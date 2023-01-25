‘These lawmakers hold your fate in their hands’: UT students get involved in current legislative session

Hundreds of people filed into the Wasatch Front Regional Council’s monthly meeting Thursday night to protest the proposed gondola project in Little Cottonwood Canyon. UDOT selected the gondola as the best way to address high levels of skier traffic through the canyon. Members of the public expressed their concerns about the cost of the project, nearly $1 billion, and the potential for habitat destruction from construction in the canyon. Pro-gondola speakers focused on the gondola as a safety feature, getting more people off of slick canyon roads.

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO