Florida deputies return missing dog to owner after former nanny allegedly stole her
Lee County deputies reunited a dog with her owner Thursday after the owner's former nanny allegedly stole her.
Suspect in crime spree attempts to allude arrest by jumping into canal
Wednesday, Lee County Sheriff's Office arrested a man after he jumped into a Cape Coral canal while attempting to flee from deputies.
Yelling drunk man lying outside woman’s Fort Myers door arrested
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a heavily intoxicated man lying at a woman’s door late Thursday night in Fort Myers. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Justin Simon, 41, was lying outside a home on Juanita Avenue when the woman living there came home from work at around 11 p.m. Simon began yelling at the woman after asking him if he was okay.
Search Underway For Murder Suspect, Matthew Scott Flores, On The Run In Florida
The search is on for Matthew Scott Flores, who has an active warrant for Murder in Hardee County within the city of Wauchula. Investigators say Flores was last seen driving a Nissan Altima with Florida License Plate Tag JTHQ77. The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office was
2 sought in connection with $13K necklace theft from Miromar Outlets
Two people are being sought in connection with a Tuesday grand theft at Kay Jewelers in Miromar Outlets. The Lee County Sheriff’s office says detectives would like to speak with a man and a woman seen on security footage at the Estero outlet store where $13,000 in necklaces were stolen. If you have any information, you can call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477 or leave a tip online.
Cape Coral Police arrest four people after traffic stop
A Cape Coral Police officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle at the 600-Block of Southeast 24th Avenue on Thursday.
Deputies want to chat with duo about jewelry theft
Deputies are searching for two people in connection with a theft at Kay Jewelers in Miromar Outlets on Tuesday.
School shooting threat involving BB gun in Collier County
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-28:a6b865a6c92f183461eef81c Player Element ID: 6319389857112. A loaded weapon at school, a shooting threat, and trespassing led to four arrests, all happening this week in Southwest Florida schools. Students at...
Two suspects arrested for trespassing on Port Charlotte High School
Two people were arrested after a Port Charlotte High School teacher caught them trespassing at the school. Denaidrick K. Cook, 18, and a 17-year-old who was not named due to his age, face charges of trespassing on school grounds and were transported to the Charlotte County Jail. According to the...
Man arrested after pulling gun over a late order at a Collier County Wingstop
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-27:6d7db6b95da1dd876a8cdf Player Element ID: 6319328557112. A man gets so frustrated with a restaurant that he leaves to get his gun. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office says Matthew Davis, 35,...
A 14-year-old is charged with a felony
Punta Gorda Police Department was notified by the North Port Police Department of a threat made against Charlotte High School.
Man sentenced for beating dog in car at a south Fort Myers RaceTrac
The man caught on video beating a dog in the back of a car at a south Fort Myers RaceTrac last year has been sentenced on animal cruelty charges. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says Marcus Chiddister, 23, was sentenced to three years in prison and two years of probation. He must also complete an anger management program and a psychiatric evaluation and may never possess or own a dog again.
Driver flees from Collier County deputies in possible stolen vehicle
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Collier County deputies attempted to stop a car Thursday morning that they believed may have been stolen. The driver would not stop and then ran from the traffic stop in the area of Mission Hills Drive and Collier Boulevard, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials establish insurance village in Fort Myers to assist hurricane victims
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Insurance companies are trying to get people checks they’ve been waiting on. Walter Pilkons went to the event for help. He said, “we had 106 inches of water in the house, total loss of contents, but the house stood up, and that left us in this funny in-between area. Do we need to knock it down? Or not?”
Barron Collier High School student arrested for bringing BB gun to school
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A 15-year-old student at Barron Collier High School was arrested for bringing a BB gun to the school on Thursday. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), the student has been charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds. The BB gun...
Woman caught on camera stealing employee’s wallet from Villas restaurant
A woman was caught on camera stealing an employee’s wallet at a restaurant in Villas on Jan. 1. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the woman took the wallet from the front desk of Ember Korean Steakhouse at 7091 College Parkway. If you recognize her, call Southwest...
Florida Highway Patrol arrests two Fort Myers residents for reckless driving
The Florida Highway Patrol Trooper has arrested two Fort Myers residents for Reckless driving. The FHPT found a vehicle traveling up to 123 miles per hour on State Road 82 in the area of 40th Street.
Crash kills 43-year-old Naples man in Collier County
A 43-year-old Naples man died Saturday morning from a crash in Collier County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened on State Road 82 west of Church Road in Collier County, just before 7 a.m. A Dodge pickup truck with a trailer was driving east on SR-82 nearing Church...
1 dead in Cape Coral shooting
One person is dead after a church was hit with gunfire over the weekend. Cape Coral police confirmed one person is dead in what detectives call a case of self-defense. No specific details have been released. For days neighbors here wondered and worried about what happened at the church. Bullet...
Charlotte High School student arrested for posting violent threat on Snapchat
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A Charlotte High School student was arrested on Thursday after making a post on Snapchat threatening to “shoot up” the school. According to the Punta Gorda Police Department (PGPD), the poster was identified as 14-year-old Collin Burger, a freshman at Charlotte High. When interviewed by police, he said the threat was meant to be a”joke”.
