Jan. 25—KALKASKA — Two dead bodies were left inside a Clearwater Township house for six days before law enforcement was first notified, Kalkaska County Undersheriff David Wagner said. Erich Thayer Lutz, 61, and Debbie Sue Lutz, 63, died on Jan. 5 from an apparent drug overdose, Wagner said....

KALKASKA, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO