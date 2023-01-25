‘These lawmakers hold your fate in their hands’: UT students get involved in current legislative session

Read full article on original website
Utah leading a lawsuit against new ESG rule affecting 401(k) plans
SALT LAKE CITY — With 24 other states on board, the Utah attorney general announced on Friday a lawsuit against a Department of Labor rule. The new rule involves ESG (environmental, social and governance) investing, which the AG said would impact millions of 401(k) plans. The “prudence and loyalty...
Utah substitute teacher who touts ‘she/any’ pronouns featured on Libs of TikTok
A Utah substitute teacher who touted her "she/ any" pronouns discovered she made the controversial "Libs of TikTok" channel and said the comments were an attempt at "humor."
Utah Senate approves changes to transgender care bill, passes on to Gov. Cox
SALT LAKE CITY — A bill on transgender healthcare — banning transgender-related surgeries and puberty blockers for minors — passed in the Utah House Thursday after last-minute changes. Those changes sent the bill back to the Senate, who passed the bill Friday. SB16, bans gender-confirming surgeries and...
Utah lawmakers turn attention to water and taxes after transgender, voucher debates
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — After two weeks dominated by debate over a school voucher bill and new regulations for transgender youth medical care, Utah legislative leaders said they plan to focus on water and tax cuts as they enter the third week of the legislative session. At a...
Utah Indian Child Welfare Act Bill held up in committee
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah House Judiciary Committee voted 7-5 Thursday to hold a bill patterned after the federal Indian Child Welfare Act, which offers protections for Native American children during adoption and foster care processes. A hold blocks a bill from advancing to a vote on the...
Stolen piglets and rural mental health: Here’s what the Utah House passed Friday
House lawmakers capped off the second week of the ongoing legislative session by approving funding for mental health crisis receiving centers in rural Utah, and amending court defenses after animal activists were found not guilty after taking sick piglets from a Beaver County farm.
Letter: School voucher bill completely misses the mark
In response to HB 215 (School choice bill, Utah Fits All Scholarship), the Legislature and Gov. Cox have missed the point. This issue is not about school choice; the matter is about sponsoring two opposing bills together which damages faith between educators and the governor. While building trust with the educational community over the past few years, this bill would only dampen the trust between the governor and the Utah educational community.
NAACP, Utah officials issue statement ahead of Tenn. bodycam footage release
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah law enforcement, along with the civil rights organization NAACP, are working to get ahead of potential violence as footage was set to be released of a Tennessee man allegedly being beaten by five officers. Authorities in Memphis announced they will be releasing footage...
Blocking gender-affirming health care in Utah could be found unconstitutional, a legal review found
A bill to block doctors from providing gender-affirming health care to transgender minors could be deemed by a court to be unconstitutional, a legal review by the Utah Legislature found. Still, on Thursday, the Utah House gave their final approval to the legislation. The House lawmakers passed a bill slightly...
Anti-abortion groups hold memorial for unborn babies aborted in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Several state lawmakers joined anti-abortion activists and religious leaders at a memorial service Wednesday for the estimated 1,746 unborn babies terminated since Utah's trigger abortion ban was placed on hold in June. Gathered on the steps of the state Capitol, about 100 mourners listened as...
Inmate challenges state law he says was meant as retaliation against whistleblowers
The following story was reported by The Utah Investigative Journalism Project in partnership with The Salt Lake Tribune. Utah law SB 242, passed in 2017, put a stop to the work of Reginald Williams. Williams, an inmate in the state prison, was known for filing dozens of Government Records Access and Management Act requests, or GRAMAs, every year. The behind-the-bars gadfly often sought information not about his own case but about the inner workings of the Utah Department of Corrections.
School choice bill is “limiting” public schools, UEA president says
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Education Association president Renee Pinkney says the controversial school choice bill is “weakening” and “limiting” public schools. Pinkney joins Jeff Caplin’s Afternoon News Thursday to discuss why she and the UEA oppose H.B. 215. “For decades we (UEA) have...
Utah legislators, drunk on power, are coming after bars—again
Groundhog Day always comes early in Utah. The official celebration of the shadow-chasing woodchuck takes place on Thursday, Feb. 2, but in Utah, it annually begins when the Utah Legislature kicks off its session. There can be no shadow where the sun doesn't shine, so our legislators lack the guidance...
Opinion: This law would make Utah the worst state for crime victims
Since 1994, Utah has protected victims in preliminary hearings. To protect victims for the trauma of replaying the worst moment of their lives, we should not enact SB87
Hundreds of Utahns protest 'gondola project' at council meeting
Hundreds of people filed into the Wasatch Front Regional Council’s monthly meeting Thursday night to protest the proposed gondola project in Little Cottonwood Canyon. UDOT selected the gondola as the best way to address high levels of skier traffic through the canyon. Members of the public expressed their concerns about the cost of the project, nearly $1 billion, and the potential for habitat destruction from construction in the canyon. Pro-gondola speakers focused on the gondola as a safety feature, getting more people off of slick canyon roads.
'Quiet Hiring' resurfacing among Utah employers
Quiet hiring may sound unfamiliar, but the hiring practice has been used for many years by employers to fill job vacancies through shifting around existing employees
Utah drought takes toll on water systems, drying up springs, wells
The drought in Utah has sucked up levels of the Great Salt Lake, Lake Powell and other reservoirs and streams. Lakc of water cut short growing seasons and turned lawns brown. Entire towns have gone dry in the West and Utah, inflicting millions of dollars to provide a solution.
Utah police officials sound off on Tyre Nichols death, video of fatal arrest
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — As the public begins to see and process the fatal arrest video of Memphis, Tenn., resident Tyre Nichols, 29, local Utah police departments are also condemning the actions of Memphis Police. The statements being released are included in their entirety below. Salt Lake City.
Psilocybin mushrooms in Utah: Can psychedelics improve our mental health?
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — While recent years have seen big changes in Utah’s drug policies — including the passing of the Utah Medical Cannabis Act in November of 2018 — many are still left to wonder why the state has yet to legalize or even decriminalize the use of psilocybin.
'A culinary movement': 11 Utah restaurants, chefs named James Beard semifinalists
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah historically hasn't been revered as a culinary hotbed, but the tides may be changing. The James Beard Foundation on Wednesday announced that 11 Utah restaurants and chefs have been named semifinalists for prestigious awards. Chefs at five Utah restaurants were named semifinalists for "best...
