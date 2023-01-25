Read full article on original website
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
This Unassuming Bakery Serves Some of the Best Cinnamon Rolls in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenWilliamsport, PA
Dollar General Location Indefinitely Closes For Second TimeJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
Mileto's opens second location in Montoursville
Montoursville, Pa. — A popular Newberry sub shop is opening a second location in Montoursville. Mileto's on Broad will open at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 at 1244 Broad Street. A Facebook post made on Friday noted the shop will start out serving cold subs, cauliflower and broccoli sandwich thins with cold meat, and alcohol. "We are installing our grill, fryers and ovens as quickly as humanly possible!" the post said. ...
webbweekly.com
Archie Ronald “Ron” Shearer, 65
Archie Ronald “Ron” Shearer, 65, passed away peacefully at his home on January 25, 2023, with his wife and soulmate, Denise, by his side. Born in Lock Haven on December 22, 1957, Ron was the oldest son of Herb and Jane (Jones) Budinger, both of whom preceded him in death. A graduate of Lock Haven High School, he was a member of the 1975 100th commencement class.
webbweekly.com
Dr. John H. “Jack” Whittaker, DDS, 87
Dr. John H. “Jack” Whittaker, DDS, 87, of Williamsport, passed away at home unexpectedly on January 23, 2023. He was born in Williamsport on July 19, 1935, the son of the late Dr. John E. and Charlotte (Hoy) Whittaker. A graduate of Lycoming College and The University of...
Why are people excited about Wawa's expansion in Pennsylvania?
Is Wawa the most popular convenience store chain in Pennsylvania? Ever since the company announced last June that they plan to open 40 new locations in central Pennsylvania, Google searches for "Wawa expansion" have spiked. A spokeswoman confirmed last month to NorthcentralPa.com that they are looking at sites in the local area, including State College as well as Lycoming, Union, and Snyder counties. A study conducted by Payless Power Survey...
therecord-online.com
Wright announces bid for Mill Hall area District Judge
BEECH CREEK, PA – My name is Heidi Wright, formerly Heidi Shoemaker, and I reside in Beech Creek, PA with my husband, Timothy Wright, and three sons, Easton, Mason, and Benson. I am seeking nomination on both the Republican and Democratic tickets for Magisterial District Judge in Clinton County Magisterial District 25-3-02. I am 31 years old and grew up in Beech Creek, PA. I have deep roots to this community dating back to 1898 when my Great Grandfather, Glenn S. Dickey of Beech Creek was born. I am the daughter of Scott Shoemaker and Holly Beaver and the sister of Seth Shoemaker. Maternal Granddaughter of Patricia Dickey and the late Vaughn Dickey. Paternal granddaughter of Sharon Shoemaker and the late Bing Shoemaker.
5 of Our Favorite Buffets in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
Barn catches fire in Lycoming County
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A fire destroyed a barn early Friday morning in Lycoming County, and investigators say this blaze follows two other fires on properties owned by the same person. Flames broke out just before 3 a.m. along Route 973 in Hepburn Township, near Jersey Shore. Officials were...
Williamsport Police Department is hiring
Williamsport, Pa. — The Williamsport Bureau of Police is now accepting applications for the position of Police Officer. Applications can be obtained in person at Police Headquarters located at 810 Nichols Place, Williamsport, Pa. 17701, or at the Administrative Offices located at 100 W. Third Street, third floor, Williamsport, Pa. 17701. Applications can also be downloaded from their website here. All applications must be received on or before Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4 p.m. Civil Service Testing for applicants will be conducted on Saturday, March 25.
Locals earn awards in Pennsylvania outdoor photo contests
Two area residents have claimed their first outdoor photography awards for shots taken in Pennsylvania parks. Amanda Wydra, a Danville resident, had been after a photo of an elk crossing a creek for some time. Last year, her patience and resolve paid off when she captured a scene well worth the wait. The photograph won her the People’s Choice Award in the Water is Life category of the Pennsylvania Parks...
Royal Farms interested in Shamokin Dam site
Shamokin Dam, Pa. — Royal Farms, a convenience store chain based in Maryland, is looking to open a location along Routes 11/15 in Shamokin Dam. The company submitted plans to potentially open at the former Phillips Motel, which closed in 2015 after 52 years. Ed Hovenstine, Shamokin Dam borough manager, said officials from Royal Farms have also submitted plans to PennDOT and are waiting for approval. "One of the final...
Schuylkill County band featured in movie soundtracks
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — When Eric Ziegmont wrote a song with his band from high school, little did he know it would be used in movies some 30 years later. "We kind of just look at each other and laugh. We're like, 'Man, we wrote these songs 30 years ago.' And they're being appreciated globally in Hungary, in Canada, and also there's a few in the United States," he said.
Casino to open in State College, PA
State College, Pa. — A new casino is coming to the former site of a Macy's department store. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board voted unanimously to award a Category 4 slot machine license to SC Gaming OpCo, LLC to construct a casino in College Township, Centre County. The award concludes a process that began on September 2, 2020. Ira Lubert secured the right to locate a casino with a winning...
Williamsport firefighters experiencing an increase of emergency calls
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Williamsport Bureau of Fire has been busy. Firefighters here have responded to nearly 100 calls just this week. "One of the days, it was a 30-hour period, and we had 24 calls. We are a pretty small department, so it puts a lot of stress on us, and the guys being up all night long and running anything from med calls to crashes to fires," said firefighter Trevor Lupp.
abc23.com
Rt 550 Benner Twp. Accident
The snow making for some messy road conditions this morning and through the afternoon. This accident happened on Route 550 in Benner Township, Centre County. One car went off the road and hit an embankment a little after 11 this morning near where West Water Street and Buffalo Run Road merge.
Woman charged for failing to pay for hair services
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A woman was charged for theft of services after she left a beauty store without paying the $234 charged for a haircut and highlights. State police at Selinsgrove say Cassie Barge, 34, of Selinsgrove, had the services done on Jan. 9 at Ulta Beauty at Monroe Marketplace in Monroe Township. Barge brought other items to pay for to the checkout counter, but she failed to have the cashier ring up her salon services, police say. Charges were filed at the office of District Judge John H. Reed.
Former fire chief sentenced in Northumberland County
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The former chief of the Strong Volunteer Fire Company in Mount Carmel will spend the next one to four years in state prison. Kevin Mains was sentenced Friday in Northumberland County. He pleaded guilty last October to sexual assault. This comes after police say Mains...
Sunbury Animal Hospital trimming emergency services
SUNBURY, Pa. — Joel Williams of Herndon brought his dog Scooby to the Sunbury Animal Hospital for a routine visit. Scooby has been here before for an emergency. "He got into a big trash pile. It was full of glass, and he cut his foot real bad. I couldn't get it to stop bleeding."
WFMZ-TV Online
Shots fired at car on Rt. 61, Schuylkill Haven
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. - Shots were fired at a vehicle on Rt. 61, in the area of S. Greenview Road, Schuylkill County, on Friday, January 27, 2023. According to police, at around 6 p.m., an unknown white male, possibly in his 40s, fired several rounds from his car, striking the victim's vehicle while traveling southbound on Rt. 61. The shooter sped off and entered the jug handle at Brick Hill Road.
These are the best and worst nursing homes around State College, the government says
Medicare.gov has has a five-star rating system for nursing homes across the U.S. Here’s how those in the State College area stack up.
Woman arrested for alleged attack with metal pipe
Berwick, Pa. — A woman who believed her ex-husband had slept with another woman allegedly tried to attack the other woman with a metal pipe. Barbara L. Embree, 38, was stopped after a passerby noticed her beating on the woman's car with the pipe and threatened to call police. The accuser told police she was sitting in her car in the parking lot of Wise Foods factory, 110 Susquehanna Ave.,...
Comments / 0