Kansas City, MO

WIBW

Academy Sports + Outdoors set to release Chiefs gear with AFC Championship win

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Academy Sports + Outdoors in Topeka will be open late if the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Sunday to release new Chiefs apparel that celebrates the victory. The sporting goods store released a statement saying their AFC Championship products arrived...
