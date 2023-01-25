ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

WCTV

Charles' Quick First Alert Forecast - Saturday, Jan. 28

Strong storms and heavy rain move through the Big Bend, South Georgia. Heavy rain and one radar-confirmed tornado moved through Tallahassee area on Wednesday. Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, Jan. 25. Updated: Jan. 25, 2023 at 3:58 PM EST. |. By Charles Roop. After the rain and storms,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, Jan. 25

Heavy rain and one radar-confirmed tornado moved through Tallahassee area on Wednesday. The Big Bend and South Georgia are under a slight risk for severe weather. There is a threat for strong to possibly severe storms in our area from Wednesday morning into early afternoon. Tornado hits Wakulla County Sunday...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

National Weather Service confirms tornado in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The National Weather Service (NWS) in Tallahassee confirmed that a tornado touched down in Southern Leon County on Wednesday, January 25. The tornado was rated as an EF1 with estimated peak winds of 105 mph. It remained on the ground for approximately four miles before dissipating.
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Cold weather shelter open in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Due to temperatures dropping below 35 degrees, overnight cold shelters will be open in Tallahassee for those in need from Wednesday, January 25 through Friday, January 27. Local governments and community partners will conduct overnight sheltering in an effort to help those who are experiencing homelessness.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Child dead, three others injured after crash in Jackson County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A child is dead and three others were taken to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital for treatment, after a car ran off a road and hit a tree in Jackson County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers report a driver and three passengers were in a car traveling...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Tornado hits Wakulla County Sunday afternoon (6 PM)

WATCH: Rain chances will pick up by Wednesday along with a slim threat of severe thunderstorms. Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the details. Charles' Quick First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Jan. 22. Updated: Jan. 22, 2023 at 7:55 AM EST. |. By Charles Roop. Rain chances will be high on...
WAKULLA COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Road corridor dedicated to former Leon County School Board member

Attorney Ben Crump threatened to sue Gov. Ron DeSantis over the state’s rejection of an African American studies course. Strong storms and heavy rain move through the Big Bend, South Georgia. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. By Charles Roop. Heavy rain and one radar-confirmed tornado moved through Tallahassee area...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Wakulla County residents seek answers after dealing with discolored water

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Talquin Electric Cooperative said thousands of customers are dealing with discolored water and they are working to fix the problem. Crawfordville resident, Neil Branch, said he purchased his home brand new two years ago, but the water is often dark and brown. “We were setting a bath for the grandkids, and that’s when we noticed it for the first time,” said Branch.
WAKULLA COUNTY, FL
WALB 10

Whigham residents are concerned for the future of city growth

New lofts in downtown Tifton bring life to the area. Valdosta groups work to keep weapons away for kids. Georgia congressman appointed to House Intelligence Committee. Georgia congressman appointed to House Intelligence Committee. Colquitt Regional Medical Center offers free car seat checks for proper installation, safety. Updated: 4 hours ago.
WHIGHAM, GA
WALB 10

Family searching for answers following Colquitt Co. deadly deputy pursuit

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A Colquitt family wants answers after a 44-year-old woman was hit and killed during a deputy pursuit. It happened Wednesday night when deputies were pursuing a car driven by Colin Terrell, of Moultrie, who they say struck and killed a woman in a residential neighborhood in Moultrie. That woman was Verna White, 44.
MOULTRIE, GA
WCTV

Volunteers needed for upcoming ‘Night to Shine’ comeback

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Organizers behind Tallahassee’s ‘Night to Shine’ said they are looking for volunteers to help with the event. Roughly 3,000 people are expected to attend the annual prom for people with special needs, which has been on hiatus since 2020 due to the Pandemic. It is one of the largest Night to Shine events in the world and it takes hundreds of volunteers to put it on.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Four minors arrested for carjacking a woman in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Four minors were arrested after stealing a car from a woman who gave them a ride, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. A woman was sitting in her car Wednesday evening, in the Target parking lot located at 1861 West Tennessee Street when four minors reportedly approached her and asked her for a ride.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
mypanhandle.com

One child is dead and three others seriously injured after car collides with a tree

A 7-year-old child is dead and three others are seriously injured after their sedan collided with a tree. According to the Florida highway patrol, shortly after 1:30 p.m. Friday, a 2011 blue ford fusion was traveling westbound on us 90 near the intersection of hammer lane when the sedan veered off the roadway to the right, into a northwestern direction.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

Cairo officer dies during foot pursuit

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - A Cairo Police Officer died Saturday evening during a police pursuit, according to the Cairo Police Department. Around 5 p.m. a Grady County deputy initiated a traffic stop in the area of 10th Street and Robinson Avenue. The Cairo Police officer came in to assist. The...
CAIRO, GA

