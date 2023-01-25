Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can applyMark StarIllinois State
4 Amazing Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Our 5 favorite Chicago hot dog spots of 2022Adam and MadalynChicago, IL
Legendary MLB Star DiesOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Related
Mike Golic Swats the Idea of Trading Justin Fields to Draft a QB
Mike Golic swats the idea of trading Justin Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears earned the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL draft by way of recording the worst record in the NFL last season. Some outsiders took this information an extra step past a bona...
What Mel Kiper Says About Bears Trading Justin Fields
The dean of NFL draft analysts compared Justin Fields to this year's QB crop while speaking with AM-1000's Waddle & Silvy.
Chicago Bears Rumors: Texans want to spurn Colts for top pick
We cannot get to the 2023 NFL Draft fast enough. The rumors are flying. Reports are swirling. Yet, Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles has to be as calm and collected as ever, kicking his feet up and ready for phone calls. The Bears, of course, own the no. 1...
Ex-Detroit Lions linebacker Jessie Lemonier dies at age 25
Jessie Lemonier, who appeared in seven games with the Lions in 2021 and recently signed with the USFL, has died at the age of 25, the team announced.
Trevor Lawrences’ Wife Marissa Mowry Takes Lux Leather to the Sidelines for Jaguars-Chiefs Football Game
Marissa Mowry-Lawrence was spotted in a stylish-sporty leather-on-leather ensemble while supporting her husband, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, during the team’s last game of the season. The Jaguars were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Divisional Round by 27-20. Marissa brought her game-day outfit to the sidelines. She donned an oversized black leather jacket that featured a wide buckle around the wrists, a pair of mid-rise black, leather pants and a cropped white top with blue lettering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marissa Layne Lawrence (@marissa_lawrence) The outfit was accessorized with a cozy black beanie...
Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner, are dating, per reports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, 39; and Mallory Edens, 26, the model and daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owners Wes Edens; are dating, People magazine reported.
Chiefs' Travis Kelce reveals reason for wiping spit on Patrick Mahomes' jersey: 'Crazy that they caught me'
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was caught red-handed during Saturday's divisional round game against the Jaguars wiping spit on the back of Patrick Mahomes' jersey.
Joe Burrow was caught on a hot mic saying 'I'm him,' and his response was perfect
Cincinnati’s impressive 27-10 win over the Buffalo Bills was one of the most impressive of Joe Burrow’s five playoff wins as he picked apart one of the league’s more talented defenses as a barrage of snow fell in Orchard Park, New York. During that win — which...
Cowboys Coach Firing: 'Bad News' for Zeke?
The future of Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott is being tied to the firing of his position coach.
Super Bowl champ's brother found guilty in murders of 2 women
Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antwaan Randle El's brother, Marcus, a former Wisconsin Badger, has been found guilty of murdering two women nearly three years ago.
Yardbarker
Chiefs Deliver Disturbing News On Travis Kelce Friday
The Kansas City Chiefs delivered bad news on Travis Kelce Friday. The Chief’s tight end had a big week against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round win as he caught two touchdown passes. He caught 12 touchdown passes in the regular season. Kelce was expecting to be a...
Look: Dak Prescott Is Reportedly Dating A Notable Athlete
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, reportedly broke up earlier this season. The NFL quarterback has reportedly already moved on, though. According to Page Six, Prescott is dating a notable collegiate athlete, who swims at LSU. "Dallas Cowboys ...
Panthers hire big-name head coach
The Carolina Panthers have hired a new head coach, and they went with an experienced candidate. Frank Reich has agreed to a deal to become the new head coach of the Panthers, the team announced on Thursday. Reich, 61, was the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts for four-plus seasons from 2018-2022. He was fired... The post Panthers hire big-name head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Brittany Mahomes calls out ’embarrassing’ Cincinnati mayor after Patrick Mahomes callout
Brittany Mahomes wasn’t having any of the Cincinnati mayor and his trolling of Patrick Mahomes before the AFC Championship Game against the Bengals. Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval has made himself the central character of the lead-up to the Chiefs vs. Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. He made a...
Former tight end calls new Panthers HC Frank Reich ‘really dangerous’ as play-caller
The Carolina Panthers hired former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich on Thursday. One of his former players thinks the move is a great one for the struggling franchise.
Another MLB Legend Dies
Just hours after learning of the death of White Sox legend Gary Peters, we have now learned of the death of another legendary Chicago White Sox player, who was Peters’ teammate.
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
NFL World Furious With Thursday's Head Coaching Hire
The Carolina Panthers hired Frank Reich to be their new head coach on Thursday. Reich has four-plus seasons of NFL head coaching experience and a major connection to the Panthers as the first quarterback in franchise history. However, there are plenty of people who think that Steve Wilks, the ...
Young NFL Star Dies
The football world has been shaken up today with tragic news. According to the Detroit Lions reporter for ESPN, Eric Woodyard, former Detroit Lions, and Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker passed away at age 25.
McClain: When it comes to pursuing DeMeco Ryans, Texans could lose bidding war with Broncos’ Walmart money
If the Texans want to hire Ryans, they should hope Walton and Penner handle the negotiations like their Walmart slogan says: “Save Money, Live Better.”
Comments / 2