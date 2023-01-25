Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
House Dem. Whip Katherine Clark Deleted a Defund the Police Post Just Weeks Before Her Child Attacked Cops in BostonWild Orchid MediaBoston, MA
Boston's Oldest Restaurant Serving Diners Since 1826 Till Date From The Same Building That once Housed An Exiled PrinceMadocBoston, MA
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in BostonTed RiversBoston, MA
Former All Star Designated for AssignmentOnlyHomersBoston, MA
LEGO Announces Boston As New HQ LocationDianna CarneyBoston, MA
Related
homenewshere.com
Simply Heartbreaking: Three-sport captain Victoria Catanzano sees her athletic career come to an end after third ACL tear
TEWKSBURY – In the history of Tewksbury Memorial High School Athletics, there hasn’t been too many student-athletes who served as a team captain for three different sports, totaling four seasons in all. There also hasn’t been too many athletes who left the school with 12 varsity letters, spending four seasons each with three different sports.
advocatenews.net
Coach Todd FitzGerald of #1-ranked HS Baseball Team in U.S. headlines Mass. Baseball Coaches Convention/Clinic Speakers Jan. 27-28 in Wakefield
Led Stoneman Douglas HS (Parkland, Fla.) to a 35-4 record in 2022. World Series Park of Saugus Supt. Bob Davis will be honored with Ebbett Award by MBCA on Saturday. The Massachusetts Baseball Coaches Association (MBCA) is hosting its 56th Annual Convention, which includes a two-day speakers program/clinic and the Annual Hall of Fame induction and banquet, on Friday and Saturday, January 27-28, 2023.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Quincy
A lucky lottery player who bought their winning $1 million ticket from a store in Eastern Massachusetts is several hundreds of thousands of dollars richer. The seven-figure award was won from the “$10,000,000 Lucky Bucks” lottery game. The winning ticket was bought at Hancock Tobacco in Quincy on Friday. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
After Duxbury tragedy, Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler visits Plymouth dispatch center
Following the tragedy in Duxbury earlier this week in which three children died, Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler visited a dispatch center in the nearby city of Plymouth. Tyler, the lead singer of the Boston-based rock band, took a trip to Plymouth County Control, which coordinates emergency responses from one community to another and encompasses nearly 30 different fire departments and private ambulance companies. He can be seen posing with eight staff members there in a photograph the dispatch center posted to social media Thursday.
valleypatriot.com
2023’s Best Restaurants in The Valley – Tom Duggan’s Notebook (1-23)
Since the needless COVID lockdowns our Valley Patriot restaurant reviewers have found that many of the places we used to love are no longer providing good food or good service, or both. So, we just don’t go anymore. However, we have also found that some restaurants we used to...
North Shore Natives Dominate Food Network’s 'Tailgate Takedown' With Gluten-Free Menu
When Molly Winsten saw an opportunity to promote two of her biggest passions – women in football and gluten-free food – she knew exactly where to turn. The Medford resident auditioned and made it onto Food Network’s football-inspired cooking competition “Tailgate Takedown" that pits pairs against each other in an epic tailgate battle.
NECN
An Eastie ‘Pub' With Great Grub, From Pizza to Pasta to Steak Tips
It’s no secret that heading south of Boston will bring you to bar pizza country, while heading north of the city will get you into areas known for roast beef sandwiches. But the cities, towns and neighborhoods immediately north of Boston also have a common thread of another kind.
miltontimes.com
Fontbonne convent off the table as new school
The deal for the town to purchase the Fontbonne Convent building for use as a new Milton public school was taken off the table on Jan. 20. School Building Committee Chair Sean O’Rourke said the town received an email that day stating that the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph (CSJ), which owns the building, were rejecting the town’s offer and rescinding their offer to sell the property.
WCVB
Over-the-top, award-winning Boston burgers
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Double patties, gooey cheese, house-made pickles — these burgers aren’t just good, they’re crazy good. Don’t blink as you walk down Boston’s Newbury Street — you may just missC.G.K.– Crazy Good Kitchen. Open since 2021, the Boston location is an expansion of their original Malden diner. Their most popular burger, the Hot Mess and Cheese, has gone viral on social media a few times.
Body washed up on beach in Marblehead identified as missing Peabody man
MARBLEHEAD, Mass. — The body washed up on a beach in Marblehead, Thursday afternoon has been identified as a missing Peabody man. Michael Gray, 31, was reported missing from Peabody on December 11, after a Peabody police officer gave Gray a ride to a Main Street business where he said that a family member worked the night of Dec. 10. Gray called the police that night for assistance getting into his locked vehicle.
These 12 Mass. restaurants and chefs are James Beard Awards semifinalists
"An exhilarating moment." It’s a celebratory time for the Massachusetts restaurant scene. The James Beard Foundation announced its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists today. Twelve Massachusetts restaurants and chefs were included in the list, which recognizes “exceptional talent in the culinary and food media industries,” according to a press release. While nominees will be shared on March 29, the final winners will be honored at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony in Chicago on June 5.
Framingham Attorney King Wins Injunction Against Massachusetts Republican Party & Its Chair Jim Lyons
FRAMINGHAM – On Tuesday, January 31, the Massachusetts Republican Party will hold an election to decide a new chair. There are 80 State Committee seats, with a majority needed to elect a chair. Voters in each state senatorial district in the Commonwealth elects one male and one female member who are registered Republicans, every four years at the Presidential Primary, to be members of the Republican State Committee, per state law.
Student stabbed outside Hope High School
The incident happened outside the building during lunch, according to a spokesperson for the district.
Beloved Local Pizza Joint in Boston Named Top 7 in the Entire USA
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Working in Boston for most of my career, I got to know the great local food places most tourists wish they knew about. There was always...
WCVB
Local burger expert shares his top burgers in Boston
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Waltham’sRichard Chudy is better known online as Boston Burger Boy. He’s been to almost every burger joint in the Boston area and knows where to find the perfect patty. Looking to make your own? He has a book for that. In Dorchester, Tambo Barrow...
everettleader.com
— Eye on Everett —
Private conversations with the Blue Suit, arguably the most knowledgeable and politically connected piece of off the rack clothing in the city of Everett. Tuesday I picked up the Blue Suit, this time in an orange-red late model BMW I’ve been driving. I picked him up at the end...
Where to have a cozy fireside dinner in Boston
Leather. Bricks. Fire. Everything you need to hearten your soul. Photo: South End ButteryValentine's Day is right around the corner and there's nothing quite as romantic as a fireside dinner.Even though we've had a very mild winter so far, this is New England — our luck is bound to change. Plus, heating costs are going through the roof, so why not take advantage of the ambient heat available gratis at one of your favorite restaurants?The big picture: To embrace the coming frigid temperatures while still enjoying an active nightlife this romantic season, here are our favorite fireside restaurant dining...
The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
Harvard Health
Harvard University Housing establishes new rents for 2023–2024
Harvard University Housing (HUH) manages approximately 3,000 apartments, offering a broad choice of locations, unit types, amenities, and sizes to meet the individual budgets and housing needs of eligible Harvard affiliates (full-time graduate students, faculty members, and employees). Harvard affiliates may apply for Harvard University Housing online at www.huhousing.harvard.edu. The website also provides information about additional housing options and useful Harvard and community resources for incoming and current affiliates.
Comments / 0