Ohio State and Indiana went back and forth for the first 16 minutes of the game. The second half score was 40-40. But the Hoosiers' 15-0 run in the final 3:31 of the first half, coupled with what coach Chris Holtmann called the 'poorest defensive output' of the season, was too much to overcome in an 86-70 loss at Indiana.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 37 MINUTES AGO