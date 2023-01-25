PITTSVILLE – Autumn Davis scored 18 points for the Spencer girls basketball team in a 48-41 loss to Pittsville in a nonconference game Thursday at Pittsville High School. Pittsville took a five-point lead into halftime at 28-23 and while the Rockets played nearly even in the second half, they were unable to make up any ground in suffering their 11th loss in a row.

SPENCER, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO