts

With signs up in the air, Latino groups protested inside and outside Legislative Hall in Dover this week to protest against the Community Workforce Agreement Act. The state Senate this week approved a pilot program that’s designed to improve diversity and inclusion on projects funded by the state. A similar effort last spring failed to get off the ground.
DELAWARE STATE
Whit

EDITORIAL: A student died — and Rowan said nothing

According to the University of Connecticut, nearly 1,100 suicides will occur on college campuses across the United States in a given year. Unfortunately, Rowan University is not exempt from this staggering statistic. Rowan has experienced several student suicides during the last three years — each one a stark reminder of...
GLASSBORO, NJ
MONTCO.Today

Former Ardmore Home of DuPont Heiress Remains on the Market

After undertaking extensive renovations, the current owners of the former home of Eleuthera Bradford du Pont, the chemical fortune heiress, have listed the property for $2.95 million, writes Lisa Dukart for the Philadelphia Business Journal. This splendid residence that has often been the site of lavish parties, orchestra concerts, and...
ARDMORE, PA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Delaware

If you live in Delaware and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarevalleynews.com

Details On Jerry Blavat’s Celebration of Life Services

Thank you again for all of the kindness and shared thoughts over the past several days. We have heard from so many who loved Jerry as much as we did. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, support and memories – oh, those memories. Jerry wished for a big...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wilmu.edu

CACC Celebrates 50 Years of Title IX - January 25

NEW HAVEN, Conn. - - In conjunction with the 50th Anniversary of Title IX across the United States, the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference (CACC) -- along with the NCAA and other conferences in Division II -- will honor former female student-athletes throughout the 2022-23 season. Today's installment of six featured student-athletes includes Jasmine Minter (Alliance University), Skylar German (Post University), Brianna Ligotski (University of the Sciences), Kristen Blye (Thomas Jefferson University), Amanda Walters (Wilmington University), and Cherlynn Townsend (University of Bridgeport). Today's feature also highlights the 2001 Felician University Women's Soccer team which won the CACC Regular Season Championship (14-3-2 record) and participated in the NAIA Regional Tournament.
NEW CASTLE, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Greene Turtle Newark restaurant reopens a short distance away from old location

The Greene Turtle sports bar-restaurant reopens on Friday at a new location in Newark near the University of Delaware. Located at 211 S. Main St. in the Park and Shop mixed-use center, the restaurant is short distance from the original location, The new location provides a modern design and enhanced audio and visual technology, a release stated.
NEWARK, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

First State Manufacturing building in Milford sold

Owners of the Salisbury, MD-based construction and development firm Gillis Gilkerson purchased an industrial building in Milford. “The principals of Gillis Gilkerson’s development team purchased this building with intent to lease it fully in the coming months,” stated George Merritt, an advisor for NAI Coastal, a real estate affiliate of Gillis Gilkerson.
MILFORD, DE
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Antique Shops in Delaware

DELAWARE - If you are looking for some good antique stores in Delaware, you have come to the right place. You will find a wide variety of items at a variety of prices at Aunt Margaret's Antique Mall in Newark. The best part is that you can visit them seven days a week. This antique mall is located on Main Street in Newark and is a great place to buy local items.
NEWARK, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy