This is an absolute must hike! After all these years of staring at it from the I-10, I'm glad I finally did it. The four must haves for this hike are plenty of water, good shoes, work gloves, and motivation. Lots of ups and downs throughout the hike, it'll wear out your arms, legs, and maybe even your soul, but the top is well worth it. It's harder than you might think, but not as difficult as you can imagine. You got this. Enjoy!

2 DAYS AGO