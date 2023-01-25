ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

The Spun

Look: NBA World Reacts To Charles Barkley's Announcement

NBA analyst Charles Barkley is never afraid to speak his mind on issues he has with NBA players and he had just about all of them in his crosshairs recently. Appearing on SiriusXM NBA Radio, Barkley went off on how much he dislikes NBA teams that engage in load management and believes that owners ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to James Harden’s ridiculous play

James Harden sat on the bench watching the Philadelphia 76ers on defense against the Denver Nuggets Saturday when the thought hit him: He was supposed to be in the game. Harden leaped off the bench and took two steps onto the court — where he was promptly nailed in the head by a pass from Read more... The post NBA world reacts to James Harden’s ridiculous play appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Spoelstra addresses going without Lowry in fourth quarter of past two games; Heat fined $25K for injury reporting

What the Miami Heat have accomplished in the fourth quarter of their past two games has been particularly notable, with a season-high 37 fourth-quarter points in Friday night’s victory over the Orlando Magic and three nights earlier outscoring the Boston Celtics 23-13 in the fourth quarter of that win. What has been missing has been particularly noticeable, as well, with point guard Kyle Lowry ...
MIAMI, FL
NBA

The Chase Down Pod - Missed Opportunity Against the Knicks

The Cavaliers weren't able to mount a comeback against the Knicks in a 105-103 loss. Justin and Carter weigh in on another missed opportunity, how the rotations have looked as the team has gotten healthier, the bench's struggles and more!. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

Golden State’s Stephen Curry Fined

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2023 – Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been fined $25,000 for throwing his mouthpiece into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident, for which Curry was assessed a technical foul and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBA

NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Jan. 27

Here we are with five games on Friday night’s slate. It’s hard to understand the reasoning, but I always tend to do better when we have fewer games to break down. There’s still plenty to discuss and some fun matchups, so let’s get started with diving into the players we like!
INDIANA STATE
NBA

Keys to the Game: Bulls at Hornets (01.26.23)

The Bulls (22-25) visit Charlotte, NC to take on the Hornets (13-36) for the second of four games this year. Chicago came out on top at home in the first meeting, 106-88, in early November. Neither DeMar DeRozan (nine points) nor Zach LaVine (10 points) had a particularly productive night, but Chicago’s bench certainly proved up to the task, outscoring Charlotte’s, 49-28, to lead the way. Javonte Green stampeded off the pine for the Bulls, shooting a perfect 7-of-7 from the field in recording a team-best 17 points. Goran Dragić also came off the bench to post a season-high 16 points, while starters Patrick Williams chipped in 16 points of his own along with five rebounds and center Nikola Vučević delivered a double-double of 14 points and 13 rebounds.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBA

Keys to the Game - 01.28.23 (Bulls at Magic)

The Chicago Bulls (22-26) complete a three-game road trip tonight with a visit to Orlando to take on the Magic (19-30) in the second of three this season. The Bulls arrive frustrated after a second-straight gut-wrenching defeat against a team they should have beaten. After blowing a 21-point first half lead and falling 116-110 at Indiana to start the trip on Tuesday, Chicago failed to close the deal again Thursday at Charlotte, blowing a couple of double-digit leads, losing 111-96 to the now 14-36 Hornets.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Rozier, Plumlee lead Hornets past Bulls 111-96

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 28 points, Mason Plumlee added 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Charlotte Hornets defeated the Chicago Bulls 111-96 on Thursday night. Gordon Hayward added 17 points, and LaMelo Ball returned from a three-game absence due to a sprained ankle and wrist...
CHARLOTTE, NC

