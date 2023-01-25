Read full article on original website
wwnytv.com
Red Cross helps 4 people after fire
TOWN OF GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - The American Red Cross says it’s helping four people after a fire damaged their St. Lawrence County home. Firefighters were called to 1381 County Route 12 just outside the village of Gouverneur at 11:40 p.m. Thursday. The Red Cross says it provided...
wwnytv.com
Veterinarian takes steps to sue fire departments after blaze destroys clinic
TOWN OF LOUISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Three months after flames destroyed a Massena-area veterinary clinic, the owner is taking steps to sue the fire departments that battled the blaze for $4.5 million. Dr. Wilfredo Perez, the owner of Java’s Veterinary Center, has filed a notice of claim against the...
6 dead, 3 seriously injured in crash of bus and box truck in North Country
Louisville, N.Y. -- Six people are dead and three people seriously injured after an early morning crash involving a bus and a box truck in St. Lawrence County Saturday. Around 6:02 a.m., troopers received reports of a serious crash on State Route 37 involving a 2021 Freightliner box truck and a 2013 express bus, according to a news release from the State Police. The crash was west of Massena not far from the St. Lawrence River.
WCAX
Northern New York woman sentenced in 2021 murder
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A woman who pleaded guilty last year to a murder in the North Country has been sentenced. Nicole Cayea pleaded guilty last April to the 2021 murder of Crisie Luebbers in Lyon Mountain. The Clinton County district attorney announced Friday that Cayea was sentenced to 45...
northcountrynow.com
Vet files notice of claim against St. Lawrence County volunteer fire departments
Dr. Wilfredo Perez, owner of the Java Vet Center, has filed a notice of claim against the Massena and Louisville fire departments, along with seven other volunteer fire departments. The notice claims negligence on fire crews that responded to a structure fire at the Java Veterinary Center around 3 a.m. on Oct. 28. Perez raised more than $60,000 in a Gofundme campaign after members of the public showed support, but the notice of claim has caused some backlash. For more information on the claim visit our story here. Photo Courtesy of Massena Professional Firefighters.
mynbc5.com
Underage teens arrested after allegedly stealing truck in Franklin County, NY
FORT COVINGTON, N.Y. — Two underage teens from Wynantskill were arrested on Thursday after police said they stole a truck and led officers on a pursuit in Fort Covington. New York State Police were informed that the teens, who were not named because of their age, had stolen a Ford F-250.
wwnytv.com
Power Outages near Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Thousands of people lost power in St. Lawrence County Wednesday. A National Grid spokesperson said around 6:40 p.m. about 4,600 customers lost power after an equipment failure at a substation in Gouverneur. As of 10:30 p.m. there were 3,321 customers still without power. Power was...
wwnytv.com
Winter weather alerts all day
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Some places were getting mixed precipitation early this morning, but that should change quickly to snow as temperatures drop. Mixed precipitation was falling where temperatures were at or above freezing. Other places were in the 20s and will stay there. There’s a winter storm warning...
YAHOO!
Former Massena cop takes plea deal in conspiracy case
Jan. 26—POTSDAM — A former Massena police officer who was fired after being charged with lying to Potsdam police about a New Year's Eve hit-and-run has taken a plea deal. Joshua E. Underwood, 23, of Massena, pleaded guilty in Potsdam Town Court to unsafe backing, a traffic infraction. He was ordered to pay a $107 fine and a $93 surcharge. He was represented by attorney Edward F. Narrow.
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg handyman accused of stealing from employer
TOWN OF MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A handyman for a St. Lawrence County restaurant is accused of stealing from the business. State police arrested 62-year-old Justin Morrow of Ogdensburg on a felony count of fourth-degree grand larceny. According to troopers, the owner of The Lakehouse, located on County Route...
wwnytv.com
Fired police officer takes plea deal in hit-and-run crash
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A former Massena police officer accused of lying about a hit-and-run crash has taken a plea deal. Officials said 23-year-old Joshua Underwood pleaded guilty to unsafe backing, a traffic infraction, in Potsdam Town Court on Wednesday. He was ordered to pay a $107 fine and...
