TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Organizers behind Tallahassee’s ‘Night to Shine’ said they are looking for volunteers to help with the event. Roughly 3,000 people are expected to attend the annual prom for people with special needs, which has been on hiatus since 2020 due to the Pandemic. It is one of the largest Night to Shine events in the world and it takes hundreds of volunteers to put it on.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO