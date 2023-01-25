Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in FloridaEast Coast TravelerDunedin, FL
Florida to execute man who killed woman after escaping during life sentenceSan HeraldTallahassee, FL
VP Harris forced attendees of her speech in Florida to sign a "attestation of vaccination" document.Sherif SaadTallahassee, FL
FAMU Professor's Diabetes Lesson Goes Viral on TikTok with Musical PerformanceSara IrshadTallahassee, FL
While keeping an eye on 2024, DeSantis begins his second term with the slogan "Where woke goes to die."Malek SherifFlorida State
Related
WCTV
Charles' Quick First Alert Forecast - Saturday, Jan. 28
Strong storms and heavy rain move through the Big Bend, South Georgia. Heavy rain and one radar-confirmed tornado moved through Tallahassee area on Wednesday. Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, Jan. 25. Updated: Jan. 25, 2023 at 3:58 PM EST. |. By Charles Roop. After the rain and storms,...
WCTV
Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, Jan. 25
Heavy rain and one radar-confirmed tornado moved through Tallahassee area on Wednesday. The Big Bend and South Georgia are under a slight risk for severe weather. There is a threat for strong to possibly severe storms in our area from Wednesday morning into early afternoon. Tornado hits Wakulla County Sunday...
WCTV
National Weather Service confirms tornado in Leon County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The National Weather Service (NWS) in Tallahassee confirmed that a tornado touched down in Southern Leon County on Wednesday, January 25. The tornado was rated as an EF1 with estimated peak winds of 105 mph. It remained on the ground for approximately four miles before dissipating.
fox35orlando.com
2 tornadoes strike Florida Panhandle as line of storms move across state: NWS
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Two tornadoes touched down in Florida Wednesday morning according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Both tornadoes were classified as EF-0 tornados which are the weakest tornados on the Enhanced Fujita Scale. EF-0 tornadoes have wind speeds between 65 and 85 mph, according to the NWS. The...
WCTV
Cold weather shelter open in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Due to temperatures dropping below 35 degrees, overnight cold shelters will be open in Tallahassee for those in need from Wednesday, January 25 through Friday, January 27. Local governments and community partners will conduct overnight sheltering in an effort to help those who are experiencing homelessness.
WCTV
Child dead, three others injured after crash in Jackson County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A child is dead and three others were taken to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital for treatment, after a car ran off a road and hit a tree in Jackson County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers report a driver and three passengers were in a car traveling...
WCTV
Tornado hits Wakulla County Sunday afternoon (6 PM)
WATCH: Rain chances will pick up by Wednesday along with a slim threat of severe thunderstorms. Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the details. Charles' Quick First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Jan. 22. Updated: Jan. 22, 2023 at 7:55 AM EST. |. By Charles Roop. Rain chances will be high on...
WCTV
Road corridor dedicated to former Leon County School Board member
Attorney Ben Crump threatened to sue Gov. Ron DeSantis over the state’s rejection of an African American studies course. Strong storms and heavy rain move through the Big Bend, South Georgia. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. By Charles Roop. Heavy rain and one radar-confirmed tornado moved through Tallahassee area...
WCTV
Wakulla County residents seek answers after dealing with discolored water
WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Talquin Electric Cooperative said thousands of customers are dealing with discolored water and they are working to fix the problem. Crawfordville resident, Neil Branch, said he purchased his home brand new two years ago, but the water is often dark and brown. “We were setting a bath for the grandkids, and that’s when we noticed it for the first time,” said Branch.
WALB 10
Whigham residents are concerned for the future of city growth
New lofts in downtown Tifton bring life to the area. Valdosta groups work to keep weapons away for kids. Georgia congressman appointed to House Intelligence Committee. Georgia congressman appointed to House Intelligence Committee. Colquitt Regional Medical Center offers free car seat checks for proper installation, safety. Updated: 4 hours ago.
click orlando
Gov. DeSantis orders state flag at half-staff to honor Col. Joe Kittinger
ORLANDO, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered three state buildings to lower the Florida state flag at half-staff to honor the memory and military service of Col. Joseph Kittinger, according to a release sent out on Friday. The flag will be flown at half-staff position at the Seminole...
WALB 10
Family searching for answers following Colquitt Co. deadly deputy pursuit
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A Colquitt family wants answers after a 44-year-old woman was hit and killed during a deputy pursuit. It happened Wednesday night when deputies were pursuing a car driven by Colin Terrell, of Moultrie, who they say struck and killed a woman in a residential neighborhood in Moultrie. That woman was Verna White, 44.
WCTV
Volunteers needed for upcoming ‘Night to Shine’ comeback
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Organizers behind Tallahassee’s ‘Night to Shine’ said they are looking for volunteers to help with the event. Roughly 3,000 people are expected to attend the annual prom for people with special needs, which has been on hiatus since 2020 due to the Pandemic. It is one of the largest Night to Shine events in the world and it takes hundreds of volunteers to put it on.
WCTV
Four minors arrested for carjacking a woman in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Four minors were arrested after stealing a car from a woman who gave them a ride, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. A woman was sitting in her car Wednesday evening, in the Target parking lot located at 1861 West Tennessee Street when four minors reportedly approached her and asked her for a ride.
Woman who just moved to Tallahassee wins top lottery prize
A Florida woman who recently moved to Tallahassee was greeted with a top lottery prize after playing the Mystery Multiplier scratch-off game.
mypanhandle.com
One child is dead and three others seriously injured after car collides with a tree
A 7-year-old child is dead and three others are seriously injured after their sedan collided with a tree. According to the Florida highway patrol, shortly after 1:30 p.m. Friday, a 2011 blue ford fusion was traveling westbound on us 90 near the intersection of hammer lane when the sedan veered off the roadway to the right, into a northwestern direction.
Tallahassee Police Department officers cleared in West Pensacola Street shooting
Two Tallahassee Police Department officers were were involved in a shooting that injured a man on West Pensacola Street in October 2022, were cleared by a grand jury in Leon County.
WALB 10
Cairo officer dies during foot pursuit
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - A Cairo Police Officer died Saturday evening during a police pursuit, according to the Cairo Police Department. Around 5 p.m. a Grady County deputy initiated a traffic stop in the area of 10th Street and Robinson Avenue. The Cairo Police officer came in to assist. The...
City of Thomasville announces upcoming street resurfacing projects
The City of Thomasville announced on Friday contractors will begin resurfacing several streets throughout the city, beginning Monday, Jan. 30.
Comments / 0