mycouriertribune.com

Public health center food pantry Feb. 1

CLAY COUNTY — Clay County Public Health Center, 800 Haines Drive, Liberty, continues to offer a monthly food pantry where anyone in the community can drive through and pick up free fruits, vegetables and more. This event is made possible by partnering with Harvesters - The Community Food Network....
LIBERTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Mo. man jailed for violent attack on woman at Kan. motel

DICKINSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent altercation and have made an arrest. Just before midnight Sunday, police responded to the Super 8 motel, 2207 North Buckeye Avenue, Abilene for the report of an earlier disturbance, according to a media release. Officers learned that a physical confrontation...
ABILENE, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

Two St. Joseph Residents Sentenced to Federal Prison

Federal courthouse-Kansas City, Missouri. KANSAS CITY, MO – Thirty-one-year-old St. Joseph resident Earl Penn was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after being found guilty at trial of being a felon in possession of a firearm. St. Joseph Police officers contacted Penn in June of 2020 for outstanding warrants for violations of his federal supervised released. Penn provided a false name and attempted to flee. He also struck an officer in the face multiple times and pulled pepper spray from the officer’s vest. After he was restrained, officer’s found a loaded handgun in Penn’s sweatshirt pouch. Penn was previously convicted for residential burglary, arson, conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine and unlawfully carrying a loaded handgun.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
northeastnews.net

Kansas City Community Kitchen closes due to COVID exposure

Meal service is suspended for Friday and Food Rescue Operations are suspended for Saturday of this week after kitchen staff were exposed to COVID. NourishKC will close the dining room at Kansas City Community Kitchen on Friday, Jan. 27, located at 750 Paseo Blvd., due to a positive COVID test among staff.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Man who took viral video of KCKPD officer speaks out

KCK Public Schools is shuttering a plan to place cameras inside classrooms, but may still move forward with putting them in common areas. Cookies on a canvas: KC artist creates Chiefs coach Andy Reid out of Oreos. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A Kansas City artist has designed a piece...
KANSAS CITY, MO
gladstonedispatch.com

Sheriff’s office warns of continuing scams

CLAY COUNTY — Authorities at Clay County Sheriff’s Office are once again warning residents about scammers pretending to be members of law enforcement. “We’ve gotten many reports the last couple of days from residents who have received calls from scammers claiming to be with our office. The scammers say that you will be served with civil papers. The scammer knows your name, address and at least some of your Social Security number,” states a sheriff’s office social media post, adding these personal details can be obtained online. “The scammer doesn’t ask for money initially, but tells you to call another number. Some have reported the scammer gives them a time window of when they’ll show up to ‘serve papers.’”
CLAY COUNTY, MO
KICK AM 1530

What is the Dirtiest City in all of Missouri?

A ranking has revealed that a couple of Missouri's biggest cities are in the top 50 of the dirtiest cities in the United States, but which city in the Show-Me State is the dirtiest?. According to a new ranking called 2023's Dirtiest Cities in America published on the website lawnstarter.com,...
MISSOURI STATE

