This post was updated Jan. 27 at 12:08 a.m. As the season gets rolling, the Bruins have the chance to get their young players some experience against top competition. No. 3 UCLA women’s water polo (5-0, 1-0 MPSF) will play four matches over the weekend at the California Cup in Berkeley. The blue and gold will face No. 11 UC Davis and No. 9 Fresno State (0-4) in official games and will also have the chance to square off against No. 1 Stanford and No. 4 California (3-0) in a pair of exhibition contests.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO