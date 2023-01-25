Read full article on original website
capecoralbreeze.com
Ten Cape teachers named as Golden Apple finalists
The Foundation for Lee County Public Schools today announced the 36th annual Golden Apple Recognition Program Award finalists. The Foundation’s Golden Apple Selection Committee, made up of community and business leaders, were charged with the arduous task of reviewing and ranking applications to select 30 finalists. “The teaching profession...
capecoralbreeze.com
Update: Everest Parkway scheduled water main shutdown moved to Feb. 13
Update: The city of Cape Coral announced today the potable water main shutdown originally scheduled for Jan. 30, in the area of Everest Parkway from Del Prado to Southeast 26th Place, will now take place Monday, Feb. 13, at 9 a.m. The potable water main is expected to be turned back on by Monday evening.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral Yacht Club damage exceeds FEMA’s 50% rule
More than a million dollars in repairs are expected for the Cape Coral Yacht Club. The one-time popular spot in the Cape was hit...
St. Matthew’s House cuts ribbon on new affordable homes in East Naples
EAST NAPLES, Fla. — More graduates of a local addiction recovery program have a safe and affordable place to live. On Thursday, St. Matthew’s House cut the ribbon on three new homes in their gated community called Justin’s Village. It’s located in East Naples. The homes...
Barron Collier High School student arrested for bringing BB gun to school
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A 15-year-old student at Barron Collier High School was arrested for bringing a BB gun to the school on Thursday. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), the student has been charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds. The BB gun...
SWFL health leaders react to fake nursing degree scandal
Authorities three Florida schools sold nursing diplomas to more than 7600 students for $15,000 a piece.
Red Tide lurking in SWFL
The red tide organism, Karenia brevis, was detected in 69 samples collected from and offshore of Southwest Florida over the past week.
WINKNEWS.com
School shooting threat involving BB gun in Collier County
A loaded weapon at school, a shooting threat, and trespassing led to four arrests, all happening this week in Southwest Florida schools. Students at...
Started during pandemic, neighborhood driveway cocktail hour continues
FORT MYERS, Fla. — It all began in the spring of 2020 when Bob Douglass wanted to get to know his neighbors better. But restricted by social distancing and COVID-19 concerns, he needed to find a creative way to do it. That led Bob to start a neighborhood driveway...
Experts warn of contaminated water at Lee County Beaches
LEE COUNTY, FLA. – Southwest Florida water experts are warning beachgoers, boaters, and the like – go in at your own risk. Colusa Waterkeeper and the Department of Health samplings show how even at beaches like Lynn Hall Beach Park, bacteria is showing in high amounts. People are going out anyway.
capecoralbreeze.com
Cape Coral Parkway East daytime lane closure Monday
On Monday, Jan. 30 at 8 a.m. the westbound right turn lane of Cape Coral Parkway East will be closed from Southeast 9th Place to Southeast 8th Court, and all of Southeast 8th Court will be closed, while utility crews investigate a possible leak at the intersection. This closure is...
Local artist began work on Naples Pier mural before hurricane, finished this month
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla.– A local artist started painting a mural of the Naples Pier before Hurricane Ian for a celebration. The hurricane came, and he found himself consumed in working through the aftermath of the storm. The mural lay in wait to be completed: until this month. Scott Brown,...
Mysterious corn stalks taking over Cape Coral woman’s yard
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Corn took over the internet last year with the viral “Corn Kid” video. Now it’s taking over Ralfina Marinelli’s yard in Cape Coral. Marinelli first thought the mysterious plants were weeds. Then, they kept growing… so she thought it was bamboo. Once it sprouted corn, she realized it was corn stalks, but she had no idea how nearly a dozen of them ended up in her yard.
capecoralbreeze.com
Business Briefs 1-27-23
The 4th Annual Lee County Chili Challenge, presented by Goldstein, Buckley, Cechman, Rice & Purtz and Stu’s Motorcycles, will tickle the tastebuds Saturday, Jan. 28, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Stu’s Motorcycles, 14607 Ben C. Pratt/Six Mile Cypress Parkway in Fort Myers. The Lee County Chili...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral food trucks to be forbidden from overnight parking
During Wednesday night's zoning regulation discussion, the City of Cape Coral decided that food trucks will not be allowed to park at job sites...
74th annual Naples Swamp Buggy Parade
The 74th annual Naples Swamp Buggy Parade kicked off this morning near Coastland Mall, traveling down U.S. 41
Longboat Observer
Fire destroys Sarasota Polo Club's clubhouse
A fire destroyed the Sarasota Polo Club's clubhouse early Saturday morning in Lakewood Ranch. Twenty units responded to the fire, including seven engines, a ladder truck and two tankers. Sarasota County Fire Department Battalion 2 Chief Michael Huff said the fire was reported at 12:57 a.m. and firefighters from Station 7 (4754 17th St., Sarasota) were the first to respond.
thefamuanonline.com
Will DeSantis shake up FAMU’s BOT?
Earlier this month, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed six new members, including some outspoken conservatives, to New College of Florida’s board of trustees. New College is the most liberal and LGBTQ+-led campus in Florida, and DeSantis’ recent selections upset students, staff, faculty and supporters of the school in Sarasota.
Cape Coral man arrested for squatting in Key Largo home
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. — Two men were arrested Thursday after they were found staying in a Key Largo home without the owner’s permission. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), 63-year-old John Wehrle of Cape Coral and 60-year-old Charles Huston of Colorado assumed they were ‘welcome’ at the island home on Jolly Roger Drive and strolled right through the unlocked front door.
usf.edu
FGCU nurse anesthesiologists will be doctors for first time
All graduates of the nurse anesthesiologist program at Florida Gulf Coast University will have doctorates for the first time. Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers has been training nurse anesthesiologists since about 2006, but it’s still not a well-known specialty. “Nurse anesthesiology is basically the same as medical...
