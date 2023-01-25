Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Texas Town is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places on EarthTravel MavenSpring, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Black teen's body found hanging on a tree outside elementary school—no foul play.San HeraldHouston, TX
Five Houston Food Challenges That Will Test Your LimitsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Experience Houston's Finest Coffee at These 5 Must-Visit ShopsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
fox26houston.com
Houston weather: Cold Thursday morning with frost possible, then sunny and cool
After a frosty morning with lows in the mid 30s, today will be sunny, but still chilly. Overnight tonight, temps could drop to the low and middle 30s, so with a light freeze possible you may want to cover your plants. Rain returns this weekend with some heavy rain possible early Sunday and even next week the pattern looks unsettled.
fox26houston.com
How common are tornado outbreaks in southeast Texas?
HOUSTON - As we wrap up an active weather week, with a historic tornado outbreak, you may be wondering, how often does something like this occur in southeast Texas?. RECAP: 4 Southeast Texas tornadoes confirmed in Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria, Liberty counties. Reliable records for tornadic activity date back to...
fox26houston.com
Deer Park ISD schools to reopen Monday following tornado
DEER PARK, Texas - Officials say Deer Park ISD schools will reopen Monday following a tornado that left a trail of damage and knocked out power to some in the community. Multiple tornadoes were confirmed across Southeast Texas on Tuesday, including in Deer Park, and schools had been closed since.
fox26houston.com
Deer Park residents prepare for incoming weather as FEMA begins survey of storm damage
DEER PARK, Texas - Storms looming in the coming days have kicked cleanup efforts into overdrive in a Deer Park neighborhood as they try to secure their homes as best as possible. The Dow family sustained heavy damage to their home during Tuesday's tornados, and haven't stopped working since. "We...
fox26houston.com
4 Southeast Texas tornadoes confirmed in Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria, Liberty counties
HOUSTON - Four tornadoes roared across Southeast Texas on Tuesday, leaving damage across multiple counties, the National Weather Service confirms. On the southeast side of Harris County, a strong tornado damaged homes and businesses and downed power lines. Another was confirmed to the northeast in Liberty County. The agency also confirmed two weaker tornadoes in Fort Bend County and Brazoria County.
fox26houston.com
Houston tornado: Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo signs disaster declaration
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo has signed a disaster declaration for the county following Tuesday's EF3 tornado that moved across the Pasadena and Deer Park area. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. In a post on social media, Hidalgo said the declaration...
fox26houston.com
Silver Alert issued for missing Harris County man Clarence Toles
HOUSTON - A Houston Regional Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Harris County man with Alzheimer’s disease. According to the alert, Clarence Toles, 70, was last seen around 7:45 a.m. Friday in the 7700 block of Woodnettle Lane. Toles is believed to be driving a 2008 Chevrolet...
fox26houston.com
Deer Park daycare partially destroyed by tornadoes
The Joyful Kids Learning Center in Pasadena with nearly 80 kids is now searching for a temporary facility after part of its building was destroyed by the tornado. FOX 26's Natalie Hee reports more on the story.
fox26houston.com
Recovery center opens in Pasadena to help residents impacted by storm
It's been three days since a devastating tornado tore through Deer Park and Pasadena causing thousands to be impacted by the dangerous storm. FOX 26's Damali Keith speaks to those at a new recovery center in Pasadena as organizations come together to help.
fox26houston.com
SILVER ALERT discontinued for man, 90, last seen in Richmond
RICHMOND, Texas - UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been discontinued. The alert states that Elray Matzke was located, but no other information was provided. PREVIOUS STORY: Authorities have issued a silver alert for a missing man, 90, last seen in Richmond. According to the Texas DPS, Elray Matzke was last...
fox26houston.com
Deer Park daycare had nearly 80 kids inside during tornado, sustained major roof damage
DEER PARK, Texas - A daycare in Deer Park is now searching for a temporary facility after part of its building was destroyed by the tornado. The daycare's owner says roughly 80 kids attend the Joyful Kids Learning Center on West Pasadena Blvd. Fortunately, no children were injured. Since Tuesday,...
fox26houston.com
Tornado displaces dozens of nursing home residents in Deer Park
More than 160 people at a nursing home in Deer Park have been displaced following the severe storm and tornadoes on Tuesday. Officials say they are unsure if the facility will be rebuilt. FOX 26 Natalie Hee reports more on the tragic story.
fox26houston.com
Trees damaged after Houston-area tornadoes: Should you remove them or save them?
HOUSTON - Many people have trees down and damaged in their yards after Tuesday's tornados. But which trees can be saved and which ones should be removed?. It's best to have an ISA Certified tree trimmer determine whether the tree is still healthy or if branches could come crashing down.
fox26houston.com
How to avoid repair scams, filing insurance claims after Southeast Texas tornadoes
PASADENA, Texas - If your home or car was damaged by a tornado, you need to watch out for scammers posing as repair services. State Farm says they have already received 700 insurance claims for damage from Tuesday's storm. It can seem overwhelming to see your home damaged, and you...
fox26houston.com
Houston tornado: Texas Governor Greg Abbott issues disaster declaration for Southeast Texas
HOUSTON - Texas Governor Greg Abbott has announced that he issued a disaster declaration for communities in Southeast Texas impacted by severe storms that caused damage to homes and businesses on Tuesday. SUGGESTED: Preliminary report for Tuesday's tornado details damage over 18 miles. The disaster declaration includes Harris and Orange...
fox26houston.com
VIDEO: Two men help rescue UPS driver from overturned truck during severe storm
Manuel Silva and Luis O'Campo stopped to help rescue a woman UPS worker whose delivery truck fell on its side as the storm passed through Pasadena, TX on Tuesday. O'Campo's wife caught the rescue on camera. (Video Courtesy of Luis O'Campo)
fox26houston.com
Southwest Freeway crash: Main lanes of traffic reopen following deadly motorcycle crash
HOUSTON - The main lanes of Southwest Freeway are back open following a deadly motorcycle crash at the West Loop in Houston. Details are very limited at this time. Traffic was diverted in the area while authorities were on scene. No other details have been released. This is a developing...
fox26houston.com
Fire, burglary spur support for Katy pie shop
KATY, Texas - Before this week's damaging storms, a Katy pie-shop was already having a really crummy week, that ended on a much higher note thanks to a community of customers and businesses who've rallied to the rescue. Proud Pie opened seven years ago, and its owners believe part of...
fox26houston.com
Residents of Southeast Houston apartment complex damaged by tornado cannot access their belongings
HOUSTON - Hundreds of residents at one Southeast Houston apartment complex are having to start all over after the powerful tornado destroyed everything, but they can't access the property and getting mixed answers from the property manager. Adriana Medina is trying to gather things from her unit at Beamer Place...
fox26houston.com
Man, 45, dead after possible home invasion in Brazoria County
Deputies responding to reports of a possible home invasion and gunfire found a 45-year-old man dead inside of a Brazoria County home, officials say. The deadly incident was reported just before 3 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Ocean Blvd. Deputies with the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office responded to...
Comments / 0