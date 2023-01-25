ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two juveniles Arrested

On Thursday, Jan. 19, Officers with the Florence Police Department made the second of two juvenile arrests of two Cañon City juvenile males ages 16 and 14 on a number of felony charges including arson, burglary, criminal mischief, and trespass. Officers on Dec. 7 had responded to the Florence Inn, formerly the Super 8 motel, to take a report regarding fires being set in a motel room during the night. Motel security video capture two juvenile males in the motel, breaking in to an unoccupied room during the night of Dec. 6 and 7. Motel staff discovered that the suspects had set fires in the room, plus did more than $1,600 in damages to the room.
FLORENCE, CO
KXRM

Jan. 27 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals in this week’s fugitive finder. Joshua Shumard, 35, is described as a White male, 6’00” tall, 220 pounds, with brown hair andgreen eyes. Shumard has a no-bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Larceny. Jacob Sandoval, […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

New details emerge in arrest of El Paso County Deputy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A seven page arrest affidavit lays out why El Paso County Deputy Dalton Bridges was arrested by Fountain Police earlier this week. Bridges is currently being held in the Teller County Jail, initially Bridges had no bond, but jail records show bond is now set at $50,000. Bridges is facing two felony charges for kidnapping and sexual assault. His first court appearance is set for January 31.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Eight arrested, stolen property recovered in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Law enforcement agencies from Pueblo and Fremont Counties have recovered multiple stolen cars and stolen property, made eight arrests, and seized narcotics in a series of operations over the course of a week. According to a tweet by the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), members of the police department, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo woman suspect in stabbing, found ‘covered in blood’

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Officers with the Pueblo Police Department arrested a woman after a stabbing left one person injured on the city's east side. On Jan. 25, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Ruppel St. on a report of a domestic fight at 11:27 a.m. At the scene, officers learned a "male The post Pueblo woman suspect in stabbing, found ‘covered in blood’ appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Springs Police Chief ‘horrified’ by footage of Tyre Nichols beating

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded Friday evening on Jan. 27, to the public release of body-worn camera footage showing moments during Tyre Nichols’ alleged murder by five Memphis Police officers. “I was horrified by what I witnessed,” said CSPD Chief Adrian Vasquez. “I want to offer my condolences, and those […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Man stabbed in arm in Pueblo, suspect sought

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is searching for a suspect after a man was attacked and stabbed in the arm while walking on the street in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Jan. 25. PPD said officers responded around 2:12 a.m. to the 2300 block of Alma Avenue on a report of […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

UPDATE: Fire fully extinguished CSPD now investigating

UPDATE FRIDAY 01/27/2023 11:53 a.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — CSFD said the ‘Transit Fire’ is now fully out, and all roads are now open. The scene of the fire has been turned over to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) for further investigation. UPDATE: Fire contained by CSFD, smoke still visible UPDATE FRIDAY 01/27/2023 8:02 a.m. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Homeless fire leads to thousands in damages

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A large fire broke out in Colorado Springs early Friday morning near the Evergreen Cemetery. Colorado Springs Police said it caused about $5,000 worth of property damage and that they are investigating it as arson, linking it to a propane stove located in a homeless camp.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

One person dead after early morning house fire in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person died in a house fire early Friday morning in Pueblo on the south side of town, according to the Pueblo Fire Department. Pueblo City Fire said they responded to a fully engulfed house fire on the 1600 block of Palmer Ave., not far from the Colorado State Fairgrounds. Investigators The post One person dead after early morning house fire in Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
FOX21News.com

Propane stove in homeless camp sparked debris fire

Propane stove in homeless camp sparked debris fire. Propane stove in homeless camp sparked debris fire. Colorado State Patrol hosted a press conference on Friday after several emergency vehicles were hit by distracted drivers. CSPD Chief Adrian Vasquez statement on Tyre Nichols …. CSPD Chief Adrian Vasquez statement on Tyre...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Petition drive against upcoming changes to school hours starts in Colorado Springs Academy District 20

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A petition that started the day after Academy School District 20 approved new school start times despite widespread parental opposition, had collected nearly 1,200 signatures as of noon Friday. change,org Lindsey Jensen started the online petition Wednesday on the change.org website; the petition's title is "Stop D20 From Changing School The post Petition drive against upcoming changes to school hours starts in Colorado Springs Academy District 20 appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

