Utah State

‘These lawmakers hold your fate in their hands’: UT students get involved in current legislative session

By Ali Juell
 4 days ago
kslnewsradio.com

Utah leading a lawsuit against new ESG rule affecting 401(k) plans

SALT LAKE CITY — With 24 other states on board, the Utah attorney general announced on Friday a lawsuit against a Department of Labor rule. The new rule involves ESG (environmental, social and governance) investing, which the AG said would impact millions of 401(k) plans. The “prudence and loyalty...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Utah Senate approves changes to transgender care bill, passes on to Gov. Cox

SALT LAKE CITY — A bill on transgender healthcare — banning transgender-related surgeries and puberty blockers for minors — passed in the Utah House Thursday after last-minute changes. Those changes sent the bill back to the Senate, who passed the bill Friday. SB16, bans gender-confirming surgeries and...
ksl.com

Utah Indian Child Welfare Act Bill held up in committee

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah House Judiciary Committee voted 7-5 Thursday to hold a bill patterned after the federal Indian Child Welfare Act, which offers protections for Native American children during adoption and foster care processes. A hold blocks a bill from advancing to a vote on the...
UTAH STATE
Letter: School voucher bill completely misses the mark

In response to HB 215 (School choice bill, Utah Fits All Scholarship), the Legislature and Gov. Cox have missed the point. This issue is not about school choice; the matter is about sponsoring two opposing bills together which damages faith between educators and the governor. While building trust with the educational community over the past few years, this bill would only dampen the trust between the governor and the Utah educational community.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Anti-abortion groups hold memorial for unborn babies aborted in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Several state lawmakers joined anti-abortion activists and religious leaders at a memorial service Wednesday for the estimated 1,746 unborn babies terminated since Utah's trigger abortion ban was placed on hold in June. Gathered on the steps of the state Capitol, about 100 mourners listened as...
UTAH STATE
The Utah Investigative Journalism Project

Inmate challenges state law he says was meant as retaliation against whistleblowers

The following story was reported by The Utah Investigative Journalism Project in partnership with The Salt Lake Tribune. Utah law SB 242, passed in 2017, put a stop to the work of Reginald Williams. Williams, an inmate in the state prison, was known for filing dozens of Government Records Access and Management Act requests, or GRAMAs, every year. The behind-the-bars gadfly often sought information not about his own case but about the inner workings of the Utah Department of Corrections.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

School choice bill is “limiting” public schools, UEA president says

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Education Association president Renee Pinkney says the controversial school choice bill is “weakening” and “limiting” public schools. Pinkney joins Jeff Caplin’s Afternoon News Thursday to discuss why she and the UEA oppose H.B. 215. “For decades we (UEA) have...
UTAH STATE
cityweekly.net

Utah legislators, drunk on power, are coming after bars—again

Groundhog Day always comes early in Utah. The official celebration of the shadow-chasing woodchuck takes place on Thursday, Feb. 2, but in Utah, it annually begins when the Utah Legislature kicks off its session. There can be no shadow where the sun doesn't shine, so our legislators lack the guidance...
UTAH STATE
upr.org

Hundreds of Utahns protest 'gondola project' at council meeting

Hundreds of people filed into the Wasatch Front Regional Council’s monthly meeting Thursday night to protest the proposed gondola project in Little Cottonwood Canyon. UDOT selected the gondola as the best way to address high levels of skier traffic through the canyon. Members of the public expressed their concerns about the cost of the project, nearly $1 billion, and the potential for habitat destruction from construction in the canyon. Pro-gondola speakers focused on the gondola as a safety feature, getting more people off of slick canyon roads.
UTAH STATE

