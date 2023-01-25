Read full article on original website
We’re in the Mountains, not Over the Hill
Road ConditionsRoad recommended for high clearance only. We (Mary, Vicki and I) met up at the Maple Springs Visitors Center and carpool up the long dirt road to the Trailhead at the NMD intersection. Strongly recommend a high-profile vehicle and at least AWD. The recent rains have severely damaged the road. There are very deep ruts that are new which adds to the difficulty of driving up. I've driven my Hyundai Elantra up this road about 5 years ago. That said, with the current conditions, my Elantra wouldn't come close to making it.
Santiago my local peak….!
Road ConditionsRoad recommended for high clearance only. Snow ConditionsIntermittent snow - not hard to cross. Left the Maple Springs Visitors Center around 0645…arrived at Main Divide at 0710. Highly recommend high clearance vehicles as the truck trail is a little rough with some pretty big bumps and big rocks in the road. Hiked the truck trail up until we hit a small side trail up to the summit. On the way down, we took a side route to Modjeska Peak for extra mileage! All in all round-trip 10 miles. Fun day around 60° … cool in the shade, but the sun made it very enjoyable!
Chilly afternoon hike to Fremont Saddle
Chilly but beautiful afternoon. I have never seen so much water on this trail! There was also some water in the dips in the road on the drive out; still passable in a passenger car, but I had to be a little more cautious than usual in those sections.
Death Defying Picacho Peak
This is an absolute must hike! After all these years of staring at it from the I-10, I'm glad I finally did it. The four must haves for this hike are plenty of water, good shoes, work gloves, and motivation. Lots of ups and downs throughout the hike, it'll wear out your arms, legs, and maybe even your soul, but the top is well worth it. It's harder than you might think, but not as difficult as you can imagine. You got this. Enjoy!
