East Lansing, MI

impact89fm.org

Playlist | Songs for sending your broomball enemies to the hospital

It’s winter here in East Lansing. The snow that has eluded us has finally thwarted the gray malaise haunting the student body like a specter. As the branches become adorned in a pearlescent gilding and the Red Cedar freezes to a halt, another thing is in the air for the mischievous folks in G-4 Holden Hall: The annual broomball tournament.
impact89fm.org

Impact dominates in third annual broomball showcase

EAST LANSING – On any given Friday night in January, Munn Ice Arena is typically filled with 6,000 or more hockey fans settling in to watch the Spartans. However, on this past Friday night, the Spartans’ home rink was filled with over 100 people who are usually covering those games; student journalists.
impact89fm.org

Impact Izzone – 1/28/23 – Boilermaker bound

Michael Markoch takes over the hosting duties for Impact Izzone as he is joined by Brendan Schabath and Luca Melloni to discuss MSU’s recent victory over Iowa, some noteworthy players on the team and the Spartans’ upcoming contest against Purdue. Check it all out now!. About the Writers.
impact89fm.org

Three takeaways from Michigan State’s 63-61 victory over Iowa

EAST LANSING – Michigan State escaped from the Breslin Center with a 63-61 win over the Iowa Hawkeyes on Thursday evening. Despite trailing 10-0 after the first media timeout, the Spartans prevailed and improved to 14-7 overall and 6-4 in the Big Ten. Iowa couldn’t go in front after two missed game-winning three-pointers from sophomore forward Payton Sandfort.
