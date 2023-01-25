CLAY COUNTY — Authorities at Clay County Sheriff’s Office are once again warning residents about scammers pretending to be members of law enforcement. “We’ve gotten many reports the last couple of days from residents who have received calls from scammers claiming to be with our office. The scammers say that you will be served with civil papers. The scammer knows your name, address and at least some of your Social Security number,” states a sheriff’s office social media post, adding these personal details can be obtained online. “The scammer doesn’t ask for money initially, but tells you to call another number. Some have reported the scammer gives them a time window of when they’ll show up to ‘serve papers.’”

