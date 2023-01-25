Read full article on original website
247Sports
Dunbar Head Coach on Abrams: 'He's a walking touchdown.'
Florida State landed a public commitment from Fort Myers (Fla.) Dunbar four-star junior wide receiver Tawaski Abrams on Thursday. Prior to him going public with his decision, Noles247 caught up with Dunbar head coach Sam Brown to learn more about the talented wide receiver. When Brown was asked to describe...
Four-star receiver T.J. Abrams commits to Florida State
FORT MYERS, FLORIDA – Raised in the Sunshine State, T.J. Abrams said he grew up a Florida State fan. Ever since it became clear Abrams had the skills to play football in college, he's considered Florida State a dream school. On Thursday, at a signing ceremony for the four-star receiver, his dreams ...
thefamuanonline.com
Will DeSantis shake up FAMU’s BOT?
Earlier this month, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed six new members, including some outspoken conservatives, to New College of Florida’s board of trustees. New College is the most liberal and LGBTQ+-led campus in Florida, and DeSantis’ recent selections upset students, staff, faculty and supporters of the school in Sarasota.
SWFL health leaders react to fake nursing degree scandal
Authorities three Florida schools sold nursing diplomas to more than 7600 students for $15,000 a piece.
capecoralbreeze.com
Ten Cape teachers named as Golden Apple finalists
The Foundation for Lee County Public Schools today announced the 36th annual Golden Apple Recognition Program Award finalists. The Foundation’s Golden Apple Selection Committee, made up of community and business leaders, were charged with the arduous task of reviewing and ranking applications to select 30 finalists. “The teaching profession...
Free adoption day at Gulf Coast Humane Society
Today at Gulf Coast Humane Society in Fort Myers, customers have the chance to adopt a dog or cat for free!
WINKNEWS.com
First ever Cape Coral music walk on Saturday
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-28:4003dd4ffb16e34eed668cab Player Element ID: 6319372809112. The area around Duval Street in Cape Coral wants to become a live music destination in Florida. They’re holding their first music walk on...
Caloosahatchee Celtic Festival returns to Fort Myers for 19th year at new venue
An annual tradition from across the pond is making its way downtown. A tradition that nearly didn’t happen this year.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Luminary Hotel to open Chips Sports Pub, Topgolf Swing Suite in Fort Myers
Luminary Hotel & Co. in downtown Fort Myers will open Chips Sports Pub in early February. Chips Sports Pub will combine drinks and dining with the area’s first Topgolf Swing Suite. The restaurant will be a few steps away from Ella Mae’s Diner facing Bay Street. The Topgolf Swing Suite will deliver a one-of-a-kind simulation for golfers and nongolfers. Guests can book from two simulator bays offering games such as a simulated Topgolf virtual experience, baseball pitching and zombie dodgeball among others. Individual bays hold up to eight players with rates starting at $35 per hour, depending on the day of the week. Chips will have its own dedicated food and drink menus created by Luminary Executive Chef Mark Heiman, featuring pub classics like hickory-smoked wings, smoked brisket tacos, totchos and more. Chips will be open from 3 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 3 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
capecoralbreeze.com
Gospel music legend Bill Gaither brings the Brighter The Light Tour to Naples Feb. 13
Alexandria, IN – Multi-Grammy Award winning recording artist, Bill Gaither brings the Brighter The Light Tour and his multi-award winning group, The Gaither Vocal Band to First Baptist Church in Naples, Monday, Feb. 13. For nearly half a century, Gaither, a multiple Grammy and Dove award winner, has been...
ABC Action News
New link between defunct Southwest Florida cult and Branch Davidians in Waco
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Tucked near the heart of Estero is Koreshan State Park—which has a history so unusual you have to hear it to believe it. So to learn more about this land—and the people who lived here and inspired the name—we took a tour with Florida Gulf Coast University professor Lyn Millner.
Marconews.com
3 To Do: Jeff Dunham pays a visit, Robert Kelly at Off the Hook, more
Ventriloquist, stand-up comedian and actor Jeff Dunham performs at 3 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 29, at Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero. Tickets are from $53.50 and parking is $30. Doors open at 2 p.m. More at hertzarena.com or 239-948-7825. AND3 To Know: Couple donates $75 million; Forever Stamp price increase,...
St. Matthew’s House cuts ribbon on new affordable homes in East Naples
EAST NAPLES, Fla. — More graduates of a local addiction recovery program have a safe and affordable place to live. On Thursday, St. Matthew’s House cut the ribbon on three new homes in their gated community called Justin’s Village. It’s located in East Naples. The homes...
usf.edu
FGCU nurse anesthesiologists will be doctors for first time
All graduates of the nurse anesthesiologist program at Florida Gulf Coast University will have doctorates for the first time. Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers has been training nurse anesthesiologists since about 2006, but it’s still not a well-known specialty. “Nurse anesthesiology is basically the same as medical...
capecoralbreeze.com
Roadwatch Update – Jan. 26 – Feb. 1
Burnt Store Road from Tropicana Parkway to Pine Island Road: Motorists should expect temporary southbound traffic diversions from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM. This project consists of widening Burnt Store Road to four lanes. The project also includes construction of a new bridge over Shadroe Canal, drainage installation, and lighting. Motorists should expect intermittent Northbound and Southbound lane closures during nighttime/overnight hours, weather permitting. Motorists should use caution while driving in the area. This south segment from Tropicana Parkway to Pine Island Road costs $13.6 million. The contractor is Wright Construction. The project is expected to be completed by spring 2023. For questions, please contact Kris Cella at (239) 337-1071.
WINKNEWS.com
Deadly crash near Lehigh Acres Saturday morning
A deadly crash on State Road-82 in Collier County Saturday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened on SR-82 off Church Road just outside of Lehigh Acres. The crash closed all eastbound and westbound lanes on SR-82 near the scene. It’s unclear how many people were killed in...
NBC 2
Naples man grabs gun when chicken wings aren’t ready
NAPLES, FLA. — Matthew Davis was in mourning. That was the explanation he gave Collier County Sheriff detectives after he was seen on video grabbing his gun because his chicken wings weren’t ready. It was January 25th, and Davis was sitting in the CCSO substation in Golden State....
gulfshorebusiness.com
Planned multifamily units near Palmetto Ridge High School receive final approval
Collier County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the 44-acre Orange Blossom Ranch Planned Unit Development project directly east of Palmetto Ridge High School, on the north side of Oil Well Road. Denver-based developer Quarterra sought to change zoning from solely commercial to mixed-use to accommodate up to 400 housing units...
