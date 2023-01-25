ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roadwatch Update – Jan. 26 – Feb. 1

Burnt Store Road from Tropicana Parkway to Pine Island Road: Motorists should expect temporary southbound traffic diversions from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM. This project consists of widening Burnt Store Road to four lanes. The project also includes construction of a new bridge over Shadroe Canal, drainage installation, and lighting. Motorists should expect intermittent Northbound and Southbound lane closures during nighttime/overnight hours, weather permitting. Motorists should use caution while driving in the area. This south segment from Tropicana Parkway to Pine Island Road costs $13.6 million. The contractor is Wright Construction. The project is expected to be completed by spring 2023. For questions, please contact Kris Cella at (239) 337-1071.
Ten Cape teachers named as Golden Apple finalists

The Foundation for Lee County Public Schools today announced the 36th annual Golden Apple Recognition Program Award finalists. The Foundation’s Golden Apple Selection Committee, made up of community and business leaders, were charged with the arduous task of reviewing and ranking applications to select 30 finalists. “The teaching profession...
Cape Coral Parkway East daytime lane closure Monday

On Monday, Jan. 30 at 8 a.m. the westbound right turn lane of Cape Coral Parkway East will be closed from Southeast 9th Place to Southeast 8th Court, and all of Southeast 8th Court will be closed, while utility crews investigate a possible leak at the intersection. This closure is...
