Pittsville outlasts Spencer girls basketball
PITTSVILLE – Autumn Davis scored 18 points for the Spencer girls basketball team in a 48-41 loss to Pittsville in a nonconference game Thursday at Pittsville High School. Pittsville took a five-point lead into halftime at 28-23 and while the Rockets played nearly even in the second half, they were unable to make up any ground in suffering their 11th loss in a row.
Auburndale girls basketball sends Assumption to first Marawood South loss
WISCONSIN RAPIDS – The Auburndale girls basketball team sent Wisconsin Rapids Assumption to its first Marawood Conference South Division loss of the season on Friday night, downing the Royals 42-40 at Assumption High School. Auburndale led for most of the second half and held on at the end to...
Auburndale boys basketball blasts Pittsville
AUBURNDALE – The Auburndale boys basketball team dominated from start to finish, pounding Pittsville 63-21 in a nonconference game Friday night at Auburndale High School. Auburndale cruised out to a 30-11 lead by halftime and outscored the Panthers by 20 in the second to win going away, improving to 15-2 this season.
Columbus Catholic boys basketball can’t overcome slow start, falls at Neillsville
NEILLSVILLE – Neillsville opened up a 14-point lead by halftime, limiting Columbus Catholic to just 17 points over the first 18 minutes, and held on for a 57-42 win in a Cloverbelt Conference East Division boys basketball game Thursday at Neillsville High School. Blake Jakobi had 16 points and...
Marshfield boys basketball slams D.C. Everest to remain unbeaten in WVC
MARSHFIELD – After a slow start, the Marshfield boys basketball team used a big run to grab control of the game and with it, take a stranglehold on the Wisconsin Valley Conference championship race. D.C. Everest scored the game’s first seven points before Marshfield surged ahead with 12-straight points...
Stratford claims 10th-straight Marawood Conference Wrestling Tournament title
MARATHON – Make it an even 10 for the Stratford wrestling team. Stratford had four individual champions and four runners-up to earn its 10th-straight Marawood Conference Wrestling Tournament title on Saturday at Marathon High School. The Tigers finished with 268.5 points, holding off second-place Marathon (235). Auburndale was third...
Jensen wins balance beam, Marshfield gymnastics finishes third at Antigo Invitational
ANTIGO – Ellie Jensen won the balance beam competition and finished fourth in the all-around as the Marshfield gymnastics team took third place at the 10-team Julie Langseth Gymnastics Invitational on Saturday at Antigo High School. Jensen won the balance beam with a score of 9.025, just ahead of...
