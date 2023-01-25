Burnt Store Road from Tropicana Parkway to Pine Island Road: Motorists should expect temporary southbound traffic diversions from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM. This project consists of widening Burnt Store Road to four lanes. The project also includes construction of a new bridge over Shadroe Canal, drainage installation, and lighting. Motorists should expect intermittent Northbound and Southbound lane closures during nighttime/overnight hours, weather permitting. Motorists should use caution while driving in the area. This south segment from Tropicana Parkway to Pine Island Road costs $13.6 million. The contractor is Wright Construction. The project is expected to be completed by spring 2023. For questions, please contact Kris Cella at (239) 337-1071.

LEE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO