AEW Star Claims Elias-Ezekiel WWE Angle Was His Idea First
By late 2020, several reports had confirmed that Ethan Page was leaving Impact Wrestling for AEW. Subsequently, a storyline began on Impact where Page began to blame his tag partner Josh Alexander for The North's losing streak, which hinted at a feud between the Canadians. However, Page was written off Impact programming in the most bizarre possible way, with his alter-ego, The Karate Man, "killing" him off in a cinematic match at Hard to Kill on January 16, 2021.
WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan ‘can’t feel his legs’ following back surgery
Kurt Angle spoke about Hogan's condition on his podcast.
Backstage Update On Mark Briscoe's AEW Status
There's been an update on Mark Briscoe's status in regards to AEW programming. The January 25 episode of "AEW Dynamite" closed with a special tribute match between Briscoe and Jay Lethal. The match paid tribute to Jay Briscoe, who passed away following a car accident in Delaware on January 17. The match was held on what would have been Briscoe's 39th birthday.
Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara, Ricky Starks, More React to Cody Rhodes’ WWE Royal Rumble Win
– Cody Rhodes returned to the ring at tonight WWE Royal Rumble 2023 event and won the men’s Rumble match. With the victory, Rhodes has now secured a title shot at WrestleMania 39 later this year. Following the victory, a number of talents from across the wrestling industry commented on Cody’s win.
Sami Zayn turns on Roman Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble
After pressure from Reigns to attack Owens, Zayn instead attacked Reigns, leading the rest of The Bloodline to attack Zayn.
Bray Wyatt: The Fiend Died At WrestleMania 37
"The Fiend" is dead. Long live "The Fiend." Bray Wyatt introduced his alter ego "The Fiend" to the wrestling world in the summer of 2019, starting a nearly two-year run that included a WWE Universal Title reign, an infamous Hell in a Cell match with Seth Rollins, the inclusion of Alexa Bliss, setting himself on fire, and much more.
Tara Appears On Impact Wrestling, Participates In Knockouts Tag Team Title Match
Tara made her return to Impact Wrestling this week as Gisele Shaw’s mystery partner in her Knockouts Tag Team Title match. The Impact and WWE alumna was Santino Marella’s choice of mystery partner for Shaw in a battle against the Death Dollz for the titles. The match marks Tara’s first in Impact since 2013.
Solo Sikoa Super Kicks Sami Zayn on WWE SmackDown (Video)
Despite Roman Reigns’ specific instructions, Sami Zayn appeared on Friday’s WWE SmackDown. Zayn arrived early in the show to personally thank Jey Uso for saving him on RAW. Later in the episode, Jey and Jimmy were banned from entering the building, prompting Jey to make a phone call for a favor.
Cody Rhodes Wins 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match
Cody Rhodes is going to WrestleMania. Cody Rhodes won the 2023 men's Royal Rumble, last eliminating Gunther in the bout. Rhodes, competing in his first match since WWE Hell in a Cell where he wrestled Seth Rollins with a torn pectoral muscle, entered the Royal Rumble at number 30. Gunther, the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion, entered the Royal Rumble at number one.
Top Indie Name Praises Kylie Rae As The 'Heart And Soul Of Chicago Wrestling'
Chicago remains a popular hub for professional wrestling, with "The Windy City" producing some of the world's top performers of today — including "Smiley" Kylie Rae. Before and even through her breakout in major companies, Rae has maintained a heavy presence in the Illinois wrestling scene. During her career, she's captured titles in many local promotions, such as Warrior Wrestling, Zelo Pro, RISE, and notable runs as a two-time Freelance World Champion. With her impressive accolades and regional spirit, Rae has been deemed "the heart and soul of Chicago wrestling," according to indie standout KC Navarro.
Rocky Romero On Which Two Impact Stars Would Thrive In NJPW
NJPW has recently been using its inter-promotional abilities to enhance its current product as they begin to exit the pandemic era and prepare to return to a world without crowd regulations. We've already seen AEW star Kenny Omega team up with long-time rival and NJPW star Kazuchika Okada earlier this...
First Look At Cody Rhodes In WWE 2K23, Undertaker Talks To Sports Illustrated | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Friday, January 27, 2023. - 2K has released a first look at Cody Rhodes in WWE 2K23:. - The Undertaker recently spoke to Sports Illustrated for an interview. In the piece, Undertaker mostly talked about his live shows that he's been hosting during WWE premium live event weekends. Fans can find that interview by clicking here.
AEW Rampage Results – 01/27/2023
Due to an Internet issue, here are your AEW Rampage results for January 27th, 2023:. Page gets the Buckshot Lariat but doesn’t cover Yuta right away. Instead, he plants Yuta with Jon Moxley’s Death Rider finisher for the win to send a message. Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, and...
AEW Stars And Others React To Cody Rhodes Winning WWE Royal Rumble
We are now officially on the Rhodes to WrestleMania!. Cody Rhodes realized a lifelong dream Saturday night by winning the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match in front of nearly 52,000 live fans at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. "The American Nightmare" entered the battle royal at the coveted #30 spot and last eliminated GUNTHER, punching his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39.
Update On Kenny Omega’s Visa Issue, When AEW Hopes To Have Him Back
As noted, AEW superstar and current reigning Trios Champion Kenny Omega is currently dealing with a visa issue, which is why he has not been on weekly programming and was forced to miss the Jay Briscoe tribute show this past Wednesday. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW is...
MLW Fusion Results – January 26, 2023
Kicking off this week’s Fusion with Cesar Duran made his entrance and said he was giving a gift to the fans even though they didn’t deserve it. Duran said he signed the nastiest and most violent fighter in Mexico. After a big buildup, Duran introduced Sam Adonis, who made his entrance.
Internal story as to why Stephanie McMahon really left WWE
As previously noted, Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation from WWE following the return of her father Vince. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following regarding Stephanie’s departure…. “The story internally as to why Stephanie McMahon really left is that, and this comes from those unhappy that she left, is...
Tony Khan: AEW Put Adam Cole’s Health First, We’re Excited To Have Him Back
AEW president Tony Khan comments on Adam Cole‘s return. Cole suffered a concussion at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, where he challenged for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship in a four-way bout that included Hangman Page, Kazuchika Okada, and Jay White. Cole missed several months, but he returned on the January 11 episode of AEW Dynamite. In an emotional promo, Cole made it clear that he intends to wrestle again soon.
WWE Has Their Eye On Nick Aldis
Nick Aldis made a name for himself in the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) as one of the top performers in the organization. Since winning the NWA World Heavyweight Championship in 2017, Aldis has defended the title against some of the biggest names in the industry, including Cody Rhodes and Tim Storm. Aldis’ tenure as champion has been characterized by his willingness to take on all challengers and his ability to adapt to different styles of wrestling.
IMPACT Results – 1/26/23 (X-Division Title Match, Build to No Surrender and more!)
IMPACT results for Thursday are courtesy of impactwrestling.com. X-Division Trey Miguel vs Mike Jackson – X-Division Championship. Mike Jackson looks to become the oldest X-Division Champion of all time as he challenges Trey Miguel! Jackson has him reeling in the early going until Miguel goads him into a cheap shot. Miguel crashes an burns on a springboard Moonsault attempt, providing Jackson with an opening. Jackson hits a neckbreaker but Miguel tosses him to the floor to shut down his momentum. Jackson sidesteps, sending Miguel crashing into the steel ring post. Back in the ring, Jackson goes Old School as he walks across the top rope. Miguel fights him off, then connects with Lightning Spiral to retain the X-Division Title.
