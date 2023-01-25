Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Oldest House In CaliforniaTonicmudLos Angeles, CA
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in CaliforniaEast Coast TravelerLos Angeles, CA
Indiscriminate shooting in California. Three killed in firingSikaraLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Months after fire burned 7% of his body, comedian breaks multiple bones in a bike accident; says "I've got a gig Sunday"Pete LakemanBurbank, CA
Related
2urbangirls.com
Lawsuit dismissed against LAUSD over student’s suicide
LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Unified School District has won the dismissal of a lawsuit filed by the father of a 17-year-old North Hollywood High School basketball player who alleged the district knew the decedent had tried to take his life once before and had shown signs of wanting to do so again the day of his 2019 suicide.
uscannenbergmedia.com
Students fume at USC over shared ‘Fryft’
Students are upset about tuition increases and the rising cost of rent. But few things have USC students fuming as much as the current state of ridesharing options around campus. Earlier this month, a USC administration modification to its Safe Ride Program, also known as “Fryft” or Free Lyft, went...
spectrumnews1.com
Manhattan Beach Unified poised to become first No Place for Hate district in SoCal
Students sat on the playground at Grand View Elementary School, where they took part in a recent anti-bullying assembly. It’s a joint effort with the Anti-Defamation League’s No Place for Hate program. The speaker explained to the student that a bystander is anyone who witnesses bullying happening either in person or online.
coloradoboulevard.net
Recap of Pasadena Unified Regular Board Meeting: January 26, 2023
The PUSD board consists of Michelle Richardson Bailey, Kimberly Kenne, Jennifer Hall Lee, Patrick Cahalan, Patrice Marshall McKenzie, Tina Fredericks and Yarma Velazquez. All were in attendance with Superintendent Brian McDonald. Resolutions. The meeting started with formal approval of two resolutions to recognize and honor February as National Black History...
outlooknewspapers.com
Dignity Health-Glendale Memorial Names New Chief of Staff
First published in the Jan. 21 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Dr. Vigen Khojayan was recently elected the chief of the medical staff of Dignity Health-Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center — a 334-bed, nonprofit acute care hospital. Board certified in family medicine, Khojayan began his private practice...
2urbangirls.com
Letter to the Editor: Inglewood school is being run into the ground!
Parent Elementary has long been perceived as the “crown jewel” of Inglewood Unified School District due to it being located in a wealthier area of the district. The affluent community allows the school to take advantage of having robust fundraising efforts that have enhanced since the NFL came to town. The parent’s group has a kiosk over at SoFi Stadium and we were invited to Super Bowl 56.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Phase 1 of LA County’s $54 Million Economic Opportunity Grant Program Now Open for Microbusinesses
The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) has announced the launch of the first phase of the Economic Opportunity Grant (EOG) program for small and microbusinesses, and non-profit agencies in LA County. EOG will award more than $54 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds across 6,800 grants in a phased rollout to regions and organizations adversely affected by COVID-19.
dailybruin.com
UCLA gymnastics looks to honor legacy of Title IX in Equity Meet
Fifty years ago, Title IX was passed to prohibit discrimination on the basis of sex in any program receiving federal assistance, including athletics. With its passing, Title IX changed the landscape of sports by providing more opportunities and funding for women’s sports across the nation. At UCLA, 29 of the program’s 41 national championships since the turn of the century were brought back to Westwood by women’s teams.
Disability Rights Advocates Want State Supreme Court To End California’s Experiment With Forced Treatment
As Orange County and others prepare to roll out the state’s new mental health court by October, disability rights groups are moving to block its implementation. The framework for CARE Courts, co-authored by local state Sen. Tom Umberg and championed by Governor Gavin Newsom, focuses on people who are likely to develop mental illness or substance abuse, and seeks to put them in front of judges and into forced treatment programs.
Southern California Warehouse Boom Poses Environmental Costs for the Inland Empire
Drive east from downtown Los Angeles, and the scenery thins out. The land grows drier, the hills rougher. The desert encroaches. Beverly Hills and Hollywood are replaced by Pomona, Fontana, Rialto, Redlands. This is the Inland Empire, home to more than 4 million people and perched at the periphery of...
scvnews.com
Barger Tapped by Friends of the Children L.A. for ‘Power of One’ Award
Friends of the Children – Los Angeles presented Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger with the “Power of One” award at their inaugural Women’s Leadership Breakfast held Friday, Jan. 27 at The California Club. Barger was selected to receive the award for her work and dedication to supporting and safeguarding children in Los Angeles County, especially those within the foster care system.
Addressing mental health and substance abuse: Tracking Mayor Bass' push on homelessness
Karen Bass has been LA’s mayor for 47 days. She started the week with a city hall press conference to announce the new CEO for the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority.
dailybruin.com
UCLA women’s water polo to set newer players against California Cup competition
This post was updated Jan. 27 at 12:08 a.m. As the season gets rolling, the Bruins have the chance to get their young players some experience against top competition. No. 3 UCLA women’s water polo (5-0, 1-0 MPSF) will play four matches over the weekend at the California Cup in Berkeley. The blue and gold will face No. 11 UC Davis and No. 9 Fresno State (0-4) in official games and will also have the chance to square off against No. 1 Stanford and No. 4 California (3-0) in a pair of exhibition contests.
OC’s Embattled Green Power Agency Considers Firing Top Lawyer
Leaders of the Orange County Power Authority have a big decision to make: will they keep Ryan Baron, their top lawyer and first ever employee, or risk losing 40% of their customers?. It’s a question they’ll have to answer before Valentine’s Day, or Irvine City Councilwoman Kathleen Treseder plans to...
dailybruin.com
UCLA swim and dive heads to Bay Area for high-ranked matchups
The Bruins’ undefeated dual-meet record will be tested this weekend as the squad takes on its highest-ranked competition yet. No. 24 UCLA swim and dive (6-0, 3-0 Pac-12) will face its first ranked dual-meet opponent of the season in No. 3 Stanford (5-0, 4-0) on Friday at Avery Aquatic Center, before heading across the bay to face No. 11 California (5-1, 3-1) at Spieker Aquatics Complex on Saturday.
dailybruin.com
UCLA gymnastics to host Oregon State for 1st meet back in Pauley Pavilion
Midway through her fifth year with the Bruins, Margzetta Frazier will be competing in her final home opener. “It’s going to be a party,” the redshirt senior said. Frazier and No. 6 UCLA gymnastics will return home to Westwood on Sunday following a season-opening three-meet road trip. No. 16 Oregon State will be the first Pauley Pavilion visitors this season as the blue and gold get set for coach Janelle McDonald’s first official competition leading the blue and gold in front of the Bruin faithful.
RAND finds homelessness up 18% in 3 of LA’s high-priority areas
The unhoused population in three of Los Angeles’ high-priority neighborhoods has increased by an average of 18%, according to a yearlong count conducted by the RAND Corp., which released results Thursday. The Los Angeles Longitudinal Enumeration and Demographic Survey — which focused on Hollywood, Skid Row and Venice —...
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Irvine Rocked by News of Ongoing FBI Investigation Connected to Attempted Bribery of Irvine City Councilmembers
The case of former Orange County Democratic Party Executive Director and political consultant Melahat Rafiei continued to roil Irvine politics this past week, as the press and public strained to figure out which former City Councilmembers Rafiei allegedly tried to bribe in 2018 while the current City Council grappled with the issue of starting its own investigation into Rafiei.
2urbangirls.com
CA Attorney General affirms Compton City Council appointment
COMPTON, Calif. – CA Attorney General Rob Bonta has issued an opinion on the appointment of a member of the Compton City Council on Jan. 26 after it was challenged by a resident. Long-time Compton resident Lynn Boone sought the right to sue over the appointment of District 1...
dailybruin.com
UCLA women’s basketball to face uphill climb against Colorado, Utah this weekend
During any season, the mountain road trip in the Pac-12 is a unique test. High altitudes in both Colorado and Utah consistently present endurance challenges regardless of each team’s quality on the court. But in 2023, the trip features two ranked teams and – in coach Cori Close’s opinion...
Comments / 0