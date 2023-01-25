ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, TX

Houston weather: Cold Thursday morning with frost possible, then sunny and cool

After a frosty morning with lows in the mid 30s, today will be sunny, but still chilly. Overnight tonight, temps could drop to the low and middle 30s, so with a light freeze possible you may want to cover your plants. Rain returns this weekend with some heavy rain possible early Sunday and even next week the pattern looks unsettled.
How common are tornado outbreaks in southeast Texas?

HOUSTON - As we wrap up an active weather week, with a historic tornado outbreak, you may be wondering, how often does something like this occur in southeast Texas?. RECAP: 4 Southeast Texas tornadoes confirmed in Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria, Liberty counties. Reliable records for tornadic activity date back to...
Deer Park ISD schools to reopen Monday following tornado

DEER PARK, Texas - Officials say Deer Park ISD schools will reopen Monday following a tornado that left a trail of damage and knocked out power to some in the community. Multiple tornadoes were confirmed across Southeast Texas on Tuesday, including in Deer Park, and schools had been closed since.
4 Southeast Texas tornadoes confirmed in Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria, Liberty counties

HOUSTON - Four tornadoes roared across Southeast Texas on Tuesday, leaving damage across multiple counties, the National Weather Service confirms. On the southeast side of Harris County, a strong tornado damaged homes and businesses and downed power lines. Another was confirmed to the northeast in Liberty County. The agency also confirmed two weaker tornadoes in Fort Bend County and Brazoria County.
Houston tornado: Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo signs disaster declaration

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo has signed a disaster declaration for the county following Tuesday's EF3 tornado that moved across the Pasadena and Deer Park area. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. In a post on social media, Hidalgo said the declaration...
Silver Alert issued for missing Harris County man Clarence Toles

HOUSTON - A Houston Regional Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Harris County man with Alzheimer’s disease. According to the alert, Clarence Toles, 70, was last seen around 7:45 a.m. Friday in the 7700 block of Woodnettle Lane. Toles is believed to be driving a 2008 Chevrolet...
SILVER ALERT discontinued for man, 90, last seen in Richmond

RICHMOND, Texas - UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been discontinued. The alert states that Elray Matzke was located, but no other information was provided. PREVIOUS STORY: Authorities have issued a silver alert for a missing man, 90, last seen in Richmond. According to the Texas DPS, Elray Matzke was last...
Fire, burglary spur support for Katy pie shop

KATY, Texas - Before this week's damaging storms, a Katy pie-shop was already having a really crummy week, that ended on a much higher note thanks to a community of customers and businesses who've rallied to the rescue. Proud Pie opened seven years ago, and its owners believe part of...
Man, 45, dead after possible home invasion in Brazoria County

Deputies responding to reports of a possible home invasion and gunfire found a 45-year-old man dead inside of a Brazoria County home, officials say. The deadly incident was reported just before 3 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Ocean Blvd. Deputies with the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office responded to...
