Lawsuit dismissed against LAUSD over student’s suicide

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Unified School District has won the dismissal of a lawsuit filed by the father of a 17-year-old North Hollywood High School basketball player who alleged the district knew the decedent had tried to take his life once before and had shown signs of wanting to do so again the day of his 2019 suicide.
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

Students fume at USC over shared ‘Fryft’

Students are upset about tuition increases and the rising cost of rent. But few things have USC students fuming as much as the current state of ridesharing options around campus. Earlier this month, a USC administration modification to its Safe Ride Program, also known as “Fryft” or Free Lyft, went...
LOS ANGELES, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Recap of Pasadena Unified Regular Board Meeting: January 26, 2023

The PUSD board consists of Michelle Richardson Bailey, Kimberly Kenne, Jennifer Hall Lee, Patrick Cahalan, Patrice Marshall McKenzie, Tina Fredericks and Yarma Velazquez. All were in attendance with Superintendent Brian McDonald. Resolutions. The meeting started with formal approval of two resolutions to recognize and honor February as National Black History...
PASADENA, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Dignity Health-Glendale Memorial Names New Chief of Staff

First published in the Jan. 21 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Dr. Vigen Khojayan was recently elected the chief of the medical staff of Dignity Health-Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center — a 334-bed, nonprofit acute care hospital. Board certified in family medicine, Khojayan began his private practice...
GLENDALE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Letter to the Editor: Inglewood school is being run into the ground!

Parent Elementary has long been perceived as the “crown jewel” of Inglewood Unified School District due to it being located in a wealthier area of the district. The affluent community allows the school to take advantage of having robust fundraising efforts that have enhanced since the NFL came to town. The parent’s group has a kiosk over at SoFi Stadium and we were invited to Super Bowl 56.
INGLEWOOD, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Phase 1 of LA County’s $54 Million Economic Opportunity Grant Program Now Open for Microbusinesses

The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) has announced the launch of the first phase of the Economic Opportunity Grant (EOG) program for small and microbusinesses, and non-profit agencies in LA County. EOG will award more than $54 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds across 6,800 grants in a phased rollout to regions and organizations adversely affected by COVID-19.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
dailybruin.com

UCLA gymnastics looks to honor legacy of Title IX in Equity Meet

Fifty years ago, Title IX was passed to prohibit discrimination on the basis of sex in any program receiving federal assistance, including athletics. With its passing, Title IX changed the landscape of sports by providing more opportunities and funding for women’s sports across the nation. At UCLA, 29 of the program’s 41 national championships since the turn of the century were brought back to Westwood by women’s teams.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Voice of OC

Disability Rights Advocates Want State Supreme Court To End California’s Experiment With Forced Treatment

As Orange County and others prepare to roll out the state’s new mental health court by October, disability rights groups are moving to block its implementation. The framework for CARE Courts, co-authored by local state Sen. Tom Umberg and championed by Governor Gavin Newsom, focuses on people who are likely to develop mental illness or substance abuse, and seeks to put them in front of judges and into forced treatment programs.
CALIFORNIA STATE
scvnews.com

Barger Tapped by Friends of the Children L.A. for ‘Power of One’ Award

Friends of the Children – Los Angeles presented Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger with the “Power of One” award at their inaugural Women’s Leadership Breakfast held Friday, Jan. 27 at The California Club. Barger was selected to receive the award for her work and dedication to supporting and safeguarding children in Los Angeles County, especially those within the foster care system.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
dailybruin.com

UCLA women’s water polo to set newer players against California Cup competition

This post was updated Jan. 27 at 12:08 a.m. As the season gets rolling, the Bruins have the chance to get their young players some experience against top competition. No. 3 UCLA women’s water polo (5-0, 1-0 MPSF) will play four matches over the weekend at the California Cup in Berkeley. The blue and gold will face No. 11 UC Davis and No. 9 Fresno State (0-4) in official games and will also have the chance to square off against No. 1 Stanford and No. 4 California (3-0) in a pair of exhibition contests.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dailybruin.com

UCLA swim and dive heads to Bay Area for high-ranked matchups

The Bruins’ undefeated dual-meet record will be tested this weekend as the squad takes on its highest-ranked competition yet. No. 24 UCLA swim and dive (6-0, 3-0 Pac-12) will face its first ranked dual-meet opponent of the season in No. 3 Stanford (5-0, 4-0) on Friday at Avery Aquatic Center, before heading across the bay to face No. 11 California (5-1, 3-1) at Spieker Aquatics Complex on Saturday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dailybruin.com

UCLA gymnastics to host Oregon State for 1st meet back in Pauley Pavilion

Midway through her fifth year with the Bruins, Margzetta Frazier will be competing in her final home opener. “It’s going to be a party,” the redshirt senior said. Frazier and No. 6 UCLA gymnastics will return home to Westwood on Sunday following a season-opening three-meet road trip. No. 16 Oregon State will be the first Pauley Pavilion visitors this season as the blue and gold get set for coach Janelle McDonald’s first official competition leading the blue and gold in front of the Bruin faithful.
LOS ANGELES, CA
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org

Irvine Rocked by News of Ongoing FBI Investigation Connected to Attempted Bribery of Irvine City Councilmembers

The case of former Orange County Democratic Party Executive Director and political consultant Melahat Rafiei continued to roil Irvine politics this past week, as the press and public strained to figure out which former City Councilmembers Rafiei allegedly tried to bribe in 2018 while the current City Council grappled with the issue of starting its own investigation into Rafiei.
IRVINE, CA
2urbangirls.com

CA Attorney General affirms Compton City Council appointment

COMPTON, Calif. – CA Attorney General Rob Bonta has issued an opinion on the appointment of a member of the Compton City Council on Jan. 26 after it was challenged by a resident. Long-time Compton resident Lynn Boone sought the right to sue over the appointment of District 1...
COMPTON, CA

