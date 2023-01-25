Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
In the incident in downtown Des Moines, students were killed, and one person was critically injured.Sherif SaadDes Moines, IA
Catholics in Iowa Add Fuel to the ‘Gender Wars.’Matthew C. WoodruffDes Moines, IA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Des MoinesTed RiversDes Moines, IA
Popular discount grocery store opens new location in IowaKristen WaltersWindsor Heights, IA
Iowa State Daily
Three Big Takeaways: Cyclones lose Big 12/SEC challenge in Grill’s absence
Iowa State men’s basketball took a break from Big 12 play Saturday afternoon to participate in the Big 12/SEC challenge where each Big 12 team was paired up with a team from the SEC. The No. 12 Cyclones (15-4) were paired with the Missouri (Mizzou) Tigers (15-5) and traveled...
Iowa State Daily
Joens finishes what she started in a revenge win over Oklahoma Saturday
No. 18 Iowa State got its revenge over No. 14 Oklahoma in a tight 86-78 win Saturday afternoon. The Cyclones were led by guard Ashley Joens, who had another standout performance against the Sooners. Iowa State had trouble scoring early on, and Oklahoma’s pace left the Cyclones helpless in transition....
Iowa State Daily
Three Big Takeaways: Cyclones battle it out at the Razorback Invitational
Iowa State wrapped up a two-day event in Fayetteville, Arkansas, as the team battled it out in the Razorback Invitational. Both the men’s and women’s teams faced tough competition against tough opponents during these events. Here are the three big takeaways from the strong showing for the Cyclones.
Iowa State Daily
Three Big Takeaways: Cyclones defeat Sooners on senior night; move to 4-0 in the Big 12
The No. 4 Iowa State wrestling team defeated the Oklahoma Sooners 25-12 Friday night to stay undefeated in the Big 12. Here are the three big takeaways. After two periods, senior and No. 27 ranked Jason Kraisser was down 4-0 to his unranked opponent, sophomore Jared Hill. The senior from Ellicott City, Maryland was able to force sudden death and won by decision to give the Cyclones the early 3-0 lead in the meet.
247Sports
BREAKING: Wisconsin DL Jace Gilbert commits to Iowa State
Iowa State landed its first commitment of the class of 2024 Friday night, as defensive lineman Jace Gilbert of Arrowhead (WI) made his commitment to the Cyclones. Gilbert is a three-star on 247 Sports' system, with a grade of 87, and is the seventh-ranked player in Wisconsin in the class of 2024.
Iowa State Daily
Cyclones set to face off against No. 18 Bruins in Miami
Iowa State tennis will be back on the road again this week, as they prepare to face off against a pair of the nation’s best teams. The Cyclones will travel to the Sunshine State of Florida this weekend to participate in the ITA Kickoff in Miami. The tournament will feature three teams ranked within the top 25 in the nation, including the No. 24. Cyclones. They will get the chance to face both No. 18 UCLA and No. 10 Miami or Florida International.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you like trying new places, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, using fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KCCI.com
Iowa law enforcement react to new video that shows beating of Tyre Nichols
DES MOINES, Iowa — Newly released video that shows the beating of Tyre Nichols was made public Friday night. He died three days after the Jan. 7 police beating in Memphis, Tennessee. Law enforcement in Iowa are reacting to the newly released video. Des Moines police chief Dana Wingert...
cbs2iowa.com
Heavy snow likely Saturday with blowing snow late
Areas of heavy moved into eastern Iowa starting near 7 a.m., the beginning of a long-duration clipper which will continue to impact the eastern part of Iowa through the late evening hours. Winter Storm Warnings were expanded farther east into the area to include Grundy and Butler Counties as confidence...
Iowa Golf Association to open headquarters, new museum
Iowa Golf House fundraising is largely complete and construction will launch this spring, Chat Pitts, CEO of the Iowa Golf Association (IGA), tells Axios.Details: The $5 million project for a junior golf center and museum will also become the new permanent headquarters for the association and its foundation.It'll include meeting space for golf groups, a driving simulator as well as indoor and outdoor putting greens.Of note: The IGA announced the plans last year following donations of land and money from Michael Coppola, owner of the Echo Valley Country Club.The project is next to the club's Creek Course, roughly two miles south of the DSM International Airport.Driving the news: Des Moines City Council this week approved the final subdivision plat for the nearly three-acre property.The IGA anticipates the project will be completed by next spring, Pitts says. This area next to Echo Valley Country Club's Creek Course will be part of the Iowa Golf House development. It was also the answer to yesterday's "Where's Jason" question, won by Axios DSM reader Ronald German. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios
KCCI.com
Iowa principal assaulted by student
COLFAX, Iowa — An Iowa principal is being treated on Friday after she was assaulted by a student. Principal Alex Lancaster was physically assaulted Friday morning, according to superintendent Tim Salmon. Lancaster is the principal of Colfax-Mingo Junior-Senior High School. The assault was witnessed by multiple students in the...
KCCI.com
Krispy Kreme opening third metro location
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — If you are looking for a sweet treat, here's some exciting news for doughnut lovers in West Des Moines. Krispy Kreme will open its third metro location at Jordan Creek Town Center next week. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will happen on Jan. 31 at 7:30...
RAGBRAI 2023 route guesses and most common cities
Data: RAGBRAI; Map: Axios VisualsSaturday's RAGBRAI route reveal is one of the state's most anticipated announcements, as Iowans prepare to don their spandex again and voyage across the state on two wheels. State of play: We asked you recently for guesses on this year's route — and you all most certainly believe Des Moines will return as an overnight town again for the first time in a decade.The majority of guesses are that the route starts at Sioux City, then goes to Storm Lake, Fort Dodge, Ames, Des Moines, Grinnell, Iowa City and ends in Davenport.🤔 Our guess: We've been a bit nosy ourselves in trying to figure out the big route.The only hint we've found is a 2013 photo uploaded by the Register to its public photo service site on Jan. 25 with the caption, "RAGBRAI last visited Des Moines in 2013."What's next: Attend Saturday's announcement party for $50 or watch on Facebook between 8-8:30pm to learn the route.
Iowa State Daily
Community leaders address opportunity and fiscal challenges for Story County
As the Iowa legislature considers cutting municipal revenue, community leaders from Ames and Story County shared how they plan to balance out the loss while maintaining services. During the State of the Community hosted by the League of Women Voters, United Way and KHOI radio station, Mayor John Haila said...
iheart.com
Grimes, Iowa Planning 700 Acre Expansion
(Grimes, IA) -- The Grimes City Council has approved the annexation of 706 acres on the city's western and northwestern edge, along NW and SW County Line Road. Grimes Development Services Director Alex Phaltzgraff says it's an area the city has putting in infrastructure projects, preparing for future development. He says pending final approval, it's likely some building could start later this year. He says the land will be used for commercial, housing, and/or parks. New water mains are to be installed this year and next year.
KCCI.com
Hometown Tragedy Episode Examines the Disappearance of Iowa Paperboys
Hometown Tragedy, a true-crime series streaming free on the Very Local app, examines the disappearances of two central Iowa paperboys, Johnny Gosch in 1982 and Eugene Martin in 1984. Both cases remain unsolved. In 1982, West Des Moines paperboy, Johnny Gosch, did not return home from his route. Two years...
Here's how one Iowa company is taking wind turbine blades out of the landfill
STUART, Iowa — Unfortunately, wind turbine blades do not last forever. Their lifespan generally ranges between 20 and 25 years. After that, the fate of blades and the turbine body itself can vary pretty significantly. Most of the materials in the turbine itself are easily recyclable, but the blades,...
Early Morning Accident Kills Four in Northeast Iowa
Sometimes it doesn't take a lot of snow to make driving conditions dangerous. It appears that slippery road conditions played a role in an early morning accident that left four people dead in Northeast Iowa. WHO reports that the accident happened at around 6:49 a.m. along Highway 20 in Grundy...
nationalhogfarmer.com
Liljedahl Farms receives Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award
Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig presented the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award to the Liljedahl family during a ceremony this week at the Iowa Pork Congress in Des Moines. Owned and operated by Dennis and Diane Liljedahl, along with their son, Drew, and daughter-in-law, Candice, Liljedahl Farms is a third-generation family farm located near Essex in Page County.
KCCI.com
Iowa OSHA investigating after contractor dies in accident at Adventureland
ALTOONA, Iowa — Iowa OSHA is investigating after a contractor died in an accident at Adventureland amusement park in Altoona. A spokesperson for the family of 20-year-old Zachary Alesky said he was carrying a steel beam when he slipped on ice, and the beam came down and crushed his chest.
