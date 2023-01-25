Dr. Wilfredo Perez, owner of the Java Vet Center, has filed a notice of claim against the Massena and Louisville fire departments, along with seven other volunteer fire departments. The notice claims negligence on fire crews that responded to a structure fire at the Java Veterinary Center around 3 a.m. on Oct. 28. Perez raised more than $60,000 in a Gofundme campaign after members of the public showed support, but the notice of claim has caused some backlash. For more information on the claim visit our story here. Photo Courtesy of Massena Professional Firefighters.

SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO