ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

The Animal Haven in North Haven is Celebrating 75 Years

The Animal Haven in North Haven is celebrating 75 years of saving animals. They released a newsletter thanking all those who make their mission possible. "A haven where stray dogs, cats, and other small animals may be given temporary shelter—this was the founding mission of The Animal Haven back in 1948. And now, seventy-five years later? Not much has changed! It’s the philosophy that still guides us today.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Drag Queen Bingo night at Madison church causes controversy

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — A local church is stirring up controversy with a colorful and inclusive upcoming event. The First Congregational Church in Madison is hosting a Drag Queen Bingo night on Saturday, Jan. 28, according to a press release from the church on Zip06. Last year, the church held a Mardi Gras pancake dinner […]
MADISON, CT
WTNH

Retired Hamden firefighter, stroke victim receives accessible home makeover

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A retired Hamden firefighter received all new accessible home renovations on Saturday, courtesy of House of Heroes. House of Heroes Connecticut, as well as a team of Hamden firefighters, assisted retired long-time Hamden firefighter Paul Turner by building him a handicap ramp and making bathrooms throughout his home accessible. Turner retired […]
HAMDEN, CT
theorangetimes.com

Rotary And The Kindness Business

I was watching television the other night, and when the program ended, it was immediately followed by a show on CBS called “The Gift: Kindness Goes Viral with Steve Harman.” I was intrigued by the title, so I kept watching. In this show, Harman opens with a monologue...
ORANGE, CT
Eyewitness News

The Sun Wine & Food Fest at Mohegan Sun is the place to be for CT foodies

Your Jan. 27 evening update from Channel 3 Eyewitness News. It was reported she was allegedly struggling with postpartum psychosis, a serious condition that can cause delusions and hallucinations. U.S. Secretary of Education speaks on Biden's student loan forgiveness program. Updated: 6 hours ago. Shortly after many applications for the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Britain Herald

Restorations are coming to fruition

NEW BRITAIN – Scaffolding dominates the southern end of the New Britain Public Library’s historic exterior as long sought restorations are coming to fruition. “Our 1901 building, it’s done pretty well for its age but we’re noticing aging and damage from the elements in some portions,” said New Britain Public Library Director Patricia Rutkowski. “It’s a project we’ve had in mind for several years. We’ve raised funding from our donors and we also got grants from the American Savings Foundation and the Community Foundation of Greater New Britain and a huge Connecticut state library grant along with others.”
NEW BRITAIN, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Penny's Diner closes its Fairfield location after 40 years in business

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Penny's Diner has closed its Black Rock Turnpike location in Fairfield after 40 years. A sign on the diner's door informed patrons of the closing. "It brings us great sadness that after 40 years of service, this location is...
FAIRFIELD, CT
New Britain Herald

Berlin has a new pizza place

BERLIN – From a Brooklyn-style, square-cut pie named “Grandma” to one that has all the accouterments of a “Big Mac” - variety knows no bounds at the town’s newest pizza place. SliceWorks opened up at 1863 Berlin Tpke. a few months back and town...
BERLIN, CT
darientimes.com

Opinion: CT cancer patients need proton therapy, but cannot get treatment here

Recently, a legislative task force charged with recommending statutory reforms to Connecticut’s Certificate of Need process submitted a final report that provides a helpful conversation starter for issues around access, cost and community input, among others, within the state framework. Importantly, the final report also recommends that the task force’s work continues for another year, as there is much still to explore, including, I would suggest, clarifying CON parameters, ensuring decision-making transparency, and a consistent rationale for approval of CON applications or, in its absence, defensible reasons for denial.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Two arrested in Wallingford for stealing Lexus from Fairfield

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two suspects were arrested in Wallingford for a stolen car from Fairfield last week. Wallingford police responded to the area of Walgreens at 284 South Colony Rd. to assist the Fairfield Police Department in finding a gray 2023 Lexus NX3 that was stolen in a robbery in Fairfield earlier that night. […]
WALLINGFORD, CT
WTNH

Pet of the Week: Coconut!

(WTNH) — This week’s pet of the week is a playful kitty named Coconut! Coconut is a mostly pure, white-coated cat with a bit of chocolate color framing her face (kind of like a coconut!). Just like the fruit she’s named after, Coconut is a sweet girl with healing properties, according to her pals. Plus, […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH.com

Cast Iron Chef Chophouse & Oyster Bar: A Sneak Peek at the Valentine’s Day Menu

New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and why not spend it enjoying some delicious food with the one you love? Master Chef Attilio Marini from the Cast Iron Chef Chophouse and Oyster Bar in New Haven joined CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko in the studio kitchen to take a “sneak peek” at their Valentine’s Day menu, and to demonstrate some sizzling cast iron cooking.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Firefighters battle massive fire at egg farm in Bozrah

The CT Airport Authority says that at around 3:45 p.m. today, a single engine aircraft crashed shortly after take-off at Hartford-Brainard Airport. Conn. residents, police departments, lawmakers react to death of Tyre Nichols. Updated: 9 hours ago. Connecticut residents, police departments, and lawmakers are reeling after bodycam footage of the...
BOZRAH, CT
NBC Connecticut

1 CT Restaurant, 2 CT Chefs Are Semifinalists for James Beard Awards

The James Beard Foundation has announced the semifinalists for its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards and one Connecticut restaurant is in the running for Outstanding Restaurant and two Connecticut chefs are regional semifinalists for best chef. Cora Cora in West Hartford is a semifinalist for Outstanding Restaurant, which honors a...
CONNECTICUT STATE
connecticuthistory.org

The Phoenix Building, Hartford

- Hartford History Center, Hartford Public Library and Connecticut History Illustrated. The Phoenix Mutual Life Insurance Building, also known locally as the “Boat Building,” is home to the Phoenix Mutual Life Insurance Company at One American Row in Hartford’s downtown. The building, a major architectural landmark in the city, is a significant example of the modernist architectural style that was prevalent in urban renewal projects in the 1950s and 1960s. The building was completed in 1963 and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2005.
HARTFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

It Was a Bad Day For a Cat Owner in Westport

It was a bad for a cat owner in Westport, not only did she see a bird, she had her cat allegedly stolen by one of her neighbors. The incident occurred in Westport this past Friday, January 20, 2023. According to the Westport Police Department, a neighbor called in a complaint against Westport resident James Doyle, alleging that Doyle had stolen her cat. Upon further investigation, officers found that Doyle had allegedly been seen trying to lure her cat into his residence on numerous occasions, and had repeatedly been told not to it. The complainant's neighbors allegedly witnesses another attempt by Doyle to lure the cat inside his residence this past Friday, and alerted the complainant.
WESTPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Penny’s Diner Closes

2023-01-26 #Fairfield CT– Hungry patrons were surprised to learn that Penny’s Diner on Black Rock Turnpike has closed down. Penny’s Norwalk location will remain open.
FAIRFIELD, CT
Bristol Press

Restaurants will be a major component of downtown revitalization strategies

BRISTOL - Sit-down restaurants will be a major component of downtown revitalization strategies according to Mayor Jeff Caggiano and city economic development. Caggiano said that the By Carrier project, a 76,000 square foot development on North Main and Hope Street, will include four pre-dedicated spaces for restaurants. The city hopes to attract sit-down restaurants to fill these spaces once they become available.
BRISTOL, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy