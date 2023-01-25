Read full article on original website
Two juveniles Arrested
On Thursday, Jan. 19, Officers with the Florence Police Department made the second of two juvenile arrests of two Cañon City juvenile males ages 16 and 14 on a number of felony charges including arson, burglary, criminal mischief, and trespass. Officers on Dec. 7 had responded to the Florence Inn, formerly the Super 8 motel, to take a report regarding fires being set in a motel room during the night. Motel security video capture two juvenile males in the motel, breaking in to an unoccupied room during the night of Dec. 6 and 7. Motel staff discovered that the suspects had set fires in the room, plus did more than $1,600 in damages to the room.
Jan. 27 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals in this week’s fugitive finder. Joshua Shumard, 35, is described as a White male, 6’00” tall, 220 pounds, with brown hair andgreen eyes. Shumard has a no-bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Larceny. Jacob Sandoval, […]
New details emerge in arrest of El Paso County Deputy
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A seven page arrest affidavit lays out why El Paso County Deputy Dalton Bridges was arrested by Fountain Police earlier this week. Bridges is currently being held in the Teller County Jail, initially Bridges had no bond, but jail records show bond is now set at $50,000. Bridges is facing two felony charges for kidnapping and sexual assault. His first court appearance is set for January 31.
Sterling Ranch homicide victim ID’d as suspect’s mother
Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 27, 2023. (Sterling Ranch, Colo.) The Douglas County Coroner’s Office identified a woman’s body found inside a Sterling Ranch home by authorities on Jan. 23 as Jill Corbin, 50.
Eight arrested, stolen property recovered in Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Law enforcement agencies from Pueblo and Fremont Counties have recovered multiple stolen cars and stolen property, made eight arrests, and seized narcotics in a series of operations over the course of a week. According to a tweet by the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), members of the police department, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, […]
Pueblo woman suspect in stabbing, found ‘covered in blood’
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Officers with the Pueblo Police Department arrested a woman after a stabbing left one person injured on the city's east side. On Jan. 25, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Ruppel St. on a report of a domestic fight at 11:27 a.m. At the scene, officers learned a "male The post Pueblo woman suspect in stabbing, found ‘covered in blood’ appeared first on KRDO.
Springs Police Chief ‘horrified’ by footage of Tyre Nichols beating
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded Friday evening on Jan. 27, to the public release of body-worn camera footage showing moments during Tyre Nichols’ alleged murder by five Memphis Police officers. “I was horrified by what I witnessed,” said CSPD Chief Adrian Vasquez. “I want to offer my condolences, and those […]
Man stabbed in arm in Pueblo, suspect sought
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is searching for a suspect after a man was attacked and stabbed in the arm while walking on the street in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Jan. 25. PPD said officers responded around 2:12 a.m. to the 2300 block of Alma Avenue on a report of […]
Accused killer of Colorado Walgreens teen co-worker has trial delayed, judge rules on request for change of venue
Joshua Johnson, the man accused of killing 17-year-old co-worker Riley Whitelaw at a Colorado Springs Walgreens, has a new trial date. At a motions hearing on Friday morning, Johnson's defense attorney Deana O'Reily requested for a continuance of Johnson's trial date, which was originally scheduled to begin on March 6.
UPDATE: Fire fully extinguished CSPD now investigating
UPDATE FRIDAY 01/27/2023 11:53 a.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — CSFD said the ‘Transit Fire’ is now fully out, and all roads are now open. The scene of the fire has been turned over to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) for further investigation. UPDATE: Fire contained by CSFD, smoke still visible UPDATE FRIDAY 01/27/2023 8:02 a.m. […]
2 pedestrians hit by car in Pueblo, police say the pedestrians were outside a crosswalk
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were hit by a car in Pueblo Tuesday night. The incident happened just before 7 p.m. close to 18th Street and Hudson Avenue. The neighborhood is just east of I-25 and about a block south of Highway 50. “The investigation found that the male...
Homeless fire leads to thousands in damages
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A large fire broke out in Colorado Springs early Friday morning near the Evergreen Cemetery. Colorado Springs Police said it caused about $5,000 worth of property damage and that they are investigating it as arson, linking it to a propane stove located in a homeless camp.
WATCH: Attempted robbery suspect caught on camera in Colorado Springs
WATCH - FDA’s advisers back plan to simplify COVID-19 vaccinations. The U.S. is poised to make COVID-19 vaccinations more like a yearly flu shot, a major shift in strategy despite a long list of questions about how to best protect against a still rapidly mutating virus. Updated: 6 hours...
Colorado woman sentenced for stealing $35K in unemployment benefits
A Colorado parolee convicted of stealing more than $35,000 in unemployment benefits was sentenced to prison in an Arapahoe County courtroom Wednesday.
Law enforcement respond to death of Tyre Nichols
Following the death of Tyre Nichols, allegedly at the hands of five Memphis police officers, the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) released a statement condemning police brutality Friday morning on Jan. 27.
State Patrol Puts Northern Colorado County in the Top 5 Worst for Speeding
Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is here with another reminder that Centennial State residents aren't the best at driving. In a new press release, the agency chastised local motorists for their apparent inability to stop speeding, particularly in school or work zones. "Great lengths are taken to alert drivers in advance...
One person dead after early morning house fire in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person died in a house fire early Friday morning in Pueblo on the south side of town, according to the Pueblo Fire Department. Pueblo City Fire said they responded to a fully engulfed house fire on the 1600 block of Palmer Ave., not far from the Colorado State Fairgrounds. Investigators The post One person dead after early morning house fire in Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
Propane stove in homeless camp sparked debris fire
Propane stove in homeless camp sparked debris fire. Propane stove in homeless camp sparked debris fire. Colorado State Patrol hosted a press conference on Friday after several emergency vehicles were hit by distracted drivers. CSPD Chief Adrian Vasquez statement on Tyre Nichols …. CSPD Chief Adrian Vasquez statement on Tyre...
Petition drive against upcoming changes to school hours starts in Colorado Springs Academy District 20
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A petition that started the day after Academy School District 20 approved new school start times despite widespread parental opposition, had collected nearly 1,200 signatures as of noon Friday. change,org Lindsey Jensen started the online petition Wednesday on the change.org website; the petition's title is "Stop D20 From Changing School The post Petition drive against upcoming changes to school hours starts in Colorado Springs Academy District 20 appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Republicans in Crisis: ‘We Were Told We Should Be Put in Front of a Firing Squad and Shot’
We learned this week that a group of El Paso County Republicans have made extraordinary allegations against their own county party chairwoman, Vickie Tonkins. The most disturbing charges involve physical intimidation. “Most recently, at the special central committee meeting, we were told we should be put in front of a...
