West Chester University Speech-Language Pathology Graduate Students to Earn ‘Cloaks of Compassion’
A formal White Coat Ceremony, as a rite of passage marking the end of coursework and the beginning of hands-on clinical work with patients, will be held on Friday, Jan. 27, 2-4 PM, for WCU speech-language pathology graduate students in West Chester University’s new Sciences & Engineering Center and The Commons, Room 108, located on campus at 155 University Avenue in West Chester. During the ceremony, white coats will be placed upon the shoulders of each graduate student by the faculty who have helped guide them to this next critical phase of professional development.
delawarepublic.org
State Rep. Sophie Phillips discusses being Delaware’s youngest legislator, plans for freshman term
The Delaware General Assembly welcomes its first Gen Z member this session – 26-year-old Sophie Phillips. The Bear resident and University of Delaware grad, Phillips has a master’s degree in environmental policy and was Miss Delaware 2021. She heads to Legislative Hall after winning the 18th House District seat with 70% of the vote – replacing fellow Democrat David Bentz, who chose not to run again.
Working from a Windowless Basement, Nonprofit Exec to Make Kennett Square ‘Most Beautiful Town in America’
For Daniel Embree, visiting Kennett Square for the first time was love at first sight, writes Jen Samuel for the Daily Local News. The former New York City resident was on a birthday trip to Longwood Gardens. “Something I distinctly remember about that trip is how impressed I was with...
phillyvoice.com
New reform school gets approval for license to open at site of Glen Mills Schools
The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services will allow a new school to operate at the site of Glen Mills Schools in Delaware County after reaching a settlement. Clock Tower Schools was granted a provisional license to serve 20 court-order boys in a residential treatment program under DHS oversight, WHYY reported.
Chester County Home to 20 of the Top 100 Public Elementary Schools in Pennsylvania
Third-graders at Devon Elementary School are studying the Inuit people. Chester County is home to 20 of the Top 100 public elementary schools in Pennsylvania, according to new rankings recently released by Niche.com. To determine the rankings for its list of the 2023 Best Public Elementary Schools in Pennsylvania, Niche.com...
WDEL 1150AM
VIDEO | Shell-shocked by soaring egg prices? Ag students are helping in one school community
Students at one high schools agriculture program are scrambling to meet an unexpected demand for more affordable farm-fresh eggs. The price of eggs has been rising sharply due to several factors: a bird flu outbreak, and the need for replacement chickens to reach egg-laying maturity. On the property of William...
Latino groups in Delaware protest pilot program they say would limit their ability to get state contracts
With signs up in the air, Latino groups protested inside and outside Legislative Hall in Dover this week to protest against the Community Workforce Agreement Act. The state Senate this week approved a pilot program that’s designed to improve diversity and inclusion on projects funded by the state. A similar effort last spring failed to get off the ground.
Whit
EDITORIAL: A student died — and Rowan said nothing
According to the University of Connecticut, nearly 1,100 suicides will occur on college campuses across the United States in a given year. Unfortunately, Rowan University is not exempt from this staggering statistic. Rowan has experienced several student suicides during the last three years — each one a stark reminder of...
Former Ardmore Home of DuPont Heiress Remains on the Market
After undertaking extensive renovations, the current owners of the former home of Eleuthera Bradford du Pont, the chemical fortune heiress, have listed the property for $2.95 million, writes Lisa Dukart for the Philadelphia Business Journal. This splendid residence that has often been the site of lavish parties, orchestra concerts, and...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Delaware
If you live in Delaware and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Delaware City Refinery second highest for nitrogen pollution among refiners nationwide
The Delaware City Refinery, owned by PBF Energy, in New Castle County is second on the list for most nitrogen discharges from oil refiners nationwide, according to a new report from the Environmental Integrity Project (EIP). The report, “Oil’s Unchecked Outfalls,” looked at 2021 data from the Environmental Protection Agency...
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Delaware
Delaware is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest.
delawarevalleynews.com
Details On Jerry Blavat’s Celebration of Life Services
Thank you again for all of the kindness and shared thoughts over the past several days. We have heard from so many who loved Jerry as much as we did. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, support and memories – oh, those memories. Jerry wished for a big...
phillyvoice.com
Former Chester County golf course to be converted into public park
The site of the decades-old Loch Nairn Golf Club in Chester County will reopen next year as a 106-acre public park. New Garden Township purchased the property last summer from its longtime owners, who sought to conserve the land instead of selling it to developers. The golf course, which was...
‘We All Have Skin in the Game’: Demolition Makes Way for New Six-Story Hotel in West Chester
A 108-room, six-story hotel is coming to West Chester, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News. The Thatcher’s/Rite-Aid building at Gay and Walnut streets is currently being demolished and will be replaced by a boutique Indigo IHG hotel.
wilmu.edu
CACC Celebrates 50 Years of Title IX - January 25
NEW HAVEN, Conn. - - In conjunction with the 50th Anniversary of Title IX across the United States, the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference (CACC) -- along with the NCAA and other conferences in Division II -- will honor former female student-athletes throughout the 2022-23 season. Today's installment of six featured student-athletes includes Jasmine Minter (Alliance University), Skylar German (Post University), Brianna Ligotski (University of the Sciences), Kristen Blye (Thomas Jefferson University), Amanda Walters (Wilmington University), and Cherlynn Townsend (University of Bridgeport). Today's feature also highlights the 2001 Felician University Women's Soccer team which won the CACC Regular Season Championship (14-3-2 record) and participated in the NAIA Regional Tournament.
West Chester Pharmaceutical Company Seeks Fourth FDA Approval for Skin Treatment
West Chester’s Verrica Pharmaceuticals is seeking FDA approval to market the drug “Ycanth,” which treats a skin condition, writes John George for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Verrica is reapplying for the fourth time after its proposal was rejected last May due to manufacturing issues. The condition, called...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Greene Turtle Newark restaurant reopens a short distance away from old location
The Greene Turtle sports bar-restaurant reopens on Friday at a new location in Newark near the University of Delaware. Located at 211 S. Main St. in the Park and Shop mixed-use center, the restaurant is short distance from the original location, The new location provides a modern design and enhanced audio and visual technology, a release stated.
delawarebusinessnow.com
First State Manufacturing building in Milford sold
Owners of the Salisbury, MD-based construction and development firm Gillis Gilkerson purchased an industrial building in Milford. “The principals of Gillis Gilkerson’s development team purchased this building with intent to lease it fully in the coming months,” stated George Merritt, an advisor for NAI Coastal, a real estate affiliate of Gillis Gilkerson.
Our 5 Favorite Antique Shops in Delaware
DELAWARE - If you are looking for some good antique stores in Delaware, you have come to the right place. You will find a wide variety of items at a variety of prices at Aunt Margaret's Antique Mall in Newark. The best part is that you can visit them seven days a week. This antique mall is located on Main Street in Newark and is a great place to buy local items.
