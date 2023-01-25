Read full article on original website
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
NBA roundup: Mavs win game but lose Luka Doncic
NBA roundup: Thursday Spencer Dinwiddie scored a season-high 36 points as the visiting Dallas Mavericks overcame an early injury to
Look: NBA World Reacts To Charles Barkley's Announcement
NBA analyst Charles Barkley is never afraid to speak his mind on issues he has with NBA players and he had just about all of them in his crosshairs recently. Appearing on SiriusXM NBA Radio, Barkley went off on how much he dislikes NBA teams that engage in load management and believes that owners ...
NBA world reacts to James Harden’s ridiculous play
James Harden sat on the bench watching the Philadelphia 76ers on defense against the Denver Nuggets Saturday when the thought hit him: He was supposed to be in the game. Harden leaped off the bench and took two steps onto the court — where he was promptly nailed in the head by a pass from Read more... The post NBA world reacts to James Harden’s ridiculous play appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Spoelstra addresses going without Lowry in fourth quarter of past two games; Heat fined $25K for injury reporting
What the Miami Heat have accomplished in the fourth quarter of their past two games has been particularly notable, with a season-high 37 fourth-quarter points in Friday night’s victory over the Orlando Magic and three nights earlier outscoring the Boston Celtics 23-13 in the fourth quarter of that win. What has been missing has been particularly noticeable, as well, with point guard Kyle Lowry ...
Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, shows flashes of scoring brilliance, but he's a defensive specialist, scouts and experts say
The oldest son of LeBron James is off to college soon and then to the NBA to play with his dad. Scouting reports shed light on what can be expected.
Kyrie Irving carries Nets to ninth straight win over Knicks
Kyrie Irving scored 21 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter as the short-handed Brooklyn Nets continued their recent
Lakers News: LA's Starting Lineup Finalized Ahead Of Rivalry Game Against Celtics
The picture is coming into focus tonight.
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - Missed Opportunity Against the Knicks
The Cavaliers weren't able to mount a comeback against the Knicks in a 105-103 loss. Justin and Carter weigh in on another missed opportunity, how the rotations have looked as the team has gotten healthier, the bench's struggles and more!. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast...
NBA
Golden State’s Stephen Curry Fined
NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2023 – Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been fined $25,000 for throwing his mouthpiece into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident, for which Curry was assessed a technical foul and...
Setting Bears Goals for Year 2 of Rebuild
Setting goals for the second year of this Bears rebuild as they move toward wins over foundation building.
NBA
Pool Report on the Ejection of Steph Curry during the Fourth Quarter of the Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors Game
The Pool Report interview was conducted by Madeline Kenney (Bay Area News Group) with Crew Chief Sean Wright following tonight’s Grizzlies at Warriors Game. QUESTION: Why was Steph Curry ejected in the fourth?. WRIGHT: Stephen Curry takes his mouthpiece and throws into the stands with force, as per rule,...
NBA
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Jan. 27
Here we are with five games on Friday night’s slate. It’s hard to understand the reasoning, but I always tend to do better when we have fewer games to break down. There’s still plenty to discuss and some fun matchups, so let’s get started with diving into the players we like!
NBA
Keys to the Game: Bulls at Hornets (01.26.23)
The Bulls (22-25) visit Charlotte, NC to take on the Hornets (13-36) for the second of four games this year. Chicago came out on top at home in the first meeting, 106-88, in early November. Neither DeMar DeRozan (nine points) nor Zach LaVine (10 points) had a particularly productive night, but Chicago’s bench certainly proved up to the task, outscoring Charlotte’s, 49-28, to lead the way. Javonte Green stampeded off the pine for the Bulls, shooting a perfect 7-of-7 from the field in recording a team-best 17 points. Goran Dragić also came off the bench to post a season-high 16 points, while starters Patrick Williams chipped in 16 points of his own along with five rebounds and center Nikola Vučević delivered a double-double of 14 points and 13 rebounds.
NFL-'Blown away': Hamlin thanks medical team, fans for support
(Reuters) - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin posted a video thanking fans and his medical team nearly four weeks after he collapsed during a game and his heartbeat was restored in a frightening scene that sent shockwaves through the NFL.
LeBron James named captain for 2023 NBA All-Star Game
For decades, the NBA divvied up its players who were voted into its All-Star game by conference. But that changed in the 2017-18 season when it decided to make the leading vote-getters in each conference the captains of their respective teams and allow them to draft whomever they wanted onto their squads.
NBA
Keys to the Game - 01.28.23 (Bulls at Magic)
The Chicago Bulls (22-26) complete a three-game road trip tonight with a visit to Orlando to take on the Magic (19-30) in the second of three this season. The Bulls arrive frustrated after a second-straight gut-wrenching defeat against a team they should have beaten. After blowing a 21-point first half lead and falling 116-110 at Indiana to start the trip on Tuesday, Chicago failed to close the deal again Thursday at Charlotte, blowing a couple of double-digit leads, losing 111-96 to the now 14-36 Hornets.
Wilt Chamberlain Biography: The Life, Career, And Legend Of The Most Dominant NBA Player Ever
Wilt Chamberlain was larger than life both on and off the court, and being the holder of 72 NBA records, he's one of the greatest to ever play in the NBA. Most know he scored 100 points in a game, but in this article, you'll learn about Wilt's life.
FOX Sports
Rozier, Plumlee lead Hornets past Bulls 111-96
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 28 points, Mason Plumlee added 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Charlotte Hornets defeated the Chicago Bulls 111-96 on Thursday night. Gordon Hayward added 17 points, and LaMelo Ball returned from a three-game absence due to a sprained ankle and wrist...
2x NBA All-Star Could Reportedly Be Traded
According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, two-time NBA All-Star Andre Drummond is a player who could potentially get traded.
