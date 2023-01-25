ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Gov. Spenser Cox signs two controversial proposals into law – Cache Valley Daily

SALT LAKE CITY – In a surprise move, Gov. Spencer Cox has signed into law two controversial bills from the Legislature that landed on his desk Saturday, Jan. 28. Those two bills – the first passed by the 2023 General Session of the Legislature – are Senate Bill 16 (Transgender Medical Treatment and Procedures) and House Bill 215 (Funding for Teacher Salaries and Optional Education).
Arthur Yates Smith – Cache Valley Daily

October 6, 1931 – January 25, 2023 (age 91) Arthur Yates Smith passed away peacefully in his sleep Wednesday January 25, 2023 at the age of 91. Art was born on October 6, 1931 on a windy, cold, cold day in Raymond, Alberta, Canada. He was the 9th of 11 children born to Sidney Bailey Smith and Elsie Mary Sloan Smith. The family lived in a one room sheep herder’s shack and the children slept in a canvas lean-to until they were able to add on more rooms to accommodate them all.
Sharon George Engebretson – Cache Valley Daily

November 3, 1937 – January 18, 2023 (age 85) Our mother, Sharon, was a deeply private person, requesting no viewing, funeral or obituary. We followed most of her wishes, but not this one. She was a woman worth remembering, even if she would disagree. These are our words honoring her life.
