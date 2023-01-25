Read full article on original website
‘Teen Wolf’ fans can’t believe how badly the movie ruins ‘Superman’ star Tyler Hoechlin’s character
Warning: This article contains major spoilers for Teen Wolf: The Movie. Jan. 26 is a big day for Teen Wolf pack-members everywhere as the much-anticipated feature-length reunion spinoff of the beloved MTV supernatural series is finally streaming. Unfortunately, Teen Wolf: The Movie is not going down as well with the fans as Paramount must’ve been hoping. The writing was already on the wall for the film, what with Dylan O’Brien’s absence as Stiles Stillinski providing much disappointment, but the movie’s treatment of another favorite is leaving folks wishing they had pulled an O’Brien themselves.
‘Teen Wolf’ fans appear to be in collective agreement that pretending the movie never existed is the best course of action
This article contains spoilers for Teen Wolf: The Movie. Some things are better left untouched. In the age of revivals, reboots, and remakes, Hollywood is set on bringing back every once-popular television show or movie known to man, and very rarely does the result match the hype. The latest example is Teen Wolf: The Movie, which despite being out for less than a day, already has fans wishing it had never been made.
Does ‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’ set up a spinoff?
Eight years after the show initially came to a close, Paramount Plus has given fans a follow up to the Teen Wolf series in the form of a feature, creatively titled Teen Wolf: The Movie. In the film, we’re taken back to Beacon Hills, and we see the continuation of the McCall pack’s story 15 years later. However, the movie’s ending has fans questioning if there will be more movies to follow or even a spinoff series.
What episode does Allison die in ‘Teen Wolf?’
Teen Wolf nostalgia is at an absolute peak right now in the wake of Paramount Plus releasing Teen Wolf: The Movie, the much-anticipated reunion movie that continues the story of the beloved MTV supernatural series. Originally running from 2010-2017, as loosely based on the 1985 film starring Michael J. Fox, Teen Wolf followed Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) and his pack of allies as they protected their town of Beacon Hills from paranormal threats.
‘Fantastic Four’ fans repulsed by Ryan Gosling rumors, beg for an official announcement
At this point, it’s easier to list all the Hollywood A-listers who haven’t been linked to Marvel’s upcoming Fantastic Four reboot than the ones that have. In the face of the studio’s steadfast refusal to open up about the movie’s casting process, it seems like every male actor working in the industry today has been linked to the role of Mr. Fantastic aka Reed Richards, following on from John Krasinski’s cameo as the stretchy superhero in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
Ryan Reynolds nervously defends falling asleep at the opera with Hugh Jackman
For every opera ever shown, at least one person out in the audience could probably be caught snoozing. With his latest throwback Thursday post, Hugh Jackman has hilariously called out Ryan Reynolds for doing just that. Instead of what many would have expected to be some sort of snappy comeback,...
‘Tomb Raider’ being rebooted again as a Marvel-style universe is every bit as stupid as it sounds
HBO’s quickfire renewal of The Last of Us may have been dominating the video game discourse with good reason, but the announcement that Amazon is rebooting Tomb Raider as a Marvel Cinematic Universe-style multimedia franchise runs it a close second. After Alicia Vikander’s sequel was finally put out of...
Marvel Studios’ ‘Thunderbolts’ adds another breakout star to its growing lineup
Another update has emerged for the upcoming Thunderbolts film: another young star has been added to the growing lineup for this soon-to-be-released Marvel title. Big Mouth’s Ayo Edebiri has been confirmed to be starring in The Thunderbolts. According to Deadline, neither Marvel nor Edebiri’s team commented on the newest casting, and her role was not revealed. It was also reported that this film would be Edebiri’s first major studio role. She was already known for her role in the Hulu series, The Bear, and was nominated for a 2023 Critics Choice Awards for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.
Original ‘Blade’ star calls Marvel MCU ‘worthless garbage’
Blade star Stephen Dorff has some harsh words for the upcoming MCU adaptation of the same superhero film he was in back in 1998. The former Deacon Frost actor doesn’t have any confidence in the upcoming film and claims that the recent superhero films that have been released, both from Marvel and DC, are “worthless garbage.”
Taylor Swift features trans model Laith Ashley as love interest in ‘Lavender Haze’ video
Taylor Swift just dropped the video for ‘Lavender Haze’, the first track off the truly excellent Midnights. As you’d expect from the title, there’s a lot of lavender and a lot of haze, with the dreamy video showing Taylor deeply in love with a new boyfriend.
Rodney King's daughter on Tyre Nichols: 'People wonder where the anger comes from, this is where'
Rodney King's daughter weighed in on the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols earlier this month and the triggering parallels it draws to the brutality her father suffered at the hands of police officers more than 30 years ago. "People wonder where the anger comes from, this is where," Lora Dene...
The 10 best Sarah Michelle Gellar movies and TV shows, ranked
For many people, Sarah Michelle Gellar was the 1990s. As one of the quintessential actors of the period, Gellar was at the forefront of pop culture and her turn as a monster-slaying high schooler in Buffy the Vampire Slayer cemented her in our collective consciousness as an it girl of the era.
Latest Marvel News: ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ faces embarrassing international failure as DC cancellations inspire cruel delight in MCU fans
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania promises to launch the MCU’s Phase Five in style, but it seems that the hype within the hardcore Marvel community might not translate to barnstorming success overseas. In fact, the incoming Paul Rudd-starring threequel could find itself the victim of a wincingly low box office loss that would no doubt leave James Cameron cackling. Elsewhere, Marvel fans rub salt in the wound after DC lovers lose two more of their favorite productions.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ becomes the first movie since ‘Avatar’ to reach a huge box office milestone
Having proven himself as the undisputed king of blockbuster cinema, nobody can hold a candle to James Cameron when it comes to delivering crowd-pleasing entertainment on a jaw-dropping and epic scale, so the Avatar: The Way of Water director has now found himself in direct competition with the one person he can’t defeat: James Cameron.
Will Smith’s next comeback attempt could come in a sequel not a single soul is asking to see
The muted response to Apple TV’s Emancipation hinted that perhaps the world isn’t quite ready to embrace Will Smith with open arms once again, or maybe it’s got something to do with tepid reviews painting the picture of a movie that simply wasn’t very good. Either...
Where does ‘Poker Face’ take place, and where was it filmed?
If you haven’t heard of Poker Face, you must be avoiding the internet like the plague, because it’s all anyone’s talking about right now. From Knives Out and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery director Rian Johnson comes comedy drama unlike any other. Orange Is the New Black and Russian Doll star Natasha Lyonne plays Charlie Cale, a cocktail waitress with the extraordinary ability to tell when someone is lying. One fateful day, she leaves her mundane life behind to travel in search of new mysteries to solve. The series is a character-driven, case-of-the-week drama that closely adheres to the ‘howcatchem’ formula that was popularized by crime drama Columbo, which stars Peter Falk as Lieutenant Columbo.
James Gunn confirms he has the power to bring ‘Titans’ and ‘Doom Patrol’ stars back to the DCU
DC fans, who’ve unfortunately had to become hardened to bad news over the past few months, were hit with another disappointing update this week in the form of the news that both Titans and Doom Patrol will be ending with their current fourth seasons. The HBO Max original series have developed fierce followings over the years, so there’s been an outpouring of grief online over the two shows becoming the latest casualties of Warner Bros. Discovery’s wipeout of its streaming exclusives.
Controversy magnet Gina Carano unironically calls for humanity ‘to be gentle with one another’
If you were seeking out somebody to dispel words of wisdom urging all of humanity to display kindness and empathy with one another, then there’s surely no way Gina Carano would be anywhere near the top of that list. After all, the former Star Wars actress’ personal and political...
A wildly gory horror comedy that fans thought was real takes a joyride through reappraisal
When it comes to the brilliant acting prowess and recognizable head of bouncy hair, it’s safe to assume that Joe Keery can simply do no wrong in the eyes of devoted Stranger Things stans. But while that specific fandom has endlessly praised Keery for his knockout performance as fan-favorite Steve Harrington since the show’s initial launch, horror fanatics have yet to forget that time when Keery ventured out into the cinematic spooky realm by starring in 2020’s Spree.
The long-delayed reboot of a Stephen King classic that already got 8 sequels and a remake finally finds a home
The Stephen King business is still booming, with literally dozens of the horror icon’s works currently in various stages of development or production, so you may have completely forgotten about Children of the Corn reboot that shot almost three years ago. A new spin on the famous story wasn’t...
