If you haven’t heard of Poker Face, you must be avoiding the internet like the plague, because it’s all anyone’s talking about right now. From Knives Out and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery director Rian Johnson comes comedy drama unlike any other. Orange Is the New Black and Russian Doll star Natasha Lyonne plays Charlie Cale, a cocktail waitress with the extraordinary ability to tell when someone is lying. One fateful day, she leaves her mundane life behind to travel in search of new mysteries to solve. The series is a character-driven, case-of-the-week drama that closely adheres to the ‘howcatchem’ formula that was popularized by crime drama Columbo, which stars Peter Falk as Lieutenant Columbo.

