Read full article on original website
Related
WMTW
Blue lobster caught by New England fisherman off Isle of Shoals
A New Hampshire fisherman was in for an exciting surprise when he caught a blue lobster by the Isle of Shoals. Jake Eaton, who caught the lobster, said this is something that doesn't happen every day. He said he gets out to haul three to four times a week and has been fishing for about a decade.
Florida couple gifted their missing engagement ring after it was flushed down the toilet decades ago
A Florida couple opened a decades-old gift Christmas morning after their engagement ring, which went missing over 20 years ago, was found in a toilet pipe at the in-laws' home.
Buffalo Throws Lion in Air 'Like Ragdoll' After Hunting Calf
Wildlife photographer Mario Paul told Newsweek: "After all was done, we just sat there in utter disbelief of what just unfolded in front of us!"
Man Hooks Prehistoric Chainsaw-Faced Sea Beast on First-Ever Fishing Trip
When you head out on your first-ever fishing trip, all you’re hoping to do is bring home a decent-sized catch. However, when Daniel Nuzum took to the water to go fishing for the first time ever, he reeled in a prehistoric, incredibly endangered sea beast. Nuzum was part of...
Meet Brian Sodre, the Florida developer using prefab technology to replace hurricane-ravaged Fort Myers homes with 750-square-foot tiny fortresses
Brian Sodre says prefabricated tiny homes can ease the housing-affordability crisis. He's starting in hurricane-ravaged Fort Myers.
Florida Saltwater Fishing Rod Types
Fishing in Florida's saltwater environments requires specialized equipment, and choosing the right fishing rod is essential for a successful and enjoyable experience. Spinning Rods: Spinning rods are the most popular type of rod for saltwater fishing in Florida. They are versatile and easy to use, making them a great choice for beginners. Spinning rods come in a variety of lengths and action types, with the most common being medium-light to medium-heavy action rods that are 6 to 7 feet in length.
CNBC
32-year-old brings in $39,000 a month renting his 2 boats to strangers—and only works 30 minutes a day
JP Mancini II has always been attracted to luxury. He just assumed the barrier of entry was too high. Then, last January, he decided to rent out his $400,000 boat. Upon listing the 37-foot boat, docked in Key West, Florida, on a rental platform called Boatsetter, he booked 11 trips in a month. The next month, that number doubled.
I moved to New York from the UK to marry my partner using a K-1 visa. The process was so difficult that we had to sue the government.
Dan Gooding met his now-husband in Spain. They decided to marry to be together. The immigration process stalled their plans for over 18 months.
rv-pro.com
NTP-STAG Kicks off the Year with its Expo in Colorado
NTP-STAG Expo was held earlier this month for the first-time ever in Colorado, and by all accounts it was a well-attended, successful event. The two-day NTP-STAG Expo Presented by Airxcel was held at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, located in Aurora, Colorado, near Denver International Airport. Early attendees...
A Florida diver was swept away by a current and lost at sea for hours until his family rushed to his rescue
Dylan Gartenmayer has been diving and spearfishing along the Florida coast since he was 10. That experience helped him survive a frightening ordeal that left him stranded at sea.
‘Things were starting to get serious’: Diver rescued by family after getting lost at sea
A diver separated from his boat spent a couple of terrifying hours lost at sea until his family found him. Dylan Gartenmayer was lost for approximately two hours after the Gulf Stream pulled him away from his boat off the coast of Key West, Florida, the U.S. Coast Guard told USA Today.
Comments / 0