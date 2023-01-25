IMPACT results for Thursday are courtesy of impactwrestling.com. X-Division Trey Miguel vs Mike Jackson – X-Division Championship. Mike Jackson looks to become the oldest X-Division Champion of all time as he challenges Trey Miguel! Jackson has him reeling in the early going until Miguel goads him into a cheap shot. Miguel crashes an burns on a springboard Moonsault attempt, providing Jackson with an opening. Jackson hits a neckbreaker but Miguel tosses him to the floor to shut down his momentum. Jackson sidesteps, sending Miguel crashing into the steel ring post. Back in the ring, Jackson goes Old School as he walks across the top rope. Miguel fights him off, then connects with Lightning Spiral to retain the X-Division Title.

2 DAYS AGO