KMBC.com
3 teens force way onto Independence school bus, assault driver and 2 students
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police say three teenagers forced their way onto an Independence School District bus and assaulted the driver and two students. Investigators say when the bus came to a stop near Osage and Mill, the teens forced their way onto the bus. The school bus driver was...
Three juveniles attacked 2 kids, school bus driver Thursday in Independence
Three juveniles forced their way onto a school bus Thursday afternoon and assaulted two children and the bus driver.
mycouriertribune.com
Public health center food pantry Feb. 1
CLAY COUNTY — Clay County Public Health Center, 800 Haines Drive, Liberty, continues to offer a monthly food pantry where anyone in the community can drive through and pick up free fruits, vegetables and more. This event is made possible by partnering with Harvesters - The Community Food Network....
Parents worried about armed security at North Kansas City schools
Starting next month, North Kansas City School District will have new armed security guards in its elementary schools.
smeharbinger.net
Where Now?: Missouri’s new law illegalizing homeless sleeping in public impacts Kansas City’s homeless community
The Missouri Legislature’s House Bill 1606 went into effect on Jan. 1, banning sleeping on state land, including public parks and under bridges. Perpetrators can now receive a Class C misdemeanor after multiple offenses. While Kansas hasn’t prohibited sleeping on state property, homeless people who spend the night on...
Mo. man jailed for violent attack on woman at Kan. motel
DICKINSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent altercation and have made an arrest. Just before midnight Sunday, police responded to the Super 8 motel, 2207 North Buckeye Avenue, Abilene for the report of an earlier disturbance, according to a media release. Officers learned that a physical confrontation...
northwestmoinfo.com
Two St. Joseph Residents Sentenced to Federal Prison
Federal courthouse-Kansas City, Missouri. KANSAS CITY, MO – Thirty-one-year-old St. Joseph resident Earl Penn was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after being found guilty at trial of being a felon in possession of a firearm. St. Joseph Police officers contacted Penn in June of 2020 for outstanding warrants for violations of his federal supervised released. Penn provided a false name and attempted to flee. He also struck an officer in the face multiple times and pulled pepper spray from the officer’s vest. After he was restrained, officer’s found a loaded handgun in Penn’s sweatshirt pouch. Penn was previously convicted for residential burglary, arson, conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine and unlawfully carrying a loaded handgun.
Blue Springs officer injured in crash with suspected intoxicated driver
A Blue Springs police officer was injured after his vehicle was struck by a driver suspected of being intoxicated.
KMBC.com
Prairie Village man receives 13-year prison sentence for DWI crash that killed MU Board of Curators student representative
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 31-year-old Prairie Village, Kan., man will spend the next 13 years in prison in connection to a fatal DWI crash in Kansas City. Zachary Zorich was sentenced in Jackson County Friday for his involvement in a June 2022 crash at 75th and Ward Parkway.
OPPD identifies 2 people killed in Thursday morning crash on northbound US 69
Two people were killed in a crash around 7:45 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, on northbound U.S. 69 near West 103rd Street in Overland Park.
northeastnews.net
Kansas City Community Kitchen closes due to COVID exposure
Meal service is suspended for Friday and Food Rescue Operations are suspended for Saturday of this week after kitchen staff were exposed to COVID. NourishKC will close the dining room at Kansas City Community Kitchen on Friday, Jan. 27, located at 750 Paseo Blvd., due to a positive COVID test among staff.
KCTV 5
Man who took viral video of KCKPD officer speaks out
KCK Public Schools is shuttering a plan to place cameras inside classrooms, but may still move forward with putting them in common areas. Cookies on a canvas: KC artist creates Chiefs coach Andy Reid out of Oreos. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A Kansas City artist has designed a piece...
gladstonedispatch.com
Sheriff’s office warns of continuing scams
CLAY COUNTY — Authorities at Clay County Sheriff’s Office are once again warning residents about scammers pretending to be members of law enforcement. “We’ve gotten many reports the last couple of days from residents who have received calls from scammers claiming to be with our office. The scammers say that you will be served with civil papers. The scammer knows your name, address and at least some of your Social Security number,” states a sheriff’s office social media post, adding these personal details can be obtained online. “The scammer doesn’t ask for money initially, but tells you to call another number. Some have reported the scammer gives them a time window of when they’ll show up to ‘serve papers.’”
KCTV 5
Police identify 2 people killed in Thursday morning US 69 Highway crash in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Two people died after a car flipped several times during rush hour Thursday morning near U.S. 69 Highway and 103rd Street. Around 7:45 a.m., 911 dispatchers received calls from concerned drivers in the area who reported seeing two people who had been ejected from a vehicle.
State agency investigates Kansas City-area animal shelter after complaints
The Kansas Department of Agriculture and Mission Police are currently investigating Unleashed Pet Rescue following multiple complaints.
What is the Dirtiest City in all of Missouri?
A ranking has revealed that a couple of Missouri's biggest cities are in the top 50 of the dirtiest cities in the United States, but which city in the Show-Me State is the dirtiest?. According to a new ranking called 2023's Dirtiest Cities in America published on the website lawnstarter.com,...
27 people charged in Kansas City drug trafficking operation
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than two dozen people have been charged in connection to a violent drug trafficking operation in the Kansas City metro. Anthony D. Harris, 40, Latrell O. Dean, 19, and Seville S. Gardner, 37, are the latest defendants to be charged in a 112-count indictment unsealed by federal courts Thursday. In addition […]
Kansas man turns custom golf cart side-hustle into a booming business
EMPORIA (KSNT) – What started out as a small project in a Kansas businessman’s garage has grown into more than just a side hustle. 27 News spoke with Bryan McCoy, the owner of McCoy Custom Carts in Olathe, about the expansion of his golf cart business to new markets in the Sunflower State. “My wife […]
2 KCK men suffer suspected serious injuries in wrong-way collision on I-670
Two Kansas City, Kansas, men suffered suspected serious injuries in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 670 in KCK.
$200M food processing center to bring nearly 600 new jobs to south Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Iowa-based food company plans to put down roots in south Kansas City and bring hundreds of new jobs to the area. West Liberty Foods announced it will open a new food processing center at the I-49 Logistics Center, which is near Missouri Route 150 and Botts Road in southern Jackson County. […]
