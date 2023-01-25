ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Yelling drunk man lying outside woman’s Fort Myers door arrested

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a heavily intoxicated man lying at a woman’s door late Thursday night in Fort Myers. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Justin Simon, 41, was lying outside a home on Juanita Avenue when the woman living there came home from work at around 11 p.m. Simon began yelling at the woman after asking him if he was okay.
FORT MYERS, FL
2 sought in connection with $13K necklace theft from Miromar Outlets

Two people are being sought in connection with a Tuesday grand theft at Kay Jewelers in Miromar Outlets. The Lee County Sheriff’s office says detectives would like to speak with a man and a woman seen on security footage at the Estero outlet store where $13,000 in necklaces were stolen. If you have any information, you can call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477 or leave a tip online.
ESTERO, FL
School shooting threat involving BB gun in Collier County

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-28:a6b865a6c92f183461eef81c Player Element ID: 6319389857112. A loaded weapon at school, a shooting threat, and trespassing led to four arrests, all happening this week in Southwest Florida schools. Students at...
Man sentenced for beating dog in car at a south Fort Myers RaceTrac

The man caught on video beating a dog in the back of a car at a south Fort Myers RaceTrac last year has been sentenced on animal cruelty charges. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says Marcus Chiddister, 23, was sentenced to three years in prison and two years of probation. He must also complete an anger management program and a psychiatric evaluation and may never possess or own a dog again.
FORT MYERS, FL
Crash kills 43-year-old Naples man in Collier County

A 43-year-old Naples man died Saturday morning from a crash in Collier County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened on State Road 82 west of Church Road in Collier County, just before 7 a.m. A Dodge pickup truck with a trailer was driving east on SR-82 nearing Church...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
1 dead in Cape Coral shooting

One person is dead after a church was hit with gunfire over the weekend. Cape Coral police confirmed one person is dead in what detectives call a case of self-defense. No specific details have been released. For days neighbors here wondered and worried about what happened at the church. Bullet...
CAPE CORAL, FL

